DAX 30 Lacks Bullish Momentum, EUR/USD Buyers Eyeing Pullbacks
2020-12-07 10:30:00
US Dollar Bears At Risk, Japanese Yen In Demand - COT Report
2020-12-07 09:00:00
Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal
2020-12-04 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Flag Outside of Range - Why a Breakout May Fail
2020-12-03 16:58:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Edging Higher with Fading Momentum
2020-12-07 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: GBP/USD, Brexit, EUR/USD, ECB, Dow Jones, Vaccine Doses
2020-12-06 16:00:00
Gold Prices Buoyed By Weaker Dollar, Challenging Key Chart Resistance
2020-12-07 07:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-07 06:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Continues to Crumble as EU/UK Brexit Talks Hit a Roadblock
2020-12-07 09:37:00
US Dollar Bears At Risk, Japanese Yen In Demand - COT Report
2020-12-07 09:00:00
US Dollar Bears At Risk, Japanese Yen In Demand - COT Report
2020-12-07 09:00:00
British Pound at Risk on Brexit Impasse, Yen Up as Market Mood Sours
2020-12-07 01:00:00
Ripple (XRP) Setting Up for a Breakout as Bullish Pennant Forms

Ripple (XRP) Setting Up for a Breakout as Bullish Pennant Forms

2020-12-07 09:49:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Ripple (XRP/USD) Price, Analysis and Chart:

  • Ripple showing a bullish set-up.
  • Volatility remains high.
Advertisement

The third-largest cryptocurrency, and one of the most popular retail coins, Ripple is setting up a bullish technical pattern that may well cause a break higher in the near-term. The coin is completing a basic bullish pennant formation, driven by lower highs and higher lows, and a breakout seemingly nears.

Pennant Formations: Trading Bearish and Bullish Patterns

The rest of the daily XRP chart remains positive as well, with the Ripple above all three moving averages, while the CCI indicator is back out of overbought territory. Volatility remains high, leaving room for a breakout.

Bitcoin Trading
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Introduction To Bitcoin Trading
Get My Guide

Ripple (XRPUSD) Daily Price Chart (June – December 7, 2020)

Ripple (XRP) Setting Up for a Breakout as Bullish Pennant Forms
Ripple MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% -7% 0%
Weekly -1% 13% 0%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Retail trader data show 92.92% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 13.13 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 0.71% higher than yesterday and 3.16% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.39% higher than yesterday and 17.82% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Ripple prices may continue to fall.Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Ripple price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Ripple (XRP) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

