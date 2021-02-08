Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Outlooks - Setting Up for Fresh Highs?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Struggling to Find Traction as US Bond Yields Rise
2021-02-08 12:00:00
S&P 500 Retakes the Risk Baton and Dollar Breakout Cut Short, What's Ahead?
2021-02-08 01:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Rally Buoyed by Signs of Stronger Demand and Subdued Supply
2021-02-06 07:00:00
WTI US Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Bulls Drive Rally to Fresh Yearly High
2021-02-05 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Weak Jobs Data Bolsters Calls for Stimulus
2021-02-08 07:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, Central Bankers
2021-02-07 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, Central Bankers
2021-02-07 16:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: USD and Yields Turn Higher as Economic Data Improves
2021-02-06 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Key GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Levels to Watch
2021-02-08 09:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shackled by the US Dollar, EUR/GBP Hitting Fresh Lows
2021-02-06 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY, USD/JPY
2021-02-08 03:00:00
USDJPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Strength Driving USDJPY to Multi-Week Highs
2021-02-05 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇲🇽 Consumer Confidence (JAN) Actual: 38.4 Previous: 38.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-08
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/eaFAEMYxIP
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 77.25%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bll3eI83I7
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Consumer Confidence (JAN) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 38.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-08
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.19% Silver: 0.79% Gold: 0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/e2wJJeOqO6
  • NIESR forecasts UK GDP at 3.4% for 2021 (Prior forecast 5.9%) $GBP
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: -0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.15% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.18% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.22% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.25% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/AzL2jJmr29
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-08
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here: https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/8mCer4A3oV
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 76.40%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DezZeBVsH8
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Outlooks - Setting Up for Fresh Highs?

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Outlooks - Setting Up for Fresh Highs?

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and Ethereum (ETH/USD) Price, Analysis and Chart:

  • Bitcoin pulling back after weekend sell-off.
  • Ethereum volatile as futures launch.
Bitcoin Trading
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Introduction To Bitcoin Trading
Get My Guide

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) continues its move higher and looks likely to re-test the January 8 record high at just under $42,000. The 20- and 50-day simple moving averages have been dictating price action recently with the late-January drop below the 20-day sma halted by the 50-day sma. Last week’s break back above the shorter-dated moving average saw Bitcoin add nearly $7,000 before consolidating over the weekend. The short-term series of higher lows and higher highs remain in place and there is little in the way of resistance before the $42,000 level. Support from a cluster of recent lows all the way down to the 20-day sma, currently at $34,740.

Popular Moving Averages and How to Use Them

Bitcoin Daily Price Chart (July 2020 – February 8, 2021)

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Outlooks - Setting Up for Fresh Highs?
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Retail trader data show 80.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.12 to 1.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Bitcoin prices may continue to fall.Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Bitcoin trading bias.

Ethereum continues to make new higher highs and higher lows and while Sunday’s sell-off was quite sharp, these remain in place for now. To continue this series, ETH/USD will need to print a fresh high above $1,764 which will then open up the big-figure resistance level at $2,000. Ethereum’s pattern of fresh high, sell-off, pull-back then another fresh high has repeated itself three times in the last month and is set to do the same again. Support seen between $1,475 and $1,507, while back above $1,700 sets-up an attempt at a new ATH. The driver for ETH/USD in the short-term is likely to be today’s launch of Ethereum futures on the CME. The second-largest cryptocurrency will join Bitcoin on the CME and will have a reference rate and real-time index available.

Ethereum Daily Price Chart (July 2020 – February 8, 2021)

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Outlooks - Setting Up for Fresh Highs?

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What are your views on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Struggling to Find Traction as US Bond Yields Rise
EUR/USD Struggling to Find Traction as US Bond Yields Rise
2021-02-08 12:00:00
DAX 30 Aiming at All-Time High, Will Momentum Hold?
DAX 30 Aiming at All-Time High, Will Momentum Hold?
2021-02-08 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Key GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Levels to Watch
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Key GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Levels to Watch
2021-02-08 09:00:00
WTI US Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Bulls Drive Rally to Fresh Yearly High
WTI US Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Bulls Drive Rally to Fresh Yearly High
2021-02-05 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Mixed
Ethereum
Mixed