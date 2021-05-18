Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bid on Weak Dollar, Softer Yields

GOLD FORECAST: XAU/USD PRICE ACTION EXPLOITING US DOLLAR WEAKNESS

Gold price action is up over 12% since forming a double-bottom near $1,680/oz

XAU/ USD has likely piggybacked on US Dollar weakness and lower real yields

Gold outlook remains bright, but the precious metal does seem a bit extended

Gold price action extended its climb for the fourth consecutive trading session on Tuesday. XAU/USD gained 0.14% to trade at fresh 16-week highs near the $1,870-price level. The precious metal is now up more than 12% since it formed a double-bottom chart pattern in March. US Dollar weakness and lower real yields stand out as two primary drivers of gold buying pressure. I recently noted how an acceleration in gold volatility stood out as another bullish catalyst for XAU/USD.

XAU/USD – GOLD PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (25 NOV 2020 TO 18 MAY 2021)

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Gold prices are starting to look vulnerable to a slight pullback, however, as the precious metal contends with technical resistance posed by its descending channel, upper Bollinger Band, and mid-point retracement of the August 2020 to March 2021 trading range. The relative strength index on a daily gold chart also speaks to ‘overbought’ conditions. If a pullback does materialize, gold bulls might consider playing the psychologically-significant $1,800-price level as a potential support level.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

