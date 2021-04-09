News & Analysis at your fingertips.

GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 08:00:00
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 06:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices May Fall into the Weekend, Eyes on US PPI after Chinese Beat
2021-04-09 05:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: WTI Bearish Potential Sub-60
2021-04-08 17:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for Days Ahead
2021-04-08 13:00:00
Dow Jones Holds Gain on Dovish Fed, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Trade Mixed
2021-04-08 01:00:00
Gold Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 10:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices May Fall into the Weekend, Eyes on US PPI after Chinese Beat
2021-04-09 05:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook - Support Under Pressure as US Dollar Firms
2021-04-09 10:45:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 08:00:00
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-09 09:00:00
Dollar Outlook Darkens As USDJPY Retreat Deepens, GBPUSD and USDCNH Stall
2021-04-09 03:00:00
Canadian Dollar (CAD) Rallies After Jobs Report Smashes Estimates

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Rallies After Jobs Report Smashes Estimates

Justin McQueen, Analyst

CAD Price Analysis & News

  • Canadian Employment Change 303.1k vs Exp. 100k
  • Unemployment Rate Drops 0.7ppts to 7.5%
  • USD/CAD

BOTTOM LINE: Another strong employment report, with the headline rate showing 303.1k jobs created in March, above expectations of 100k. Gains were broad based with both full-time (175.4k) and part-time (127.8k) seeing a sizeable increase, while the unemployment rate dropped 0.7ppts to 7.5%, which is even more impressive considering the increase in the participation rate. However, one caveat to point out is that this data is prior to the recently announced lockdown measures across Canada, which had been among the factors behind the recent CAD weakness as BoC expected hawkishness had come under question. That said, while this data dispels some of those concerns, rising Covid cases across Canada does provide caution for the Loonie, particularly with oil prices struggling for upside as OPEC begin to turn on the production taps.

MARKET REACTION: CAD Strengthens Across The Board

In reaction to the jobs report, the Canadian Dollar firmed across the board with USD/CAD dropping to session lows. A similar reaction seen in CAD/JPY, which has also benefitted from a pick up in bond yields.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Chart: Intra-day Time Frame

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Rallies After Jobs Report Smashes Estimates

DATA OVERVIEW: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Rallies After Jobs Report Smashes Estimates

Source: DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

