News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook - Risks Remain Tilted to the Downside, US CPI up Next
2021-07-13 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
Market Sentiment Still Positive Towards Equities and Crude Oil | Webinar
2021-07-13 11:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street Earnings Season Has Arrived, Here is What to Look For
2021-07-12 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: USD/JPY, Euro, Dow, Oil, BoC, RBNZ, Inflation, Earnings
2021-07-12 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
Gold Price Fails to Test 200-Day SMA amid Talks of Fed Exit Strategy
2021-07-13 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Edge Lower Near-Term
2021-07-13 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness Appears Likely in Q3
2021-07-13 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The price of gold trades near the monthly high ($1818) after showing a kneejerk reaction to the larger-than-expected rise in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI). Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/HEqlIKyNc9 https://t.co/NgX9nKMg4i
  • NY Fed accepts $798.27 billion in reverse repo operations $USD $DXY
  • RT @RiskReversal: Check out today's @macrosetup with @GuyAdami & me, with guest @CVecchioFX. Bond Yields are not too bothered by hot cpi pr…
  • RT @Nadex: The Macro Setup is back with @GuyAdami, @RiskReversal, and special guest @CVecchioFX! All-time highs for stocks as US inflatio…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 94.16%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 79.22%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/EOvydf24mH
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.65% Gold: 0.39% Silver: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/hLZIpCU5XG
  • https://t.co/j04X7MMRqZ
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.02% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.16% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.22% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.41% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/vbW4Ar8rbx
  • Please join @JStanleyFX at 13:00 EST/17:00 GMT for a webinar on trading price action. Register here: https://t.co/O5PPiQGoSU https://t.co/TWAaJDpdcF
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.16% France 40: 0.13% Germany 30: 0.03% FTSE 100: 0.01% Wall Street: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/qtigRQp0Ug
EUR/USD Price Outlook - Risks Remain Tilted to the Downside, US CPI up Next

EUR/USD Price Outlook - Risks Remain Tilted to the Downside, US CPI up Next

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Euro (EUR/USD)Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • EUR/USD trend lower continues.
  • European Central Bank removes ambiguity on their inflation target.

The recent ECB Strategy Review cuts the ambiguity over the central bank’s inflation target, according to ECB President Christine Lagarde with the old ‘below, but close to, 2 per cent’ being replaced by a ‘simple, solid, symmetric two per cent target’. According to President Lagarde in an interview with The Financial Times, posted on the ECB website,

the new strategy gives us the ability to be flexible around two per cent, because we recognise that two per cent is not a ceiling and we recognise that there will be oscillation around two per cent. It is more flexible in that we recognise the effect of the effective lower bound and the constraints that it imposes on us. And we define very clearly with the especially forceful or persistent response and the strong response that we are prepared to give. And we also accept that it may imply on a transitory basis, moderate deviations above the target. So in that sense, it is more flexible’.

The latest review suggests that the central bank will be more forceful in dealing with inflation when it is below 2%, while short-term overshoots above 2% will be tolerated, implying that any tightening of monetary policy has been pushed further down the line.

On the other side of the pair, upcoming US inflation data may well prove the catalyst for the US dollar to resume its recent rally. Today’s release is expected to show core y/y inflation (ex-food and energy) rise to 4% - its highest level in nearly three decades - compared to 3.8% in May. Any miss today, or a weaker-than-expected retail sales release on Friday, may give the pair some respite in the short-term before the fade lower continues.

US Core Consumer Prices

EUR/USD Price Outlook - Risks Remain Tilted to the Downside, US CPI up Next

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

EUR/USD currently trades just below 1.1850 and may look to make a run at the last Wednesday’s 1.1780 low. A break below here would leave the late March low at 1.1704 vulnerable before the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.1695 comes into play. The short-term upside is currently capped at around 1.1880/85.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (June 2020 – July 13, 2021)

EUR/USD Price Outlook - Risks Remain Tilted to the Downside, US CPI up Next

Retail trader data show 53.07% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.13 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 10.56% higher than yesterday and 9.95% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.05% higher than yesterday and 7.11% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Rips Higher on Red-Hot Inflation, CPI at 5.4% in June
US Dollar Rips Higher on Red-Hot Inflation, CPI at 5.4% in June
2021-07-13 13:00:00
South Africa update: USD/ZAR Soars Towards 15.00, SA unrest weighs on the Rand
South Africa update: USD/ZAR Soars Towards 15.00, SA unrest weighs on the Rand
2021-07-13 12:15:00
Earnings Season: JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs Blow Past Estimates
Earnings Season: JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs Blow Past Estimates
2021-07-13 11:53:00
Market Sentiment Still Positive Towards Equities and Crude Oil | Webinar
Market Sentiment Still Positive Towards Equities and Crude Oil | Webinar
2021-07-13 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed