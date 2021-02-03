News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Remains Weak as US Data, Non-Farm Payrolls Loom Large
2021-02-03 12:00:00
Euro Outlook: DXY Strength Hampering EUR/USD Ahead of Inflation Print
2021-02-03 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Stimulus, Treasury Yield and Pandemic in Focus
2021-02-03 06:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Rise on Big Tech Earnings Boost
2021-02-03 01:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Trading Signals Analyzed
2021-02-03 03:30:00
Dow Jones & S&P 500 Recover, Amazon and Google Earnings Impress
2021-02-02 21:45:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Stimulus, Treasury Yield and Pandemic in Focus
2021-02-03 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Once More, All That Glitters…Not Gold - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-02-02 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-02-02 20:30:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: BOE & RBA Rate Decisions; Canada, New Zealand, US Jobs Reports
2021-02-01 21:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY Hits 105.00 as U.S. Stimulus Optimism Reemerges
2021-02-02 08:56:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY to Rise as 10Y Yields Turn Higher
2021-02-02 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/e9kXEznrPS
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 75.14%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/H7hEZuKyxA
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (29/JAN) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -4.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-03
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 Interest Rate Decision (FEB) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-03
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/4CXVLQnfz9
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.58% Silver: 0.16% Gold: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/FkGOVYxpAe
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.14% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.16% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/EIDKRP2cUd
  • 🇮🇪 Unemployment Rate (JAN) Actual: 5.8% Previous: 5.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-03
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.70% US 500: 0.43% France 40: 0.31% FTSE 100: 0.29% Wall Street: 0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/XtWl3Ig4MT
  • Heads Up:🇮🇪 Unemployment Rate (JAN) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 7.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-03
EUR/USD Remains Weak as US Data, Non-Farm Payrolls Loom Large

EUR/USD Remains Weak as US Data, Non-Farm Payrolls Loom Large

Nick Cawley, Strategist

EUR/USD Price, News and Analysis:

  • Eurozone inflation jump caused by temporary measures.
  • EUR/USD struggling with 1.2000 for now.
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Fresh Q1 Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

The latest Eurozone inflation numbers beat expectations today with the increase put down to changes in German VAT and higher energy prices. These changes are seen by the market as temporary and inflation is unlikely to move towards the ECB’s target anytime soon. The Euro barely moved against the US dollar after the numbers were released.

EUR/USD Remains Weak as US Data, Non-Farm Payrolls Loom Large

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

Advertisement

The US dollar continues to nudge higher, after breaking through technical resistance, and may now slow any further advance ahead of Friday’s US Labor report (Non-Farm Payrolls). The consensus is for 50k new jobs to have been created in January, compared to a loss of 140k jobs in December, and any marked difference, or revision to last month’s data, will guide the US dollar in the short-term.

The US dollar basket (DXY) broke out of an inverted head and shoulders pattern that started in early December and broke and opened above the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages at the end of last week, providing another positive push for the greenback

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Daily Price Chart (June 2020 – February 3, 2021)

EUR/USD Remains Weak as US Data, Non-Farm Payrolls Loom Large

EUR/USD continues to fade lower and a clear break below the 1.2000 area may see the 1.1920 area tested in short-order. The pair are already producing a series of lower highs and lower lows and with the macro backdrop still weak due to ongoing lockdowns and a slow coronavirus vaccination program, further lows may be expected in EUR/USD unless US NFPs disappoint.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (June 2020 – February 3, 2021)

EUR/USD Remains Weak as US Data, Non-Farm Payrolls Loom Large
EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% 13% 9%
Weekly 12% 3% 7%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG Retail trader data44.29% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.26 to 1.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.Positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Outlook Remains Weak vs New Zealand Dollar: RBNZ to Mull QE Taper?
Australian Dollar Outlook Remains Weak vs New Zealand Dollar: RBNZ to Mull QE Taper?
2021-02-03 10:30:00
Natural Gas Outlook: EIA Storage to Shed Light on Chinese Imports of LNG
Natural Gas Outlook: EIA Storage to Shed Light on Chinese Imports of LNG
2021-02-03 10:09:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: No End Yet in Sight for EUR/GBP Losses
British Pound (GBP) Latest: No End Yet in Sight for EUR/GBP Losses
2021-02-03 09:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Stimulus, Treasury Yield and Pandemic in Focus
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Stimulus, Treasury Yield and Pandemic in Focus
2021-02-03 06:00:00
Advertisement