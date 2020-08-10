0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Forecast: RSI Indicator Shows Textbook Sell Signal
2020-08-10 05:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Eyes a Test of the Neckline Support Level
2020-08-08 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye US Congress for Direction Amid Fiscal Deadlock
2020-08-10 06:18:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Nasdaq 100, US-China Woes. Stimulus?
2020-08-09 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Leads Mixed Nikkei 225 and ASX 200, DBS Boosts Straits Times
2020-08-06 04:00:00
S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
2020-08-05 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Steadies After Friday's Sell-Off, Silver's Volatility Remains Elevated
2020-08-10 11:05:00
Dollar, S&P 500, Gold - The Potential for Trend, Reversal or Congestion
2020-08-10 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Nudges Higher, FTSE 100 Picks-Up as President Trump Takes Action
2020-08-10 08:04:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY at Risk Ahead of UK Jobs Data
2020-08-10 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Nasdaq 100, US-China Woes. Stimulus?
2020-08-09 16:00:00
Yen May Rise as Nasdaq 100 Falls on US-China Tensions, Fiscal Woes
2020-08-08 11:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 10mins on DailyFX! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.04% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.12% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.20% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/66SCHIVIP1
  • Implementing a trading checklist is a vital part of the trading process because it helps traders to stay disciplined, stick to the trading plan, and builds confidence. Learn how to stick to the plan, stay disciplined, and use a checklist here: https://t.co/2MCG036HGH https://t.co/WvB0ze2Tpe
  • Join @MBForex at 8:30 AM ET/12:30 PM GMT for his weekly strategy #webinar Register here: https://t.co/VAnAfZU02T https://t.co/hCU33zOlyq
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-10
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.35%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.44%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VJzrlGSkfj
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Industrial Production YoY (JUN) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -17.8% Previous: -30.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-10
  • Tune in to @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for insight on major event risk in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/X8TIhpKxtF https://t.co/YZoHo12epc
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.55% Silver: 0.16% Gold: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/a6Cpl9NrtM
  • Missed today's Cross-Market Weekly Outlook webinar? See the recording here - https://t.co/5IzIKPVcjn The focus this week was on potential for a broad US Dollar rebound, with an eye on #EURUSD, #AUDUSD and #gold
Gold Price Steadies After Friday's Sell-Off, Silver's Volatility Remains Elevated

Gold Price Steadies After Friday's Sell-Off, Silver's Volatility Remains Elevated

2020-08-10 11:05:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Analysis, Prices and Charts

  • Gold looking to build short-term support.
  • Silver signals short-term volatility.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Updated Q3 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

US President used his executive powers to sign off a new coronavirus aid package on Saturday after Congress failed to agree on a new package of fiscal measures. The move gave risk markets a slight boost, weighing on the price of gold. However, tensions between the US and China continue to deteriorate with Chinese tech companies firmly in the sights of the US. In retaliation to the US placing sanctions on Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam last Friday, China is reported to have imposed sanctions on 11 US officials today, ratcheting up tension between the two superpowers.

The US dollar is treading water and remains just one point above its recent 27-month low. The chart looks mixed and the next move in the greenback will likely be decided by fundamental factors rather than any technical drivers.

US Dollar Weekly Outlook – Short-Term Relief Rally or a Change of Heart?

Gold currently trades around $2,032/oz. in tight trading conditions. The precious metal should find initial support off last Wednesday’s low around $2,008/oz. before a cluster of late July highs around $1,980/1,990/oz. come into focus. The strength of the recent rally does leave gold to another move lower but the fundamental backdrop remains positive, suggesting any sell-off should be viewed positively for traders with a medium-term outlook. Friday’s bear candle may have been a pre-weekend bout of profit-taking more than the start of a sustained sell-off.

Gold Daily Price Chart (January – August 10, 2020)

Gold Price Steadies After Friday's Sell-Off, Silver's Volatility Remains Elevated
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Silver Remains Highly Volatile

Silver also fell post Friday’s US Jobs Report but the chart looks marginally more positive than gold’s with a series of unbroken higher lows made. Silver also remains highly volatile (ATR) and is likely to remain that way in the short-term. The series of higher lows, and the fact that silver opened above Friday’s sell-off low should keep the market biased towards higher prices in the medium-term, although the recent level of volatility suggests this could start from a lower base.

Silver Daily Price Chart (January – August 10, 2020)

Gold Price Steadies After Friday's Sell-Off, Silver's Volatility Remains Elevated

Trading the Gold-Silver Ratio: Strategies and Tips

What is your view on Gold and Silver – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Nudges Higher, FTSE 100 Picks-Up as President Trump Takes Action
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Nudges Higher, FTSE 100 Picks-Up as President Trump Takes Action
2020-08-10 08:04:00
Gold Price Outlook: Pullback On The Cards Amid Escalating US-China Tensions
Gold Price Outlook: Pullback On The Cards Amid Escalating US-China Tensions
2020-08-10 01:00:00
USD/CNH: U.S. Sanctions Hong Kong Officials, Chinese Yuan Sinks
USD/CNH: U.S. Sanctions Hong Kong Officials, Chinese Yuan Sinks
2020-08-07 15:30:00
NFP: Gold, US Dollar, S&P 500 Traders React to July Jobs Report
NFP: Gold, US Dollar, S&P 500 Traders React to July Jobs Report
2020-08-07 13:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Silver
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.