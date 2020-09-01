News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Euro Dollar Forecast: Bulls look to break above 1.200 as Euro Continues to Strengthen
2020-09-01 11:58:00
Euro Rate Outlook: RSI Indicator to Validate EUR/USD Breakout
2020-09-01 00:00:00
Crude Oil Price Chart Hits at Topping After Sharp 4-Month Rise
2020-09-01 06:11:00
S&P 500, Crude Oil and Dollar Welcome September a Month Known for Volatility, Risk Aversion
2020-09-01 03:00:00
Nasdaq Climbs With VIX 'Fear Gauge', DAX 30 Falls Alongside Dow Jones
2020-09-01 01:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Index Slips Ahead of Historically Bearish Month
2020-08-31 21:45:00
Gold Price Nears $2,000/oz. as the US Dollar Slumps, Retail Remain Long but Sentiment is Mixed
2020-09-01 09:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Holds Support as Monthly Gold Bar Goes Doji
2020-08-31 19:12:00
USD, GBPUSD Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-09-01 11:19:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Path Clear For GBP/USD to Top 1.35
2020-09-01 08:00:00
Japanese Yen May Fall Post Abe Resignation, AUD/USD Eyeing RBA
2020-08-31 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-31 12:30:00
Euro Dollar Forecast: Bulls look to break above 1.200 as Euro Continues to Strengthen

2020-09-01 11:58:00
Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer
EUR/USD Outlook:

  • Weaker USD springs hope to Euro bulls
  • Fibonacci Resistance continues to hold
  • RSI Hovers Around 70

Bulls Eyeing 1.200

From a technical perspective, price action is nearing the psychological level of 1.200 and is lurking around the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the historical move.

Meanwhile, Germany, the largest economy in Europe, appears to be recovering at a pace that has surpassed economists’ expectations. Comments early from German Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier suggested that the German economy would rebound quicker than previously thought with 2020 GDP now seen at -5.8% compared to earlier estimations of -6.3%.

Euro area inflation today failed to meet expectations and leaves the ECB with an ongoing headache. The core rate fell to 0.4% in August compared to expectations of 0.8% and a July figure of 1.2%.

The EUR/USD monthly chart highlights the Fibonacci Retracement plotted between the September 2000 low and the March 2008 high. These two levels are significant as they represent the historical high and low which have yet to be violated. From a visual perspective, the chart demonstrates multiple instances of when these levels provided areas of confluency, providing support and resistance for price action. Currently, price action has favored the bulls, looking for a break above the psychological level of 1.200.

EUR/USD Monthly Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Euro Dollar Forecast: Bulls look to break above 1.200 as Euro Continues to Strengthen

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Currently, the 61.8% retracement level continues to hold strong at a level of 1.18244. In addition to this, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), is hovering around 70, a possible indication that the pair may be approaching overbought territory as the pair hovers around 70 0n the short-term chart.

Advertisement