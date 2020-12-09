Swiss Franc Analysis: CHF/JPY, CAD/CHF, NZD/CHF Key Chart Setups

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDCAD Prone to Volatility and Anticipation
2020-12-09 05:00:00
EUR/USD Rates May Dismiss ECB Easing and Extend Push to Yearly Highs
2020-12-09 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Builds - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-08 16:49:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: MACD Death Cross Signals a Deeper Pullback
2020-12-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones, S&P 500. Has The Rotation Ended?
2020-12-07 21:05:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Stages December Rally- Is a Low In Place?
2020-12-08 19:30:00
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Remains at the Mercy of Risk Sentiment
2020-12-08 17:39:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDCAD Prone to Volatility and Anticipation
2020-12-09 05:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Selling Subsides - Levels to Watch
2020-12-08 22:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-08 19:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels
2020-12-08 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 93.82%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 74.41%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/W4xKzkoaSQ
  • Market Update Haven-linked $USD and $JPY continuing to slide lower during APAC trade as the cyclically-sensitive $AUDUSD extends its run higher #SP500 futures hovering at session-highs alongside the #ASX200 while #gold and #crudeoil prices attempt to claw back lost ground https://t.co/UhyIDPwEo1
  • RT @FxWestwater: Swiss #Franc Analysis: $CHFJPY, $CADCHF, $NZDCHF Key Chart Setups Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/12/09/Swiss-Franc-Analysis-CHFJPY-CADCHF-NZDCHF-Key-Chart-Setups.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/mLQHfxDsk1
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.40% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.32% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.20% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.14% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/BZadXimeIi
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.57% FTSE 100: 0.46% Germany 30: 0.42% Wall Street: 0.29% US 500: 0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/XvACX6xzb6
  • The continuity seen across these volatility cycles is a good thing. Historical precedence offer a blueprint for identifying conditions supportive for a vol-event to occur, and how they may unfold. Deepen your knowledge of historical volatility here: https://t.co/vg7w10la3j https://t.co/RsH4SUZYdT
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/yGMCHiW8Fo
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 45.39 (-0.46%), ICE Brent Crude 48.61 (-0.47), NYM NYH Gasoline 125.02 (-0.45%). [delayed]
  • Learn why dividend stocks are favored by investors and why it might be the right choice for you here:https://t.co/VUsJFHBARb https://t.co/NUNMZJmEN0
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.43% Oil - US Crude: -0.62% Silver: -0.91% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/9AZBNpNn0B
Swiss Franc Analysis: CHF/JPY, CAD/CHF, NZD/CHF Key Chart Setups

Swiss Franc Analysis: CHF/JPY, CAD/CHF, NZD/CHF Key Chart Setups

2020-12-09 04:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

Swiss Franc Technical Analysis, CHF/JPY, CAD/CHF, NZD/CHF – Talking Points

  • CHF/JPY aiming to break above 2020 closing high on bullish MACD crossover
  • CAD/CHF Symmetrical Triangle constricts price action, breakout may be near
  • NZD/CHF price may moderate before giving way back to longer-term trend
Advertisement

CHF/JPY Technical Analysis

The Swiss Franc continues to put on an impressive display of strength against the Japanese Yen as CHF/JPY moves within striking distance of the current 2020 closing high following a multi-week rally in the cross. Given recent strength, CHF/JPY buyers will likely attempt a run for the 2017-2018 highs at 118.605-118.558. A bullish Simple Moving Average crossover formed in September, along with a very recent MACD crossover on the weekly chart. These may give bulls the technical backdrop to run higher yet.

CHF/JPY Weekly Chart

CHF/JPY Weekly Chart

Chart created with TradingView

CAD/CHF Technical Analysis

The Swiss Franc’s technical position against the Canadian Dollar is likely nearing a decisive moment with a Symmetrical Triangle formation stemming from March constricting current prices. CAD/CHF bulls mounted several incursions higher throughout November, but the pattern’s upper-bound proved resilient.

Since then, CAD/CHF eased to the downside where support appears to be offered by the 50-day SMA, and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the February-March range. The broader move may lean to the bullish side, however, following a Golden Cross with the 50-day SMA crossing above the longer-term 200-day this month. A breakout would require prices to breach the triangle’s upper-bound.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

CAD/CHF Daily Chart

CAD/CHF Chart

Chart created with TradingView

NZD/CHF Technical Analysis

The Swiss Franc’s technical posture has fared worse against the New Zealand Dollar since NZD/CHF’s March low. Currently, prices are pulling back after rising to its highest level since January. Further movement to the downside appears possible with the current MACD signal line accelerating towards the zero barrier.

However, NZD/CHF’s RSI moderated Tuesday and the 50-day SMA shows the longer-term trend continues to favor upside momentum. The former July high (0.6226) directly below may stifle shorter-term movements if it acts as new support. For now, NZD/CHF may consolidate near current levels before bulls stage another rally.

NZD/CHF Daily Chart

NZD/CHF Daily chart

Chart created with TradingView

CHF/JPY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Hit New Highs on Bipartisan Stimulus Bets. ASX 200 to Rise?
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Hit New Highs on Bipartisan Stimulus Bets. ASX 200 to Rise?
2020-12-09 02:00:00
EUR/USD Rates May Dismiss ECB Easing and Extend Push to Yearly Highs
EUR/USD Rates May Dismiss ECB Easing and Extend Push to Yearly Highs
2020-12-09 01:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Looks to Extend Gains Above 0.74
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Looks to Extend Gains Above 0.74
2020-12-08 21:05:00
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Remains at the Mercy of Risk Sentiment
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Remains at the Mercy of Risk Sentiment
2020-12-08 17:39:00
Advertisement

Rates

CHF/JPY
CAD/CHF
NZD/CHF