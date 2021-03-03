GBP/USD & FTSE 100 React to Latest UK Budget Announcement

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Chops on ECB Confusion, Oil Prices Jump on OPEC Sources - US Market Open
2021-03-03 14:59:00
EUR/USD Rate Forecast: Euro Rebound Emerges After Defending 2021 Low
2021-03-02 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Risk, Crude Oil Sinks But Broader Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-03-02 07:30:00
Oil Price Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-03-01 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Trader Signals Hint to Proceed With Caution
2021-03-03 06:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-01 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Trading Soft, Silver Price Trying to Hold Important Support
2021-03-03 14:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Consolidates Ahead of New Push Lower
2021-03-03 09:25:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: Digesting Gains Around Spring Budget - Levels for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2021-03-03 14:20:00
GBP/USD & FTSE 100 React to Latest UK Budget Announcement
2021-03-03 13:40:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Fall But Broader Path Remains Bullish
2021-03-03 03:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2021-03-02 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.77% Gold: -1.64% Silver: -2.54% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/eT5HvOpJH1
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (26/FEB) due at 15:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 2.807M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-03
  • OPEC+ JMMC meeting ends without recommendations on oil output. #OOTT #OPEC $OIL
  • 🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (FEB) Actual: 55.3 Expected: 58.7 Previous: 58.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-03
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.99%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 72.34%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/lh4WxFECzU
  • 🇵🇱 Interest Rate Decision (MAR) Actual: 0.1% Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-03
  • GBP & FTSE 100 see muted reaction to the budget announcement. Get your $GBP market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/59U7kGRyiW https://t.co/ymmW5W6ILf
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.69% Gold: -1.54% Silver: -2.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/tb0rhPEn0F
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 Interest Rate Decision (MAR) due at 15:00 GMT (15min) Actual: 0.1% Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-03
  • Last week's gold report...' $1,743/oz. may prove temporary support ahead of $1,700/oz big figure support and ahead of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $1,689.7/oz.' #gold https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/02/26/Gold-Price-XAUUSD-Outlook-Treading-on-Thin-Ice-as-US-Treasury-Yields-Heat-Up.html
GBP/USD & FTSE 100 React to Latest UK Budget Announcement

GBP/USD & FTSE 100 React to Latest UK Budget Announcement

Justin McQueen, Analyst

GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Price Analysis & News

  • GBP & FTSE 100 See Muted Reaction to Budget Announcement
  • UK Budget Remains Pro-Growth

UK Budget Brief Recap

UK Labour Market: As widely expected, the UK Chancellor confirmed an extension of furlough scheme until the end of September. The Universal Credit Uplift will continue for an additional 6-months.

Business Support Measures: The Chancellor announced a super deduction to reduce tax bills if businesses invest, allowing for firms to reduce their tax bill by 130% of the cost of investment.

Taxes: Corporation tax will increase to 25% from 19% by Spring 2023. However, the UK will not be increasing income tax, national insurance or VAT.

A detailed list is on the DailyFXTeam Twitter Feed

OBR Forecasts

New Projections

  • GDP: 2021 (4%), 2022 (4%), 2023 (1.7%), 2024 (1.6%), 2025 (1.7%)
  • FY Deficit: 2020 (17%), 2021 (10.3%)

Prior Projections

  • GDP: 2021 (5.5%), 2022 (6.6%), 2023 (2.3%), 2024 (1.7%), 2025 (1.8%)
  • FY Deficit: 2020 (19%), 2021 (7.4%)

Overall, this remains a pro growth fiscal announcement with the focus on supporting the economic recovery and a look to spur investment as opposed to reigning the fiscal taps. In turn, this is likely to help undepin the Pound in the medium, which has been among the notable outperformers in 2021 thus far. In terms of the market reaction, it has been very limited given that a significant amount of the speech had been reported in UK press.

GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Chart: Reaction to UK Budget

GBP/USD &amp; FTSE 100 React to Latest UK Budget Announcement

Source: Refinitiv

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% -4% 3%
Weekly 47% -23% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Find out more on trading GBP with our comprehensive guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Chops on ECB Confusion, Oil Prices Jump on OPEC Sources - US Market Open
EUR/USD Chops on ECB Confusion, Oil Prices Jump on OPEC Sources - US Market Open
2021-03-03 14:59:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Rallying Sharply as the Bulls Wrestle Back Control
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Rallying Sharply as the Bulls Wrestle Back Control
2021-03-03 10:31:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Consolidates Ahead of New Push Lower
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Consolidates Ahead of New Push Lower
2021-03-03 09:25:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Shrug Off UK Budget
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Shrug Off UK Budget
2021-03-03 09:00:00
Advertisement