Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Hammered as Treasury Yields Ebb
2021-05-18 17:00:00
DAX 30 Storms to Record High, EUR/USD Breaks Above 1.22 as Bullish Momentum Builds
2021-05-18 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Oil Rally at Risk as WTI Stalls at Resistance
2021-05-18 19:00:00
Crude Oil Price Trend May Reverse, API Data and FOMC Minutes Eyed
2021-05-18 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Broader Uptrend Remains Intact Despite Volatility
2021-05-18 20:30:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-17 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bid on Weak Dollar, Softer Yields
2021-05-18 22:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Break Out as Bulls Take Charge, FOMC Minutes Eyed
2021-05-18 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Looking at a New Three-Year High
2021-05-18 08:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-05-17 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Points Higher as GDP Data Misses Expectations
2021-05-18 00:00:00
USD/JPY Mirrors Decline in US Treasury Yields Ahead of FOMC Minutes
2021-05-17 15:00:00
Real Time News
  • Bitcoin and Litecoin are moving higher after Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter dealings injected volatility into the crypto market. Get your #cryptocurrency market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/Zbd1TSiIuc https://t.co/LQQe4Wpg2N
  • 9 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended lower, with 79.2% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Energy (-2.63%), industrials (-1.47%) and financials (-1.34%) were among the worst performers, whereas real estate (+0.17%) outperformed. https://t.co/j9VI9UQc7N
  • Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bid on Weak Dollar, Softer Yields -via @DailyFX Link to Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/18/gold-price-forecast-xau-usd-bid-on-weak-dollar-softer-yields.html $XAUUSD $GLD $GC_F https://t.co/Cs94yiNhfI
  • The US Dollar is losing ground against a few ASEAN counterparts. USD/SGD, USD/IDR and USD/PHP seem to be maintaining a downside bias. USD/THB may rise. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/I2oeWXMFLc https://t.co/C49ElPMI7l
  • Treasury Sec. Yellen: - Investments and tax proposals in "Jobs Plan" will enhance net profitability of corporations, improve global competitiveness - These are investments to make the economy more competitive and sustainable
  • Treasury Sec. Yellen: - Corporate sector must bear its fair share, plan to return corporate tax toward the historical norm - We will target incentives for companies to move funds, operations overseas
  • Treasury Sec. Yellen: - We must improve public R&D to maintain America's technological edge - We must build support systems to improve quality of life and opportunities for those most impacted by wealth inequality
  • Treasury Sec. Yellen: - We must reorient the framing of US fiscal policy - Poor US fiscal policy has meant infrastructure wasn't maintained or modernized
  • Treasury Sec. Yellen: - Innovation required from public & private sector to improve the economy - We must invest in public infrastructure and institutions that drive productivity
  • Treasury Sec. Yellen: - Wage gains and profits have benefitted the top families in America - Middle class families have faced wage stagnation
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bid on Weak Dollar, Softer Yields

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bid on Weak Dollar, Softer Yields

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

GOLD FORECAST: XAU/USD PRICE ACTION EXPLOITING US DOLLAR WEAKNESS

  • Gold price action is up over 12% since forming a double-bottom near $1,680/oz
  • XAU/USD has likely piggybacked on US Dollar weakness and lower real yields
  • Gold outlook remains bright, but the precious metal does seem a bit extended

Gold price action extended its climb for the fourth consecutive trading session on Tuesday. XAU/USD gained 0.14% to trade at fresh 16-week highs near the $1,870-price level. The precious metal is now up more than 12% since it formed a double-bottom chart pattern in March. US Dollar weakness and lower real yields stand out as two primary drivers of gold buying pressure. I recently noted how an acceleration in gold volatility stood out as another bullish catalyst for XAU/USD.

XAU/USD – GOLD PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (25 NOV 2020 TO 18 MAY 2021)

Gold Price Chart XAUUSD Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Gold prices are starting to look vulnerable to a slight pullback, however, as the precious metal contends with technical resistance posed by its descending channel, upper Bollinger Band, and mid-point retracement of the August 2020 to March 2021 trading range. The relative strength index on a daily gold chart also speaks to ‘overbought’ conditions. If a pullback does materialize, gold bulls might consider playing the psychologically-significant $1,800-price level as a potential support level.

Keep Reading – US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Hammered as Treasury Yields Ebb

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Dow Jones Price Forecast: Broader Uptrend Remains Intact Despite Volatility
2021-05-18 20:30:00
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Broader Uptrend Remains Intact Despite Volatility
2021-05-18 20:30:00
USD/CAD Analysis: Loonie Strength Continues Ahead of Key Inflation Data Release
2021-05-18 20:30:00
USD/CAD Analysis: Loonie Strength Continues Ahead of Key Inflation Data Release
2021-05-18 20:30:00
How to Start Forex Trading in 7 Steps
How to Start Forex Trading in 7 Steps
2021-05-18 17:30:00
DAX 30 Storms to Record High, EUR/USD Breaks Above 1.22 as Bullish Momentum Builds
2021-05-18 11:00:00
DAX 30 Storms to Record High, EUR/USD Breaks Above 1.22 as Bullish Momentum Builds
2021-05-18 11:00:00
