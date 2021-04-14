Australian Dollar Forecast: Can Bitcoin Prices Provide a Leading Signal for Currencies?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eyes Key Resistance as US Dollar Loses Steam
2021-04-14 11:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-14 09:30:00
USD/CAD Weakness Set to Continue, Support Under Pressure
2021-04-14 09:05:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Short-term Technical Forecast
2021-04-14 13:00:00
Nasdaq to Outperform Dow Jones as Reflation Trade Loses its Luster
2021-04-14 07:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Probe Barrier as Inflation Data Sinks the USD and Yields
2021-04-14 04:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Drifts Towards Range Extremes– XAU/USD Levels
2021-04-13 16:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Poised to Extend Climb
2021-04-14 03:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Snaps April Opening Range as Bearish Price Series Takes Shape
2021-04-14 14:00:00
Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc Analysis: USD/JPY, USD/CHF May Fall as Long Bets Rise
2021-04-14 05:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • USD/CAD is contracting within the April opening range, just below confluence resistance. Get your $USDCAD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/W1hEJ8SKY9 https://t.co/DP3XxtKVvt
  • - Key lesson from the pandemic is the importance of fiscal policy
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.17%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 74.99%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/kMqmE8ROt8
  • - We think of cryptos as assets rather than currencies because they are mainly used for speculative activity rather than payments $BTC #Bitcoin
  • That doesn't mean they would keep buying necessarily. They would just not re-up expiring paper which will see their balance sheet decrease. However, the language was chosen to give the impression that it is stimulus forever... https://t.co/nrqisrl21M
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 5.10% Silver: 0.16% Gold: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xDEN23z5h9
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 1.27% 🇦🇺AUD: 1.13% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.28% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.20% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/WkqJDMh7yW
  • - Doubt that the Fed would ever sell bonds into the marketplace
  • - Most Fed officials didn't see rising rates until 2024 - Rate liftoff is outcomes-based and highly unlikely before 2022 - We will taper asset purchases when we make substantial progress towards our goals, this will be well before raising interest rates
  • - Fed won't give Congress advice on fiscal policy - In the longer-run, US federal budget is on an unsustainable path - Current level of debt is "very sustainable" and there is "no question" of the ability to service and issue this debt
Australian Dollar Forecast: Can Bitcoin Prices Provide a Leading Signal for Currencies?

Australian Dollar Forecast: Can Bitcoin Prices Provide a Leading Signal for Currencies?

Justin McQueen, Analyst

AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, Bitcoin Price Analysis & News

  • Upside risks for Australian jobs report
  • Can Bitcoin Provide a Leading Signal for FX?

Among the key focal points for the Australian Dollar over the next 24hours will be the latest jobs figures scheduled at 02:30BST. Expectations are for a 35k jobs gain, with the range of estimates from 10k to 60k. Given the strong employment figures in both the US and Canada, which has historically been a good indicator for Australian jobs data (last month also proving that point), risks look to be tilted to the upside for the upcoming jobs report. What’s more, weekly payroll jobs data has continued to show signs of improvement, alongside ANZ Job Advertisements, providing an encouraging sign for a drop in the unemployment rate.

DATA OVERVIEW: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Australian Weekly Payrolls

Australian Dollar Forecast: Can Bitcoin Prices Provide a Leading Signal for Currencies?

Source: ABS

Taking a closer at AUD/USD the pair has broken above its descending trendline from the YTD peak, however, further resistance is ahead with the 50DMA situated at 0.7716. Should the Australian jobs data print a strong figure as I expect, I don’t rule out a move to 0.7765-70, but perhaps 0.7820 may be a stretch too far. However, should this be cleared, this opens up the doors for a retest of 0.80. On the flipside, key support resides at 0.7562 and thus a break below would be needed to reassert a bearish outlook on the pair for a move towards 0.74.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Australian Dollar Forecast: Can Bitcoin Prices Provide a Leading Signal for Currencies?

Source: Refinitiv

Can Bitcoin Provide a Leading Signal for FX?

If you follow me, you will notice that I rarely delve into cryptocurrencies. However, throughout the year, it has been gaining my attention more and more (as I am sure it has everyone else) with the reason being that Bitcoin could potentially be used as a leading signal for FX.

How? Well firstly, Bitcoin is a risk-on asset or in other words a liquidity haven, the pre-Covid idea that Bitcoin is a safe haven was well and truly debunked when Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies cratered during the Q1 2020 sell-off. Thanks to global central bank and government largess cryptos have been among the top performers of the everything rally, therefore highly speculative assets such as Bitcoin can be treated as a liquidity barometer, much like how the S&P 500 can be used as a risk barometer for FX traders.

The chart below highlights that AUD/JPY, which is typically seen as the FX risk on/risk off barometer (High Beta vs Safe Haven), tracks Bitcoin pretty well, albeit with a slight lag and hence why I pose the question as to whether Bitcoin can be a leading signal for FX. Alongside this, with Bitcoins market cap now at 1.1trillion, up from 123bln a year ago spillover effects have increased. Going forward, I will continue to monitor this relationship to see if it holds significance.

Australian Dollar Forecast: Can Bitcoin Prices Provide a Leading Signal for Currencies?

Source: Refinitiv

Note: As my colleague Rich Dvorak noted earlier in the week, AUD/JPY had been primed for a move higher amid the pick up in risk assets (full report)

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Copper Bullish Continuation: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
Copper Bullish Continuation: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-14 16:30:00
S&P 500 Continues to Trade Around Highs as Big Banks Beat on Earnings
S&P 500 Continues to Trade Around Highs as Big Banks Beat on Earnings
2021-04-14 12:00:00
Short AUD/CAD: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
Short AUD/CAD: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-14 11:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eyes Key Resistance as US Dollar Loses Steam
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eyes Key Resistance as US Dollar Loses Steam
2021-04-14 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
AUD/NZD