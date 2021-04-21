Canadian Dollar (CAD) Spikes as Bank of Canada (BoC) Tapers QE

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EUR/USD Fails to Test March High as ECB Boosts PEPP for Second Week
2021-04-21 15:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2021-04-20 20:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Fall on Rising Stockpiles and Viral Resurgence
2021-04-21 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop as US Push Through With Anti-OPEC Bill
2021-04-20 16:20:00
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 21:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 12:00:00
News
Gold Price Outlook - Rally Aided by Positive Moving Average Crossover
2021-04-21 12:00:00
Gold Prices Extend Higher amid Viral Resurgence, Falling Yields
2021-04-21 04:00:00
News
British Pound Outlook: UK Inflation, Producer Price Data Positive for GBP
2021-04-21 08:00:00
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD and GBP/JPY May Rise as Short Bets Increase
2021-04-21 05:00:00
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2021-04-20 20:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Turn Higher May be Stymied if US Yields Do Not - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-20 19:22:00
Canadian Dollar strengthens sharply as BoC reduces weekly asset purchases to C$3-billion from C$4-billion

Real Time News
  • - Forward guidance is a commitment not to raise rates - There is still a long way to go until full recovery
  • - BoC is accelerating work on digital currency - Decision on digital currency would be the government's
  • With the BOC's update today, I'd shift the group to being the most hawkish relative to the other major central banks. Still the setting for all of the majors is very dovish though. All relative. https://t.co/3MQX5ILGzA
  • - BoC could slow QE further if projections pan out - Further QE adjustments will be gradual
  • FT: EU and India plan global infrastructure deal. $EUR $INR
  • BoC Gov. Macklem: - Third wave of Covid has introduced new uncertainty - Households and businesses have remained resilient - The BoC is more confident in the underlying strength of the economy #BOC $CAD
  • Greece to ease main lockdown measures in early May. $EUR
  • So much for $USDCAD's tentative break from its 13-month descending trend channel...again. Biggest daily drop since June 1st after the BOC takes a first step towards taper https://t.co/LPDmBlhFdL
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 1.05% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.49% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.30% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ukmeM95hVA
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.97% FTSE 100: 0.76% Wall Street: 0.55% Germany 30: 0.46% US 500: 0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/907pBEoeH0
Canadian Dollar (CAD) Spikes as Bank of Canada (BoC) Tapers QE

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Spikes as Bank of Canada (BoC) Tapers QE

Justin McQueen, Analyst

CAD Price Analysis & News

  • Canadian Dollar Spikes on Hawkish BoC
  • QE Tapered
  • Inflation Seen at Target in H2 2022

QE TAPER: The Bank of Canada left the overnight rate unchanged as expected. However, more importantly, the BoC tapered its QE purchases to C$ 3bln/week from the prior of C$ 4bln. Now while this would have been a near certainty a few weeks ago, the recent rise in Covid cases had cast doubt on this action taking place and hence the Canadian Dollar has jumped on the move. As a reminder, I highlighted earlier that risks to CAD had been asymmetrically tilted to the upside, given that fast money accounts were bearish CAD (long USD/CAD) heading into the meeting.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

OUTLOOK: The BoC’s outlook was also notably hawkish with the central bank expecting economic slack to be absorbed in 2022 and as a result sees inflation returning sustainably to its target H2 2022, having previously expected to reach this in 2023.

ECONOMIC FORECASTS

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Spikes as Bank of Canada (BoC) Tapers QE

Source: BoC

MPR APRIL ASSUMPTIONS

Brent close to $65 (Prior $50)WTI close to $60 (Prior $50)WCS close to $50 (Prior $35)

MARKET REACTION

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Spikes as Bank of Canada (BoC) Tapers QE

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

