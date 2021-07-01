Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Remain Choppy, Hedge Funds Embrace Cryptocurrencies

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Bears Are in Control as Euro Looks Vulnerable
2021-07-01 09:30:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels
2021-06-30 17:34:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking: Oil Prices Jump as OPEC+ Agree Oil Production Increase
2021-07-01 11:05:00
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ in Focus as 3-Month Price Rally Looks to Extend into July
2021-07-01 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-07-01 06:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Drag On
2021-06-30 19:05:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Drop May Resume as ISM Data Beckons Fed Action
2021-07-01 07:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Stability Prevails; Technicals Remain Concerning - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-30 17:45:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Downside Momentum Builds for GBP/USD
2021-07-01 08:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels
2021-06-30 17:34:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Ends Best Month in 5 Years, Pressure Builds Between ADP and NFPs
2021-07-01 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Remains Under Pressure Following Mixed Tankan Data
2021-07-01 00:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Remain Choppy, Hedge Funds Embrace Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Remain Choppy, Hedge Funds Embrace Cryptocurrencies

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), and Alt-Coin Analysis and Charts:

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum trapped in a range.
  • Heavyweight hedge funds enter the cryptocurrency space.

Some high profile hedge funds are entering the cryptocurrency market, according to various media outlets including Bloomberg and TheStreet.com, adding further respectability to the space. According to reports, Soros Fund Management has now started trading Bitcoin, while Point72 Asset Management is looking to hire a head of cryptocurrencies. In recent weeks other hedge fund luminaries have been voicing their support for Bitcoin, and the space in general, with Paul Tudor Jones recently telling CNBC that he wants 5% of his funds in Bitcoin, as a ‘portfolio diversifier’, while SkyBridge Capital and Fidelity have filed Bitcoin ETF applications with the SEC. In the last few days, ARK Investment said that it will market the 21Shares Bitcoin ETF if their application is successful.

The cryptocurrency market continues to trade in a choppy sideways range with little in the way of drivers seen to force a move either way. Important support still sits around $30k while $36.7k is seen as initial, short-term resistance. Above here there is a grouping of prior highs between $14k and $42k

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Remain Choppy, Hedge Funds Embrace Cryptocurrencies

Ethereum has slightly outperformed Bitcoin in the last week, pushing back from a $1,720 low to a double-high at $2,280 before today’s sell-off back down to $2,115. The three recent lows between $1,700 and $1,730 should provide reasonable support in the case of any further bearish price action, while ETH needs to break above a cluster of four recent highs around $2,640 to instill further short-term confidence.

Ethereum (ETH) Daily Price Chart

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Remain Choppy, Hedge Funds Embrace Cryptocurrencies

The Ethereum/Bitcoin spread highlights the recent ETH out-performance with the spread bouncing back from 550, a level that has now been tested three times. The downward trend from the recent 775 top has now been broken convincingly. The spread may now settle between 550 and 650 until the overall tone of the market is decided.

Ethereum/Bitcoin Daily Spread Chart

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Remain Choppy, Hedge Funds Embrace Cryptocurrencies

A to Z Crypto: Demystifying the Top Cryptocurrency Jargon

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What are your views on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

