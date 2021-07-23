Natural Gas Outlook: LNG Price Action Approaches Long-Term Resistance

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Still Owed a Breakout Post-ECB, S&P 500’s Hopes with PMIs a Long-Shot
2021-07-23 02:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Mired by Yields, Flash PMIs Due
2021-07-22 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-22 09:00:00
Crude Oil Rebound May Not Last Amid Viral Concerns and Rising Stockpiles
2021-07-22 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Delta Variant Concerns Won't Cripple Markets, US Economy - Market Minutes
2021-07-22 16:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-22 05:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) at Critical Levels ahead of FOMC
2021-07-23 11:25:00
Gold Price Forecast: Is This The Calm Before The Storm?
2021-07-22 20:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Bounce Fizzles Out Despite Higher Retail Sales in June
2021-07-23 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2021-07-22 17:50:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Mired by Yields, Flash PMIs Due
2021-07-22 22:30:00
Delta Variant Concerns Won't Cripple Markets, US Economy - Market Minutes
2021-07-22 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (JUL) Actual: 63.1 Expected: 62 Previous: 62.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-23
  • LNG looks fundamentally bullish. Low storage - supportive of sustained upward price action. Get your market update from @WVenketas here:https://t.co/h8NC2m4S2G https://t.co/TYADcug01i
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.20% Germany 30: 1.04% FTSE 100: 0.87% Wall Street: 0.52% US 500: 0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/vSdsBpA79Y
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (JUL) due at 13:45 GMT (15min) Expected: 62 Previous: 62.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-23
  • 🇨🇦 Retail Sales MoM (MAY) Actual: -2.1% Expected: -3% Previous: -5.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-23
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.40%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 70.42%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OBIrXijoS6
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/PuP0wQ1s5t
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.14% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.23% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ShbPUjGhcc
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Retail Sales MoM (MAY) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -3% Previous: -5.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-23
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 CBR Press Conference due at 12:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-23
Natural Gas Outlook: LNG Price Action Approaches Long-Term Resistance

Natural Gas Outlook: LNG Price Action Approaches Long-Term Resistance

Warren Venketas, Markets Writer

NATURAL GAS (HENRY HUB) ANALYSIS

  • LNG looks fundamentally bullish
  • Low storage - supportive of sustained upward price action
  • Key technical level breaks could prompt significant price moves
Advertisement

LNG FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

LNG spot prices have surged fresh highs last seen in 2018. Fundamentally, demand from East Asia and the Pacific (green) region on the chart below has steadily increased. Asia is entering their summer period which traditionally comes with higher LNG demand due to rising temperatures. The Asian region is important to overall natural gas consumption as Japan and China are two of the largest importers of LNG globally. Weather analytics will play a key role as the Asian summer develops because any unexpected rise in summer temperatures could spark unforeseen demand.

LNG EXPORTS BY REGION

LNG exports by region

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas,Refinitiv

The supply side shows a slight uptick in inventory as per last week however, compared to last year and the 5-year average current inventory data is significantly lower. This supports the present bullish bias surrounding LNG spot prices.

LNG STORAGE DATA

LNG storage figures

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas,EIA

Enhance your knowledge on Natural Gas with my Top Trading Strategies and Tips!

NATURAL GAS TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Natural Gas Weekly Chart:

Natural Gas weekly chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The weekly natural gas chart highlights the long-term trendline resistance level (black) that has previously been tested in late 2018. This trendline has held firmly for many years and recently has come into consideration as a consequence of bullish LNG price action. The 4.000 psychological zone coincides with trendline resistance which could be key should prices close higher at the weeks close.

Natural Gas Daily Chart:

Natural gas daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily chart illustrates the strong upward move earlier this week as LNG prices broke above the rectangle pattern (yellow). Bullish momentum seems to be slowing according to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) which opposes current price action. Opposing movements between the two point to divergence – more specifically bearish divergence which may see prices retrace lower.

Bears will be looking for a reversal with the 20-day EMA as initial support after which the 61.8% Fibonacci at 3.963 will come into consideration – Fibonacci taken from November 2018 high to June 2020 low.

From the bullish perspective, a break above 4.000 could support further upside towards the 76.4% Fibonacci at 4.128.

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) at Critical Levels ahead of FOMC
Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) at Critical Levels ahead of FOMC
2021-07-23 11:25:00
The Best Performing Women Led Companies
The Best Performing Women Led Companies
2021-07-23 09:30:00
GBP/USD Bounce Fizzles Out Despite Higher Retail Sales in June
GBP/USD Bounce Fizzles Out Despite Higher Retail Sales in June
2021-07-23 08:00:00
Coffee Prices at 6-Year High as Extreme Cold Weather Hits Brazil
Coffee Prices at 6-Year High as Extreme Cold Weather Hits Brazil
2021-07-23 07:34:00
Advertisement

Rates

Natural Gas