Currency Volatility - US Dollar Gains, EUR/USD Cracks, USD/JPY Breakout
2021-02-04 11:35:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Strength to Ebb as VIX Index Falls
2021-02-03 23:05:00
Oil Price Overbought RSI Signal Persists as US Inventories Contract
2021-02-04 15:30:00
Crude Oil Surges as Economic Recovery Aids Outlook, Copper Faces Technical Hurdle
2021-02-04 04:30:00
Dow Jones, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Forecast: Jobless Claims, Stimulus in Focus
2021-02-04 01:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-03 19:30:00
Gold and Silver Slammed Lower as the US Dollar Flexes its Muscles
2021-02-04 10:30:00
Gold, Silver Price Analysis: Key Levels to Watch for XAU/USD, XAG/USD
2021-02-04 03:00:00
Bank of England says Negative Rates Are Not Coming, GBP/USD Jumps
2021-02-04 12:23:00
GBP/USD Breaking Lower, Lift Likely if Bank of England Rules Out NIRP
2021-02-04 09:00:00
Currency Volatility - US Dollar Gains, EUR/USD Cracks, USD/JPY Breakout
2021-02-04 11:35:00
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY Hits 105.00 as U.S. Stimulus Optimism Reemerges
2021-02-02 08:56:00
Bitcoin Rallies into Resistance while Ethereum Hits All-Time High

Bitcoin Rallies into Resistance while Ethereum Hits All-Time High

Tammy DaCosta,

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Forecast:

  • Bitcoin bulls drive price action into a wall of resistance
  • Ethereum soars ahead of futures listing
  • Price Action has remained generally bullish
Bulls trading both Bitcoin and Ethereum remain in control of price action after prospects of the larger US Fiscal Stimulus package helped to buoy the demand for major cryptocurrencies. Although Bitcoin has surged approximately 23% (YTD), Ether continues to outperform, rising a massive 123% (YTD).

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Action

After retracing from the record high set in early January, Bitcoin bulls managed to bounce off of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the November- January move, driving price action into a wall of resistance, formed by the key psychological level of $38,000, . With prices threatening to break above the upper bound of the Bollinger band, the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) currently rests at 100, highlighting that BTC/USD may not be as overbought as it was earlier this week.

Bitcoin Trading
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by Tammy DaCosta
Download Your free Bitcoin Trading Guide
Get My Guide

Bitcoin 4 Hour Chart

Bitcoin 4 hour Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

For bullish continuation to persist, bulls need to push above the current resistance level of $38,000, with the next level of resistance showing around the psychological level of $40,000.

On the other side, for bears to take over, they would need to push below the current support of $35,915, formed by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, with the next level of support holding at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $32,153

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Price Action

ETH/USD continues to soar ahead of next week’s launch of Ethereum futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). After peaking at the key psychological level of $1,700, a new record high, prices retraced back towards the current support level of $1,468, formed by the 14.4% Fibonacci retracement level of the historical move. Meanwhile the CCI remains within range, falling below the 100 mark.

Ether (ETH/USD) 4 Hour Chart

Ether 4 hour chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

