Lumber (Timber), Silver (XAG/USD) Forecast: Lumber and Silver (XAG/USD) Poised for Higher Prices?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Meeting: EUR/USD Whipsaws as Policy Left Unchanged With Continued Dovish Message
2021-07-22 12:13:00
EUR/USD Breakout May Be Imminent on ECB Policy Update
2021-07-22 07:03:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-22 09:00:00
Crude Oil Rebound May Not Last Amid Viral Concerns and Rising Stockpiles
2021-07-22 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebound May Lead Hang Seng Higher, Netflix Earnings Miss
2021-07-21 01:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-07-21 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price & Silver Outlook Moderately Bearish
2021-07-22 13:00:00
Gold Prices Extend Lower Toward $1,800. Will the ECB Deliver Surprises?
2021-07-22 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Crude Oil
2021-07-21 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Sliding, PSNB in Focus
2021-07-21 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Crude Oil
2021-07-21 17:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Delta Variant Offers Respite For Safe Haven Yen
2021-07-21 11:00:00
More View more
Lumber (Timber), Silver (XAG/USD) Forecast: Lumber and Silver (XAG/USD) Poised for Higher Prices?

Lumber (Timber), Silver (XAG/USD) Forecast: Lumber and Silver (XAG/USD) Poised for Higher Prices?

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

Lumber (Timber) Silver (XAG/USD) Outlook:

  • Lumber prices on high alert amid weather concerns
  • Inflation and stimulus continue to support commodity prices
  • Silver (XAG/USD) prices remain vigilant around key psychological level of $25

When inflation concerns began to flare, the demand for commodities such as lumber, copper and silver (XAG/USD) soared, placing the Lumber supply chain under an immense amount of pressure. Given the heavy usage of Lumber in housing, the combination of massive Stimulus injections and lockdowns enabled US citizens to renovate their current homes, further supporting the bullish narrative pertaining to the softwood market.

US Housing Starts

Lumber (Timber), Silver (XAG/USD) Forecast: Lumber and Silver (XAG/USD) Poised for Higher Prices?

Source: Refinitiv

Since April 2020, a combination of low interest rates, lockdowns and additional stimulus measures encouraged US citizens to renovate and expand on their homes, pushing the price of Lumber higher.

With the combination of high demand and supply shortages fueling the extensive rally, Lumber prices managed to achieve a growth of approximately 580% since the start of the pandemic (lockdowns) in March 2020, before peaking at a record high of $17,110 on 10 May 2021.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

But with inflationary concerns now claiming the spotlight for at least a few months, the Federal Reserve has been looking at the softwood market as a leading indicator that could potentially be the primary driver of policy changes in monetary policy and more specifically, talks of tapering.

Lumber (Timber) Price Action

Since reaching $1711, Lumber prices have pulled back aggressively, providing reassurance to Fed Chair, Jerome Powell last month that inflation may be transitory. With prices now resting below $600, an increase in bullish momentum may provide bulls with further upside potential, towards the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $731.4 as the CCI looks to exit oversold territory.

Lumber (Timber) Daily Chart

Lumber (Timber), Silver (XAG/USD) Forecast: Lumber and Silver (XAG/USD) Poised for Higher Prices?

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Silver (XAG/USD) Price Action

Silver (XAG/USD) prices currently remain supported by the key psychological level of $25 that has provided a certain level of comfort for the precious metal on numerous occasions. The confluent zone between the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level (Aug 2020 – September 2020) of $24.75 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (2020 move) of $25.67 are expected to remain intact, providing additional support and resistance for the imminent move.

Silver (XAG/USD) Daily Chart

Lumber (Timber), Silver (XAG/USD) Forecast: Lumber and Silver (XAG/USD) Poised for Higher Prices?

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Meanwhile, price action currently remains below both the 20 and 50 Moving Average (MA) while the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) remains in overbought territory.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

ECB Meeting: EUR/USD Whipsaws as Policy Left Unchanged With Continued Dovish Message
ECB Meeting: EUR/USD Whipsaws as Policy Left Unchanged With Continued Dovish Message
2021-07-22 12:13:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Support Levels Hold, Sentiment Turning But Still Fragile
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Support Levels Hold, Sentiment Turning But Still Fragile
2021-07-22 09:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP May Rise After ECB Meeting
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP May Rise After ECB Meeting
2021-07-22 08:00:00
Crude Oil Rebound May Not Last Amid Viral Concerns and Rising Stockpiles
Crude Oil Rebound May Not Last Amid Viral Concerns and Rising Stockpiles
2021-07-22 06:00:00
Advertisement