EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Uptrend at Risk? Momentum is Struggling
2021-05-27 05:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for Dollar, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-05-26 18:03:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Double Top Formation Intact Ahead of OPEC Meeting
2021-05-26 19:30:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for Dollar, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-05-26 18:03:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Gains, Russell Outperforms as AMC & GME Go Parabolic
2021-05-26 22:15:00
Wall Street CEOs Testify in Washington on COVID Relief, Diversity Efforts
2021-05-26 19:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Pull Back From $1,900 as Stimulus Tapering Fears Gear Up
2021-05-27 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Bull Flag Breakout Begins to Pull Back
2021-05-26 18:19:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for Dollar, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-05-26 18:03:00
British Pound Forecast: Sterling Crosses Prove Tired - Setups for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2021-05-26 17:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-27 00:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for Dollar, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-05-26 18:03:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/wVVvQStKfP
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CHF are long at 74.94%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 72.65%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VrrQHPsLRk
  • Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/mfwJ0sZLTs https://t.co/73l5TRSM37
  • Gold Prices Pull Back From $1,900 as Stimulus Tapering Fears Gear Up https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/27/Gold-Prices-Pull-Back-From-1900-as-Tapering-Fears-Gear-Up.html https://t.co/tDTzc0yuB0
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.15% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.02% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/cy6iEtMrbm
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.06% France 40: -0.00% Germany 30: -0.03% Wall Street: -0.10% US 500: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Rqwq3bnZFj
  • There wasn't much risk aversion this past session (though NDX has its 2nd smallest daily range since Dec 2019), but the Dollar did get a boost from the US 10yr edging higher while global peers slid. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/05/27/Dollar-Rebound-Earns-USDCAD-Break-Nasdaq-100-Conditions-Hit-Extreme-.html https://t.co/1WpKkaSq6p
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (-0.07%) S&P 500 (-0.11%) Nasdaq 100 (-0.17%) [delayed] -BBG
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Learn about the importance of the ISM manufacturing index here: https://t.co/Xr3xtoFpZy https://t.co/1knUZTy5D3
  • Bank of Korea Governor Lee: - Decision was unanimous - Accommodative stance to be maintained for a while - BBG
Gold Prices Pull Back From $1,900 as Stimulus Tapering Fears Gear Up

Gold Prices Pull Back From $1,900 as Stimulus Tapering Fears Gear Up

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Gold prices pulled back for a second day after hitting a four-month high of $ 1,912
  • A stronger USD and higher yields undermined the appeal of precious metals as tapering fears grew
  • Traders eye US GDP, durable goods orders and core PCE data for clues about gold’s next move

Gold prices retreated further during Thursday’s Asia-Pacific trade, pulling back sharply from Wednesday’s intraday high $ 1,912. This may be attributed to a drastic shift in sentiment after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) sounded more hawkish than expected during an interest rate meeting on Wednesday, hinting that it may start to raise interest rates in the second half of 2022. This is the second major central bank that signaled tapering stimulus, preceded by the Bank of Canada (BoC).

The DXY US Dollar index edged higher to 90.11 this morning, exerting downward pressure on bullion. A strengthening Greenback suggests that traders are jittery about the tapering of Fed stimulus after the RBNZ’s hawkish comments, even though Fed officials tried to convince the market that inflationary pressures might be “transitory”. This puts today’s release of US 1Q GDP, durable goods orders and weekly jobless claims data in focus. Better-than-expected figures may send the US Dollar higher and gold lower. The two have historically exhibited a negative relationship, with their past 12-month correlation coefficient standing at -0.20 (chart below).

Meanwhile, Friday’s US core PCE price index data will also be under the spotlight as traders assess inflationary pressure and its ramifications for the Fed’s policy outlook. Core PCE rate is expected to come in at 2.9%, hitting the highest level since 1992 partly due to a low-base effect. Concerns surrounding inflation overshoot rendered the market vulnerable to heightened volatility if actual numbers deviate too far from the baseline forecasts.

Gold Prices vs. DXY US Dollar Index

Gold Prices Pull Back From $1,900 as Stimulus Tapering Fears Gear Up

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Technically, gold remains in an “Ascending Channel” as highlighted on the chart below. It is formed by consecutive higher highs and higher lows and can be easily recognizable as a trending market. Gold price stretched beyond the ceiling of the “Ascending Channel”, suggesting that it may be temporarily overbought and thus is vulnerable to a minor pullback. Further retracement may lead to a test of $ 1,875 – a previous resistance level – for support.

A firm breakout above the ceiling however, would likely intensify near-term buying power and open the door for further upside potential towards $ 1,922 – the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

The 20- and 50-day SMA lines are about to cross above the 100-day line, potentially forming a “Golden Cross” on the daily chart. A “Golden Cross” is a medium-term bullish indicator and may pave the way for further upside potential. The MACD indicator is trending higher above the neutral midpoint, suggesting that bullish momentum is prevailing.

Gold PriceDaily Chart

Gold Prices Pull Back From $1,900 as Stimulus Tapering Fears Gear Up

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

