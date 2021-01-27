News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-26 19:10:00
Crude Oil Price Grinding Back to Multi-Month High on Positive Fundamentals
2021-01-27 12:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Will FOMC Meeting Catalyze Price Volatility?
2021-01-27 06:00:00
Dow and Dollar Steel for FOMC, Top Earnings and Growth Fight Against Speculative Control
2021-01-27 06:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Will the Rally Carry on?
2021-01-26 01:30:00
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Will FOMC Meeting Catalyze Price Volatility?
2021-01-27 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-26 22:30:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
Sentiment Snapshot (UK): FTSE, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-01-27 12:39:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-26 19:10:00
Sentiment Snapshot (UK): FTSE, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY

Sentiment Snapshot (UK): FTSE, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY

Richard Snow, Markets Writer

FTSE, GBP SentimentTalking Points:

  • GBP/USD: Strong long-term uptrend – 69%short positioning
  • GBP/JPY: Uptrend facing resistance – 67%short positioning
  • FTSE 100: Bull flag intersects trendline support – 70%long positioning
GBP/USD Sentiment Analysis

Summary:Long-term bullish trend considered alongside daily and weekly surge in short positioning suggests a bullish trading bias according to the IG Client Sentiment report

Sentiment Snapshot (UK): FTSE, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY

Cable has continued its long-term uptrend. The chart below shows how price action has traded within an ascending channel with regularity as higher highs and higher lows were established. Yesterday, after bouncing off of channel support, the market breached the 1.3700 level.

Previously we mentioned that a break above 1.3700 may interest bulls, bringing the 1.3800 level of resistance into focus. However, it must be noted that the pair has struggled to reach the upper side of the ascending channel recently which may indicate a slow down in bullish momentum in the near term.

Read our latest GBP analysis from Martin Essex

GBP/USD Daily Chart

GBPUSD daily chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

  • Trader net positioning: 69% short (bullish according to contrarian analysis)
  • Daily Changes in longs/shorts: -15.2%/+42.21%
  • Weekly changes in longs/shorts: - 25.91%/+53.77%

Positioning remains short, in aggregate, despite long-term uptrend

 GBPUSD sentiment

GBP/JPY Sentiment Analysis

Summary: September high may present short-term resistance to the bull trend. Despite majority short positioning, recent mixed changes in client sentiment suggest a mixed trading environment according to the IG Client Sentiment report

Sentiment Snapshot (UK): FTSE, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY

The recent break above trendline support buoyed bulls as a gradual move higher ensued. However the September swing high at 142.70 looks to be the next level of resistance and may prove difficult to breach.

The stochastic oscillator remains in overbought territory – although this is possible for extended periods- and serves as a potential warning that the 142.70 level may keep bulls at bay for now.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

GBPJPY daily chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

  • Trader net positioning: 67% short (bullish according to contrarian analysis)
  • Daily Changes in longs/shorts: +20.48%/+18.6%
  • Weekly changes in longs/shorts: - 8.12%/+12.44%

Positioning remains short, in aggregate, despite long-term uptrend

GBPJPY sentiment
FTSE Sentiment Analysis

Summary: Recent increases in longs and overall long sentiment, despite the appearance of a bull flag suggest a bearish trading bias according to the IG Client Sentiment report

Sentiment Snapshot (UK): FTSE, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY

It’s unsurprising to see the equity index trading lower as the Pound Sterling moves higher. This is due to the existence of stocks with sizeable earnings denominated in foreign currency. When Sterling appreciates this results in fewer Pounds received for every unit of foreign currency.

While the FTSE is still largely seen to be in a long-term uptrend, we have witnessed a retracement in the form of a bull flag which is converging with the ascending trendline and an area of significance around the 6605 level.

Sterling depreciation may provide a catalyst for bullish continuation off these levels however, this remains to be seen. Additionally the stochastic indicator has just entered into oversold territory, something that FTSE bulls will surely be monitoring.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

FTSE daily chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

  • Trader net positioning: 70% long (bearish according to contrarian analysis)
  • Daily changes in longs/shorts: +2.01%/ -8.26%
  • Weekly changes in longs/shorts: +7.60%/-13.99%

Positioning remains largely long, in aggregate, in line with the long-term uptrend

FTSE sentiment

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

