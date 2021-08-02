US Dollar Outlook: SGD, THB, IDR, PHP May Benefit on Slowing Covid Growth, Soft NFPs

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Advance Should Continue After Strong Economic Data
2021-08-01 01:00:00
EUR/USD Pops Above 1.1900 on Better-Than-Expected Euro Zone GDP Data
2021-07-30 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Action Mired by Shaky Risk Appetite
2021-07-31 03:00:00
Commodities Trader @Chigrl Talks FinTwit, Women and Trading
2021-07-29 19:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NFPs, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, RBA
2021-08-01 16:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-29 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Risk Forming a “Double Top” Despite Yields Drop
2021-08-02 04:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Time to Glitter Again? US NFP Friday
2021-08-01 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Technical Forecast: GBP/USD May Continue Pullback
2021-07-31 22:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP Caution as BoE Meeting Looms
2021-07-30 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Month-End Bounce to be Capped as Downside Risks Remain
2021-07-30 11:05:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-29 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.66%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 74.99%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3A9cyM59SZ
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.00% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/BKGiHCcP2s
  • Gold Prices Risk Forming a “Double Top” Despite Yields Drop https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/08/02/Gold-Prices-Risk-Forming-a-Double-Top-Despite-Yields-Drop.html https://t.co/1eAb5dp3ew
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.52% US 500: 0.51% FTSE 100: 0.49% France 40: 0.47% Wall Street: 0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/PJsDVKC0H2
  • 🇮🇩 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) Actual: 1.52% Expected: 1.45% Previous: 1.33% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-02
  • Heads Up:🇮🇩 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) due at 04:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.45% Previous: 1.33% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-02
  • (ASEAN Fundy) US Dollar Outlook: SGD, THB, IDR, PHP May Benefit on Slowing Covid Growth, Soft NFPs #USD #ASEAN $USDSGD $USDTHB $USDIDR $USDPHP https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2021/08/02/US-Dollar-Outlook-SGD-THB-IDR-PHP-May-Benefit-on-Slowing-Covid-Growth-Soft-NFPs.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/e5WczRhUl6
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/efGjwnJaKm
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.12% Silver: -0.30% Oil - US Crude: -1.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/b9pJgSOH8O
  • RT @Yeap_IG: #IGMorningthoughts: - 89% of #SP500 companies outperformed earnings thus far, but only 0.2% gain in SP500 since start of earni…
US Dollar Outlook: SGD, THB, IDR, PHP May Benefit on Slowing Covid Growth, Soft NFPs

US Dollar Outlook: SGD, THB, IDR, PHP May Benefit on Slowing Covid Growth, Soft NFPs

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, Singapore Dollar, Thai Baht, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso, ASEAN, Fundamental Analysis – Talking Points

  • US Dollar may lose some upside momentum against ASEAN currencies
  • ASEAN Covid case growth slowing, softer US NFPs may weaken USD
  • USD/THB eyes Bank of Thailand amid downgrade to Q3 GDP estimates

US Dollar ASEAN Weekly Recap

The US Dollar levelled off against some of its ASEAN counterparts this past week, either slowing or reversing lower against the Singapore Dollar, Thai Baht, Philippine Peso and Indonesian Rupiah. Emerging APAC currencies have generally been under intense selling pressure amid surging regional Covid cases due to the more contagious Delta variant. Over the past week, the rate of virus case growth in ASEAN countries has been leveling off – see chart below. Could this be a turning point for these nations and the US Dollar?

Covid Cases in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines - Averaged

US Dollar Outlook: SGD, THB, IDR, PHP May Benefit on Slowing Covid Growth, Soft NFPs

Chart Created Using TradingView

Key ASEAN Event Risks – Slowing Covid Case Growth, US Non-Farm Payrolls

Emerging market currencies are often vulnerable to fundamental forces that can inspire capital outflows, especially if the pace is rapid. A frequent benefactor of this dynamic is the haven-linked US Dollar. That is why pairs like USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR and USD/PHP have lately been rising. Lockdowns, or the possibility of shutdown extensions, pose a risk to local growth.

In the Philippines, the government reimposed lockdowns in the capital from August 6th until August 20th. As a result, the Philippine PSEi benchmark stock index fell to its lowest since late May. Meanwhile, in Thailand the Finance Ministry cut 2021 GDP growth estimates to 1.3% from 2.3% prior amid quasi-lockdowns that the government embarked upon earlier.

Thailand tourist arrivals are now estimated to clock in at just 0.3 million, down from the 2m envisioned before. Tourism accounts for about 20% of local GDP, hence the material downgrade to economic growth. USD/THB has been surging lately, but gains have slowed cautiously as the pair hovered just under 2020 highs. In Indonesia, the government extended mobility restrictions this past week.

On the bright side, Singapore’s prime minister anticipated that the city-state’s ‘heightened alert’ should be removed later in August. Altogether, if these policies help curb the spread of the disease, the light at the end of the tunnel could near. That may offer a turning point for ASEAN currencies as these countries continue making progress towards vaccinating their populations.

Some relief may be found from the United States in the week ahead. Economists now seem to be overestimating the health and vigor of the world’s largest economy. If that opens the door to a softer-than-expected non-farm payrolls report on Friday, that could further cool Fed tapering expectations. That is something that SGD, IDR, THB and PHP may end up benefiting from.

ASEAN, South Asia Economic Data – Bank of Thailand

Focusing on ASEAN economic event risk, the Bank of Thailand monetary policy decision is due on Wednesday for USD/THB. Benchmark lending rates are likely to be left unchanged at 0.5%. Given prospects of a recession in the third quarter, the central bank may leave a dovish stance. This is especially amid inflation that has been trending lower. On Thursday, Thailand CPI is expected at 0.93% y/y in July from 1.25% prior. That may keep USD/THB tilted to the upside. Philippine and Indonesian inflation data will also cross the wires this week, likely revealing a similar trend of slowing CPI for USD/PHP and USD/IDR respectively.

Check out the DailyFX Economic Calendar for ASEAN and global data updates!

On July 30th, the 20-day rolling correlation coefficient between my ASEAN-based US Dollar index and my ASEAN ETF index remained changed at -0.85 from -0.96 one week ago. Values closer to -1 indicate an increasingly inverse relationship, though it is important to recognize that correlation does not imply causation.

ASEAN-Based USD Index Versus ASEAN ETF Index – Daily Chart

US Dollar Outlook: SGD, THB, IDR, PHP May Benefit on Slowing Covid Growth, Soft NFPs

Chart Created Using TradingView

*ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index averages USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB and USD/PHP

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-08-02 02:00:00
Former Fed Advisor Danielle DiMartino Booth Talks US Economy, Women in Finance & Trading
Former Fed Advisor Danielle DiMartino Booth Talks US Economy, Women in Finance & Trading
2021-07-31 20:00:00
Introduction to Basic Trendline Analysis
Introduction to Basic Trendline Analysis
2021-07-30 06:00:00
How to Manage the Emotions of Trading
How to Manage the Emotions of Trading
2021-07-30 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR