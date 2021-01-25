News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Week Ahead Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Bullish, EUR/GBP Bearish
2021-01-24 04:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: All Eyes on January Fed Meeting
2021-01-23 18:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Big Week Ahead with FOMC, US Q4 GDP in Focus
2021-01-25 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, IMF, Tech Earnings
2021-01-24 16:00:00
Dow, VIX, Tesla and Leverage Reflect Greater Risk to the Relentless Bull Market
2021-01-25 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-01-24 13:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Big Week Ahead with FOMC, US Q4 GDP in Focus
2021-01-25 06:00:00
Gold Price Tracks Weakness in US Treasury Yields Ahead of Fed Meeting
2021-01-23 22:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Upside Intact, EUR/GBP Outlook Bearish
2021-01-25 09:00:00
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Wedge Patterns in Focus
2021-01-24 01:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: All Eyes on January Fed Meeting
2021-01-23 18:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Falters Today but Faces Stout Topside Resistance
2021-01-22 13:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Upside Intact, EUR/GBP Outlook Bearish

Justin McQueen, Analyst

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Price Analysis & News

  • GBP Stands to Outperforming on Vaccine Rollout
  • EUR/GBP Outlook Remains Weak

GBP Stands to Outperform on Vaccine Rollout

A rather quiet start to the week as market participants await key risk events in the form of the FOMC meeting and several large-cap earnings. Nonetheless, risk sentiment is off to a firm start, which has come to the benefit of the Pound this morning, which hovers around the 1.37 handle. As I had mentioned last week, the vaccine trade is in full swing for Sterling, which stands to outperform against its counterpart given the successful vaccine rollout program thus far. This is particularly the case vs the Euro, which has faced supply disruptions with AstraZeneca cutting deliveries by 60% in Q1.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q1 2021Pound Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP Outlook Remains Weak

Taking a look at the technicals, the outlook for EUR/GBP remains weak with last weeks brief break below key support at 0.8860 suggesting as much. Alongside this, the subsequent bounce back above 0.8900 had been quickly faded, signalling that the market is fading rallies in the cross. As such, with 0.8860 back in focus, another break below places the Jan 21st low in focus at 0.8839. On the topside, resistance resides at 0.8900 and 0.8915-20.

EUR/GBP Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: Refinitiv

EUR/GBP MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 20% 10% 16%
Weekly -29% 51% -7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GBP Paring Friday’s Overreaction

The uptrend remains for GBP/USD with market participants quick to buy the dip. Friday’s price action following the unsurprisingly weak PMI figures can be described as somewhat of an overreaction and thus today’s tone appears to be a paring of Friday’s selling. Alongside this, while the short-term risks over COVID remain a concern, the Pound continues to benefit from the vaccine rollout plan, suggesting that economies that have been worst affected, stands to benefit the most.

GBP/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Upside Intact, EUR/GBP Outlook Bearish

Source: Refinitiv

Find out more on trading GBP

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

