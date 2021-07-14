EUR/GBP Price Forecast - Range Support Broken, Fresh Multi-Month Lows Now on The Cards

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Big-picture Topping Pattern Potential
2021-07-14 13:40:00
EURUSD Outlook Teeters On a Technical Breakdown after CPI, Much More Ahead
2021-07-14 02:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye $75 Amid Tight Supply, Falling Stockpiles
2021-07-14 06:00:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Hinges on BoC Decision
2021-07-13 22:10:00
News
Dow Jones Retreats after US Inflation Data, Hang Seng May Pull Back
2021-07-14 01:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Will Earnings Season Push the Index to Record Highs?
2021-07-13 18:40:00
News
Gold Prices Steady as Inflation Hits 13-Year High, Eyeing 1815 for Breakout
2021-07-14 04:00:00
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
News
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast
2021-07-14 08:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rallying After Hot UK Inflation Data
2021-07-14 08:00:00
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD Ahead of US PPI and Powell Testimony
2021-07-14 09:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY May Rise with Short Bets
2021-07-14 05:00:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.15% US 500: -0.15% Germany 30: -0.18% FTSE 100: -0.23% France 40: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/sekMKP5mXf
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Chair Powell Testimony due at 16:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-14
  • video of today's webinar archived and ready to go -> https://t.co/vWrRKANnNn
  • BoC's Macklem: - Process of reopening won't be entirely smooth - Job gains in June were encouraging - Watching range of labor-market measures to determine slack - QE could be further reduces if economy evolves as expected - Further QE adjustments will be gradual
  • Canadian Dollar is trading on its back foot immediately following the latest BoC rate decision. The @bankofcanada leaves rates unchanged and reduces its weekly pace of QE to C$2-billion. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/6DaM2zpDUF https://t.co/j8x58R6WXN
  • BoC's Macklem: - Reopening, vaccinations bolsters confidence in economy - 'Not there yet' on full recovery in Canada - New variants are a growing source of concern - Pandemic characteristics are helping push CPI above target range $USDCAD $EURCAD $CADJPY
  • $EURJPY with another 130 test https://t.co/qt7xbtb76D https://t.co/1iTyMU0e3X
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 1.26% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.55% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.48% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.37% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.33% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/pPmRgJ2wR2
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.28% Wall Street: 0.16% France 40: 0.11% Germany 30: 0.02% FTSE 100: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/yEUuTJ6xka
  • While there is greater attention on the Dollar, Canadian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar today given their monetary policy developments; take a look at $EURGBP after today's hotter UK inflation figures. That trendline goes back 5 years https://t.co/f1OKJ1EYZu
EUR/GBP Price Forecast - Range Support Broken, Fresh Multi-Month Lows Now on The Cards

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Euro and British Pound (EUR/GBP) Price, News, and Analysis:

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Euro and British Pound (EUR/GBP) Price, News, and Analysis:

  • EUR/GBP slips further after better-than-forecast UK inflation data
  • The Euro remains under pressure post-ECB Review.

Sterling opened the session on the front foot today after the latest UK inflation data beat market expectations, pushing inflation further above the central bank’s target. Slightly weaker-than-expected producer price readings tempered the overall outlook but the Bank of England will need to remain vigilant over increasing price pressures ahead of the August 5 MPC decision and Monetary Policy Report publication. Any hint of concern over inflation, or a nudge towards policy tightening, will see Sterling set course for recent highs.

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rallying After Hot UK Inflation Data

I covered the latest ECB Review yesterday – see below – which suggested that any tightening in ECB monetary policy has now been pushed further down the line, leaving the Euro vulnerable to the downside against a range of other currencies. This will continue to weigh on EUR/GBP and will likely see multi-month lows probed in the near future.

EUR/USD Price Outlook – Risks Remain Tilted to The Downside, US CPI up Next

EUR/GBP has been trading in a range for the last few weeks, drifting back towards support before moving higher. The series of lower highs within this range suggests that these pullbacks have weakened over the time, while yesterday’s break lower produced a new multi-month lower low, something that has been extended today. The pair are back below the 20-day sma, confirming a short-term negative sentiment, while the CCI indicator shows that EUR/GBP is deep in oversold territory. The pair may stabilize in the short term, to wash out this extreme weakness, but the downside is still favored with the April 5 low at 0.84725 the next target. Below here, EUR/GBP will be back at levels last seen in February 2020.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart (December 2020 – July 14, 2021)

EUR/GBP Price Forecast - Range Support Broken, Fresh Multi-Month Lows Now on The Cards

IG Retail trader data show 73.64% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.79 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.13% higher than yesterday and 18.10% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.26% higher than yesterday and 7.77% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/GBP trading bias.

What is your view on EUR/GBP – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

USD/CAD Gyrates as Bank of Canada Reduces QE, Upgrades Outlook
2021-07-14 14:30:00
USD/CAD Gyrates as Bank of Canada Reduces QE, Upgrades Outlook
2021-07-14 14:30:00
Turkey's Central Bank Holds Key Rate at 19%, USD/TRY Largely Shrugs Off Decision
2021-07-14 11:20:00
Turkey’s Central Bank Holds Key Rate at 19%, USD/TRY Largely Shrugs Off Decision
2021-07-14 11:20:00
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD Ahead of US PPI and Powell Testimony
2021-07-14 09:30:00
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD Ahead of US PPI and Powell Testimony
2021-07-14 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rallying After Hot UK Inflation Data
2021-07-14 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rallying After Hot UK Inflation Data
2021-07-14 08:00:00
