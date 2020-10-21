News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-10-20 18:48:00
EUR/USD Eyes One-Month High, SURE Bonds Garner Huge Demand
2020-10-20 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
News
Crude Oil Prices Edge Higher on Weaker US Dollar, EIA Report in Focus
2020-10-21 06:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-20 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Outlook: Retail Traders May Chase Declines
2020-10-21 04:00:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-20 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
News
Gold Price Tracks Monthly Range as Fed Outlines Outcome Based Guidance
2020-10-21 05:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-20 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
News
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Extends Gains, Brexit Talks to Resume
2020-10-21 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Dire UK Borrowing Data
2020-10-21 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
News
USDJPY Price Hits a One-Month Low as the US Dollar Continues to Crumble
2020-10-21 09:30:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Dollar-Yen Undermined by Stimulus Hopes
2020-10-20 20:35:00
Breaking news

Brexit Talks Reportedly Set to Resume, Aiming for a Deal by Mid-November, GBP/USD Extends Gains

Real Time News
  • The US dollar continues to leak lower and the dollar basket (DXY) is now below a noted short-term support level around 93.00. What does this mean for $USDJPY? Find out from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/U6LkwG1JYH https://t.co/TPAMVCpJLE
  • 🇺🇸 EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (16/OCT) Actual: 0.975M Previous: 2.906M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-21
  • 🇺🇸 EIA Distillate Stocks Change (16/OCT) Actual: -3.832M Expected: -1.743M Previous: -7.244M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-21
  • UK Asset update...post-Brexit rumour FTSE 100 -1.64% @ 5804 GBPUSD +1.5% @ 1.3142 EURGBP -1.05% @ 0.9034 prices via @IGcom @DailyFXTeam
  • An ugly start to the day from $NFLX after its disappointing EPS last night. Before Robinhood stopped sharing its leaderboard, it was #30 of the most popular stocks being held. $TSLA who reports after close today was #8... https://t.co/89Z1CuirRP
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.23% Gold: 1.13% Oil - US Crude: -1.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/rJ6E3sMb01
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (16/OCT) due at 14:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 2.906M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-21
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 EIA Distillate Stocks Change (16/OCT) due at 14:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -1.743M Previous: -7.244M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-21
  • White House Advisor Kudlow says things are moving closer on stimulus talks - BBG
  • Tune in to @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/3:00 PM GMT as he discusses top levels to watch on #DAX, #DOW & more. Register here: https://t.co/Rwbt9avERj https://t.co/mCpgivigng
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Extends Gains, Brexit Talks to Resume

Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Extends Gains, Brexit Talks to Resume

2020-10-21 14:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
GBP/USD Price Analysis & News

  • Brexit Talks Set to Resume
  • GBP/USD Extends Gains to Session Highs
Brexit Talks Set to Resume GBP/USD Extends Gains

Brexit talks are set to resume, a headline that shouldn’t be a surprise to many given the renewed optimism, but enough to give the Pound an added push towards session highs. The source report also noted that the aim is for a deal by mid-November with confirmation of the decision to restart talks expected within the next 24hours. Keep in mind however, that mid-November had been previously highlighted as a new Brexit deadline date if talks were to continue. Alongside this, EU’s Barnier and UK’s Frost are due to speak for the third time in as many days, where we may receive further clarity on the latest reports.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q4 GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

That said, the Pound had been notably firmer prior to the reports after EU’s Barnier noted that compromise is needed on both sides to reach a deal, which marked a slight change in message from last week, where the EU emphasised that the UK needed to compromise.

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -16% 26% 7%
Weekly -6% 27% 13%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

GBP/USD 1-Minute Chart: Daily Time Frame

Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Extends Gains, Brexit Talks to Resume

Source: IG

10 Most Popular Candlestick Patterns

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

