EUR/USD Sinks as FOMC Minutes Show Threat of Fed Tapering
2021-05-19 22:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Crypto Crisis; Inflation Engulfs US Dollar
2021-05-19 18:00:00
Crude Oil Price Drop May Continue on Inflation Impact Fears
2021-05-20 07:05:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Establishes Double Top Formation in May
2021-05-19 19:00:00
Dow Jones Marches Lower After FOMC Minutes, Sentiment Turns to AU Jobs Report
2021-05-19 23:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-19 21:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bitcoin Weakness Fueling XAU/USD Strength?
2021-05-20 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Breakout Above Multi-Month Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-05-19 20:20:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Crypto Crisis; Inflation Engulfs US Dollar
2021-05-19 18:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Challenges Peak, EUR/GBP Unlikely to Break Out
2021-05-19 08:05:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Crypto Crisis; Inflation Engulfs US Dollar
2021-05-19 18:00:00
US Dollar May Rise if FOMC Minutes Reveal Inflation Debate
2021-05-19 07:00:00
US Dollar Jump on FOMC Faded, EUR/USD Recovers

US Dollar Jump on FOMC Faded, EUR/USD Recovers

Justin McQueen, Analyst

EUR/USD Price Analysis & News

  • USD Pop on FOMC Pared
  • EUR Reclaims 1.22 With Focus on PMI
  • AUD/JPY Continues to Track Cryptos

Recap: The main comment that had grabbed the markets attention in the FOMC minutes was that “A number of participants suggested if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee's goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases”. However, while this hints at the “T” word (taper), this is not entirely new, given that the comment has come from the small hawkish contingent on the committee and not the core. Keep in mind, since the minutes, NFP was notably soft, while higher than expected inflation data had been quickly talked down by Fed members. As such, in response to the FOMC minutes, the USD saw a slight bid to reclaim the 90 handle, while US yields picked up, however, the move has been largely retraced given the fact that the minutes are somewhat light on substance, providing little in the way of new information.

US Dollar Reaction to FOMC Minutes

US Dollar Jump on FOMC Faded, EUR/USD Recovers

Source: Refinitiv

EUR/USD: Following the FOMC minutes the Euro had stood its grounds, holding onto support at 1.2170-80 to make another test of the 1.22 handle. Given the relatively light economic calendar, focus will be on the upcoming PMI releases tomorrow, which are expected to highlight an improvement in the Euro Area and thus underpin the currency. Thus far, the backdrop remains supportive for EUR/USD to challenge 1.2245-50 again.

EUR/USD Chart: Hourly Time Frame

US Dollar Jump on FOMC Faded, EUR/USD Recovers

Source: Refinitiv

AUD/JPY Continues to Track Bitcoin

For FX traders, yesterday crash in cryptocurrencies presented an opportunity to fade high beta crosses such as AUD/JPY, which the chart below highlights. Given that I have mentioned this correlation previously, I will refer you to this link below.

Can Bitcoin Prices Provide a Leading Signal for Currencies?

AUD/JPY vs Bitcoin

US Dollar Jump on FOMC Faded, EUR/USD Recovers

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

