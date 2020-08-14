0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Price Action Awaits US Retail Figures
2020-08-14 09:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Topping? EUR/AUD May Rise as EUR/CAD Falls
2020-08-14 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Brace for Impact with US-Iran Tensions Brewing
2020-08-14 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Brace for Impact with US-Iran Tensions Brewing
2020-08-13 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Hits Key Resistance, Nikkei 225 Clears its Own. Dax 30 Ranges
2020-08-14 01:00:00
VIX Index Flops as Rotation Trade Sends Stocks & Yields Surging
2020-08-12 20:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Selloff Stops at Pandemic Trend Support - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-08-13 14:30:00
Gold Prices May Resume Selloff After Digesting Largest Drop in 7 Years
2020-08-13 06:11:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest - Lockdown Measures Unwound, Brexit Common Ground, GBP/USD Bolstered
2020-08-14 08:00:00
British Pound Price Forecast: Cable Bounces, GBP/JPY to 140
2020-08-13 15:12:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate May Fall on Disappointing US Retail Sales Data
2020-08-14 07:00:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar-Yen Shorts Surge, Yields Eyed
2020-08-13 22:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Technical indicators are chart analysis tools that can help traders better understand and act on price movement. Learn more about the importance of technical analysis here: https://t.co/NpC1D8y4Aa https://t.co/aG5lue4jZ4
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/K4BUUCDVdB
  • 💶 GDP Growth Rate QoQ 2nd Est (Q2) Actual: -12.1% Expected: -12.1% Previous: -3.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-14
  • 💶 GDP Growth Rate YoY 2nd Est (Q2) Actual: -15% Expected: -15% Previous: -3.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-14
  • 💶 Balance of Trade (JUN) Actual: €21.2B Expected: €12.6B Previous: €9.4B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-14
  • 💶 GDP Growth Rate QoQ 2nd Est (Q2) Actual: -12.1 Expected: -12.1% Previous: -3.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-14
  • 🇭🇰 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final (Q2) Actual: -0.1% Expected: -0.1% Previous: -5.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-14
  • 🇭🇰 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final (Q2) Actual: -9% Expected: -9% Previous: -9.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-14
  • 💶 GDP Growth Rate YoY 2nd Est (Q2) Actual: -9% Expected: -15% Previous: -3.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-14
  • Heads Up:🇭🇰 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final (Q2) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Actual: -0.1% Expected: -0.1% Previous: -5.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-14
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Price Action Awaits US Retail Figures

Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Price Action Awaits US Retail Figures

2020-08-14 09:30:00
Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer
Share:

EUR/USD Outlook:

Price Action Hovers Around Key Area of Resistance

After a swift recovery from the March 2020 low, EUR/USD price action has been in favor of the bulls, at least up until last week. With both NFP and inflationary data exceeding expectations, the USD managed to strengthen slightly against its major counterpart, creating a wall of resistance for the pair.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are

Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

With price action temporarily stalled, focus has now turned to the high-impact economic data expected to be released later today. US Retail Sales (released at 12.30 GMT), is of particular importance as better than expected results may be an additional catalyst for surging treasury yields.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
How can news impact your trades?
Get My Guide
 Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Price Action Awaits US Retail Figures

For all market-moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

RSI Boarders Oversold Territory

From a technical perspective, the weekly chart below highlights the Fibonacci retracement (blue) plotted between the February 2018 high to the March 2020 low.

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Price Action Awaits US Retail Figures

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

For the past 4 months, a strong upward trend has been present, until reaching an area of confluency formed by the key Fibonacci levels, providing support and resistance for the pair. As bulls battle to surpass this level, the RSI is bordering around 70, suggesting that the pair may be entering into oversold territory.

Starts in:
Live now:
Aug 18
( 17:08 GMT )
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Psychological Level Provides Possible Inflection Points

From a shorter-term perspective, the hourly chart below, highlights inflection points around the psychological level of 1.18 has provided an additional level of support and resistance, with multiple inflection points occurring at this level. While Fibonacci levels hold strong, this may be an additional area of importance.

EUR/USD Hourly Chart

Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Price Action Awaits US Retail Figures

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Moving Ahead

Should Retail Sales surpass expectations, a potential break towards the downside may see prices falling towards 1.1593, the 50% Fibonacci level.

On the contrary, a continuation of an upward trend, may push prices higher towards the psychological level of 1.2.

Client Sentiment

Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Price Action Awaits US Retail Figures
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
How does sentiment affect the market?
Get My Guide

IGCS shows that, at the time of writing, 65% of retail traders are holding short positions in the EUR/USD. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, however, in anticipation of retail sales data, prices may continue to fall.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Latest - Lockdown Measures Unwound, Brexit Common Ground, GBP/USD Bolstered
British Pound Latest - Lockdown Measures Unwound, Brexit Common Ground, GBP/USD Bolstered
2020-08-14 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: S&P 500, US Retail Sales Eyed After Chinese Data
Australian Dollar Outlook: S&P 500, US Retail Sales Eyed After Chinese Data
2020-08-14 02:10:00
Dow Jones Hits Key Resistance, Nikkei 225 Clears its Own. Dax 30 Ranges
Dow Jones Hits Key Resistance, Nikkei 225 Clears its Own. Dax 30 Ranges
2020-08-14 01:00:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar-Yen Shorts Surge, Yields Eyed
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar-Yen Shorts Surge, Yields Eyed
2020-08-13 22:15:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.