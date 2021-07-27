British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Facing Trendline Resistance

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-26 16:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Sentiment Soft Eyes on Fed Meeting
2021-07-26 11:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Delta Variant, Chinese Regulatory Measures Weigh on Prices
2021-07-27 04:00:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-26 16:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-07-26 21:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Euro, Dollar, Gold, S&P 500, Fed, Earnings, Inflation
2021-07-26 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Test $1800 Ahead of Fed Meeting, Real Yields Fall
2021-07-27 06:00:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-26 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Facing Trendline Resistance
2021-07-27 08:27:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD
2021-07-27 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-26 16:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?
2021-07-25 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Please join @MartinSEssex at 5:30 EST/9:30 GMT for a webinar on trading sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/CX9djlHnWK https://t.co/MJjrYWGgKp
  • ✨FOMC Live Webinar | DailyFX Asia @DailyFXasia 🆓Register For Free ✏️Language: Chinese ⏱️Time: 2021/07/29 01:50 (GMT+8) ✏️Details: https://t.co/tSKSj8Ddrs Feel free to join in, if you are interested in July FOMC Meeting 😄
  • Hang Seng Index closes at the lowest level since November 2020 (down 4.2%) https://t.co/rq4X0y6x6d
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.15%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 79.41%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/je3A326jac
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Learn about the importance of the ISM manufacturing index here: https://t.co/Xr3xtoFpZy https://t.co/HKW6WZ231e
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.00% Silver: -0.22% Oil - US Crude: -0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/UoSa7DEKmR
  • Risk sentiment deteriorates further as Hang Seng falls 5.3%. Tech sector under heavy pressure as Tencent drops over 10% https://t.co/KDokhp03cr
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.23% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.16% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.24% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.44% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/pHuDG2Mp82
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 BoJ Gov Kuroda Speech due at 07:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-27
  • Covid cases in Tokyo have reportedly exceeded 3000/day, hitting a new record (Jiji) $JPY
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Facing Trendline Resistance

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Facing Trendline Resistance

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD has been lifted by signs that coronavirus cases in the UK are dropping and by suggestions that office attendance is rising.
  • However, the pair is close to resistance from a downward-sloping trendline that has been in place on the charts for more than six weeks and that could hinder further progress higher, at least for a while.

GBP/USD facing resistance

The UK recorded its lowest daily total of new coronavirus cases since July 4 Monday – the sixth daily drop in succession – and that is arguably positive for the UK economy and GBP/USD, particularly as signs emerge that office attendance is rising.

However, as the four-hour chart below shows, the pair is approaching resistance from a downward-sloping trendline in place since the start of June and that will likely curb the rally in place for the past seven days, at least for a while. The trendline currently checks in around 1.3850 and that level will have to be broken on a sustained basis if GBP/USD is to make further progress upwards.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Four-Hour Timeframe (May 26 – July 27, 2021)

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Facing Trendline Resistance

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Note, though, that retail traders are moving into short positions and that, from a contrarian viewpoint, is bullish for GBP/USD. IG client sentiment figures show that 53.12% of retail traders are currently net-long, with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.13 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 6.61% lower than yesterday and 30.15% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.24% higher than yesterday and 72.99% higher than last week.

At DailyFX, we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may continue higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Facing Trendline Resistance

Source: IG Client Sentiment Report via DailyFX

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Test $1800 Ahead of Fed Meeting, Real Yields Fall
Gold Prices Test $1800 Ahead of Fed Meeting, Real Yields Fall
2021-07-27 06:00:00
Nasdaq 100 at Record High as Tesla Earnings Beat, Will Hang Seng Rebound?
Nasdaq 100 at Record High as Tesla Earnings Beat, Will Hang Seng Rebound?
2021-07-27 01:00:00
IBEX 35 Analysis: Rally Continues Despite Virus Fears, Focus Shifts to Fed
IBEX 35 Analysis: Rally Continues Despite Virus Fears, Focus Shifts to Fed
2021-07-27 00:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Update: Amazon, Twitter & Tesla Earnings - Bitcoin in Focus
Bitcoin (BTC) Update: Amazon, Twitter & Tesla Earnings - Bitcoin in Focus
2021-07-26 20:15:00
Advertisement