News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups as US Presidential Elections Loom Large
2020-11-04 01:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility Ramps into Election Day
2020-11-03 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Ripe for Rebound One Day Ahead of Presidential Election?
2020-11-03 00:00:00
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Charges Higher as US Election Day Unfolds, What Now?
2020-11-03 21:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-03 10:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq, Hang Seng Drift Lower as Election Vote Unfolds, Ant IPO Suspended
2020-11-04 02:00:00
Gold Price Setup Ahead of US Presidential Election, Swing State Outlook
2020-11-04 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility Ramps into Election Day
2020-11-03 16:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Focus on Election, Brexit, Bank of England
2020-11-03 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
Weekly Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: JPY Gains Steam as Risk Appetite Chills
2020-11-01 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • That sudden burst may not necessarily indicate a victory for Mr. Trump, but premonitions about his chances could result in volatility and a stronger US Dollar" - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/10/28/Gold-Selloff-to-Accelerate-With-Less-Than-a-Week-Until-Election-Day.html
  • As a result, it may give markets a false sense of certainty and could potentially set the actual voting day up for a significant period of volatility. Republicans will likely vote in person, which means that polls on election day may show a sharp rise in votes for Mr. Trump.
  • Mail-in votes have primarily come from Democrats, who as a group are more likely to cast the ballot this way than their Republican counterparts. This statistical phenomenon came from the findings of a poll conducted by NBCLX/YouGov.
  • #2020Elections thread ➡️ Excerpt from an article I wrote on October 28: "Investors should be careful not to get too comfortable with polling data after the 2016 election resulted in the unexpected victory of Mr. Trump...
  • In the midst of the election counting, $EURUSD printed its biggest singly hour drop since March 19th on the largest absolute hourly range since Aug 27th https://t.co/Mz99b9JAoA
  • Update from The Associated Press: Joe Biden electoral votes: 119 Donald Trump electoral votes: 92
  • Biden expected to win New York - CNBC
  • Caixin China Service PMI came in at 55.7, marking a continuous improvement in business trends across private sector. https://t.co/aSCF12Eapk
  • Its all about #Florida. 89% of the vote in: Trump: 50.9% vote count: 5,419,999 Biden: 48.2% vote count: 5,134,276 Reminder: if the difference between candidates is 0.5% or less in Florida, there will be an automatic recount per state law. [Delayed]
  • 🇨🇳 Caixin Composite PMI (OCT) Actual: 55.7 Previous: 54.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-04
Nasdaq, Hang Seng Drift Lower as Election Vote Unfolds, Ant IPO Suspended

Nasdaq, Hang Seng Drift Lower as Election Vote Unfolds, Ant IPO Suspended

2020-11-04 02:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

NASDAQ 100, HANG SENG INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • US stocks were in ‘risk-on’ mode on election day, with odds biased to a “Blue Wave”
  • Nasdaq 100 index futures edged slightly lower at Asia-Pacific open, the US Dollar fell alongside VIX
  • Hang Seng Index (HSI) face key chart resistance at 25,000. Ant’s IPO was halted due to regulatory concerns
Advertisement

Nasdaq 100 Index and Asia-Pacific stocks Outlook:

All three major US indices closed higher for a second day leading to the US election, with the result coming out in the next few hours. The “risk on” mood faded quickly as futures whipsawed at Asia-Pacific open as early voting unfolded however. The haven-linked US Dollar edged higher, while the VIX volatility index surged.

In a nutshell, here is a scenario analysis done by DailyFX Head APAC Strategist Ilya Spivak:

A. Clean Biden win: moderate risk-on (more stimulus, less trade war) but shallow follow through because this has been priced in to some extent

B. Clean Trump win: medium risk-off (less stimulus, more trade war), significant volatility to reprice away from baseline forecasts

C. Contested election: severe risk-off (uncertainty, panic, liquidation)

The last few weeks’ selling may have created an opportunity for investors to buy on the dips, especially when many are anticipating a “Blue Wave” election outcome. If the Democrats take both the Senate and House in a clean Biden win scenario, they may push through a larger fiscal stimulus plan to revitalize growth amid a second wave of pandemic shock. This may lead to a weaker US Dollar, and potentially a stronger job market and consumer sentiment.

On the flip side, a “Trump-win” outcome, which is not widely anticipated, may lead to rapid unwinding activity and potentially volatile market reactions. Safe-haven assets like the US Dollar, Japanese Yen and Treasuries will be particularly eyed to hedge against tail risk. The CME has increased the circuit breaker limit from 5% to 7% today in anticipation of a potential spike in market volatility.

The US has registered 93,581 new coronavirus cases on November 2nd, marking the second highest daily count behind October 30th. Pandemic risk remains one of the top factors hindering the economic recovery, and thus more fiscal and monetary stimulus measures may be needed. This outlook may weigh on the Euro and the US Dollar, but buoy precious metals and risk assets in the medium term.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Why do interest rates matter for currencies?
Get My Guide

Asia-Pacific stocks look set to trade broadly higheron Wednesday, but may be susceptible to heightened volatility as the election results unfolds in the next few hours.

The Ant Financial IPO was pushed back in both Shanghai and Hong Kong last night, two days before the planned listing day due to regulatory concerns. This may weigh on tech sentiment, but the unfolding of liquidity locked in by this IPO may cushion the impact on the broader market. Alibaba’s share price fell more than 8% in New York last night.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
What is the road ahead for equities this quarter?
Get My Guide

On the macro front, Caixin China Service PMI, US balance of trade and EIA crude oil inventory reports are among the top events besides the US election. Find out more on our economic calendar.

Technically, the Nasdaq 100 index entered a consolidative period in mid-October and has found a strong support level at 11,050 – the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement. An immediate resistance level can be found at 11,470 – the 50% Fibonacci retracement.

Nasdaq 100 IndexDaily Chart

Nasdaq, Hang Seng Drift Lower as Election Vote Unfolds, Ant IPO Suspended

Hang Seng Index Outlook:

Technically, the Hang Seng Index (HSI) attempted to challenge a key resistance level at 25,000, which is a previous high. Breaking this resistance will likely open the room for more upside towards 25,500 – a key resistance. The overall trend appeared bullish biased, as the index formed higher-highs in the past few weeks. A failure to break 25,000 will likely result in the formation of a “Double Top” pattern, which may be perceived as a bearish indicator.

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

Nasdaq, Hang Seng Drift Lower as Election Vote Unfolds, Ant IPO Suspended
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Charges Higher as US Election Day Unfolds, What Now?
Dow Jones Charges Higher as US Election Day Unfolds, What Now?
2020-11-03 21:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility Ramps into Election Day
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility Ramps into Election Day
2020-11-03 16:30:00
Sentiment Data Sending Bullish Signal for USD vs EUR Pre-Election, Bearish for SPX
Sentiment Data Sending Bullish Signal for USD vs EUR Pre-Election, Bearish for SPX
2020-11-03 12:30:00
EUR/USD Tests 1.1700 on Pre-Election US Dollar Weakness
EUR/USD Tests 1.1700 on Pre-Election US Dollar Weakness
2020-11-03 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Gold
Bearish
Hong Kong HS50