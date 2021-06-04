Indian Rupee at Risk as RBI Lowers GDP Estimates, Boosts Bond Buys. USD/INR Eyes NFPs

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
EUR/USD Rate Reserves Ahead of May High with NFP Report on Tap
2021-06-03 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since May 24, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,606.90.
2021-06-04 04:23:00
Oil Price Forecast: Break of March High Negates Double Top Formation
2021-06-03 18:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-06-04 02:00:00
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Threatened Ahead of US NFP - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-03 14:40:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-03 14:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Ranges Hold Ahead of US Payrolls Data
2021-06-03 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-03 19:40:00
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/e04ZjPVTql
  • (Market Alert) Indian Rupee at Risk as RBI Lowers GDP Estimates, Boosts Bond Buys. USD/INR Eyes NFPs #RBI #Rupee #INR #NFPs https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/06/04/Indian-Rupee-at-Risk-as-RBI-Lowers-GDP-Estimates-Boosts-Bond-Buys-USDINR-Eyes-NFPs.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/nGpjCAAWsu
  • RBI announced INR1.2 trillion G-SAP 2.0 plan to buy government bonds -BBG
  • RBI sees Indian FY22 consumer price inflation at 5.1% -BBG
  • The US Dollar is looking vulnerable again against most ASEAN currencies, with USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR and USD/PHP aiming to resume recent downtrends? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/OJevYSn8oi https://t.co/YvFYD1TPQY
  • RBI cuts Indian FY22 GDP growth forecast to 9.5% from 10.5% -BBG
  • RBI's Das: Impact on economic activities may be contained in 2nd wave, rebound in global trade may support Indian exports -BBG
  • RBI's Das: Indian core price pressures may be elevated, MPC was of view policy support from all sides needed -BBG
  • RBI Governor Das: Tough times need tough decisions, spread of Covid in rural areas poses downside risk -BBG
  • RBI: MPC voted to keep repo rate unchanged at 4%, RBI to continue with accommodative stance -BBG #RBI $USDINR #INR
Indian Rupee at Risk as RBI Lowers GDP Estimates, Boosts Bond Buys. USD/INR Eyes NFPs

Indian Rupee at Risk as RBI Lowers GDP Estimates, Boosts Bond Buys. USD/INR Eyes NFPs

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Indian Rupee, USD/INR, RBI, GDP, US NFPs, Technical Analysis - Talking Points

  • Indian Rupee weakens as RBI downgrades GDP estimates, increases bond buys
  • Ahead, all eyes are on non-farm payrolls. Will stronger wage data boost USD?
  • USD/INR may be readying to extend gains after bullish Falling Wedge breakout

The Indian Rupee finds itself under pressure against the US Dollar after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained its benchmark repurchase rate unchanged at 4.00% in June. This was widely expected. A surprise came in the fiscal year 2022 downgrade to growth estimates. GDP is seen coming in at 9.5%, down from 10.5% previously. The central bank also announced a higher amount of bond purchases for the second quarter, worth about INR1.2 trillion, likely amplifying weakness in the Rupee.

RBI Rate Decision, Governor Shaktikanta Das Highlights (Via Bloomberg)

  • ‘Tough times need tough decisions’ - Das
  • Spread of Covid in rural areas poses downside risks
  • Core price pressure may be elevated
  • Need enhanced, targeted policy support for exports
  • FX reserves indications show the nation crossed $600 billion
  • Liquidity window of 150b Rupees opened until March 31, 2022

At the last RBI rate decision in April, the central bank unveiled a 1 trillion Rupee government bond purchasing plan, appearing decidedly dovish, pushing USD/INR towards levels last seen in June 2020. A reaffirmation of the 2 – 6% inflation target for fiscal year 2022 – 2026 might have also left a few investors disappointed that there was not a more aggressive approach.

Broader gains in the Indian Rupee and Nifty 50 since the middle of April have occurred despite the surge in local coronavirus cases. This may have been in part due to Prime Minister Narendra Moody’s hesitation to consider nationwide lockdowns. The markets may be looking forward to a recovery from the wave. The exponential growth in cases has notably slowed as of late – see chart below.

Heading into the remaining 24 hours of the week, USD/INR will likely be closely eyeing the US non-farm payrolls report. Thursday’s stellar ADP employment report offered a preview of how markets could react to a better-than-expected jobs report. Specifically, better wage growth could further fuel a push higher in Treasury yields as Fed tapering expectations are brought forward. That may propel USD/INR higher in the near term.

INR/USD, Nifty 50 Versus Indian Covid Cases

Indian Rupee at Risk as RBI Lowers GDP Estimates, Boosts Bond Buys. USD/INR Eyes NFPs

Indian Rupee Technical Analysis

USD/INR could be readying to extend recent gains after bouncing off the key 72.3320 – 71.5600 support zone. That is because prices confirmed a break above a bullish Falling Wedge chart pattern. A daily close above the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level at 73.1040 would expose the 38.2% point at 73.5735. Above that sits the 50-day Simple Moving Average. A sharp turn lower could see prices retest February lows.

USD/INR Daily Chart

Indian Rupee at Risk as RBI Lowers GDP Estimates, Boosts Bond Buys. USD/INR Eyes NFPs

USD/INR Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Natural Gas Forecast: Key Trendline in Focus as Strong Exports Provide Support
Natural Gas Forecast: Key Trendline in Focus as Strong Exports Provide Support
2021-06-04 04:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Retreats, Hang Seng May Fall on Escalating US-China Tensions
Nasdaq 100 Retreats, Hang Seng May Fall on Escalating US-China Tensions
2021-06-04 01:00:00
Babylon, Telehealth Startup, Set to Go Public Following $4.2 Billion SPAC Deal
Babylon, Telehealth Startup, Set to Go Public Following $4.2 Billion SPAC Deal
2021-06-04 00:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Awaits NFP Report as Index Threatens Range-Bound Price Action
Nasdaq 100 Awaits NFP Report as Index Threatens Range-Bound Price Action
2021-06-03 20:30:00
Advertisement