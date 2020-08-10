0

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Eyes a Test of the Neckline Support Level
2020-08-08 20:00:00
EUR/USD Rally Continues to Be Accompanied by Extreme RSI Reading
2020-08-07 00:05:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Nasdaq 100, US-China Woes. Stimulus?
2020-08-09 16:00:00
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC Meeting as US Output Remains Stagnant
2020-08-08 23:00:00
Dow Jones Leads Mixed Nikkei 225 and ASX 200, DBS Boosts Straits Times
2020-08-06 04:00:00
S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
2020-08-05 12:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Pullback On The Cards Amid Escalating US-China Tensions
2020-08-10 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Nasdaq 100, US-China Woes. Stimulus?
2020-08-09 16:00:00
British Pound May Fall on Virus-Hit GDP Data, Brexit Stalemate
2020-08-08 17:00:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY & More: Charts for Next Week
2020-08-07 12:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Nasdaq 100, US-China Woes. Stimulus?
2020-08-09 16:00:00
Yen May Rise as Nasdaq 100 Falls on US-China Tensions, Fiscal Woes
2020-08-08 11:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Pullback On The Cards Amid Escalating US-China Tensions

Gold Price Outlook: Pullback On The Cards Amid Escalating US-China Tensions

2020-08-10 01:00:00
Daniel Moss,
Share:

Gold, XAU/USD, Inflation Expectations, US Dollar, Federal Reserve – Talking Points:

  • Accommodative monetary policy and record low interest rates have created the perfect environment for gold to outperform.
  • However, US-China tensions may cap upside potential for the time-being.
  • RSI divergence suggests a near-term pullback is on the cards.

Record low interest rates and the unprecedented monetary policy response from the Federal Reserve have seemingly created the perfect environment for gold prices to extend their recent run higher.

The central bank’s $3 trillion balance sheet expansion, to help shelter the US economy from the coronavirus pandemic, has substantially devalued the US Dollar and fueled long-term inflation fears.

Stoking the appeal of gold as a hedge against inflation and reflected in the highly positive correlation seen between 5-year forward inflation expectations and bullion prices.

Inflation Expectations vs Price of Gold (2019-Present)

Gold Price Outlook: Pullback On The Cards Amid Escalating US-China Tensions

Source – FRED

Furthermore, the performance of the anti-fiat metal in times of elevated volatility belies its purported ‘safe haven’ aspects. It tends to be relatively uninfluenced by the oscillations seen in the markets primary fear-gauge, the VIX.

Therefore, it’s understandable that haven inflows may also be driving the price of gold, given the unpredictability of the current global economic outlook.

However, gold’s susceptibility to the performance of the US Dollar may cap potential upside for the time-being as escalating tensions between the United States and China begin to weigh on market sentiment.

As tit-for-tat exchanges burgeon investor’s appetite for the Greenback, a period of US Dollar strength looks in the offing should the Trump Administration expectedly ramp up anti-China rhetoric ahead of US elections in November.

On the other hand, a distinct de-escalation between the world’s two largest economies could see the ‘goldilocks’ environment for gold continue and potentially see the precious metal extend its historic climb above the $2,000/oz mark.

Gold Correlation Matrix (2018 – Present)

Gold Price Outlook: Pullback On The Cards Amid Escalating US-China Tensions

Data Source – Bloomberg

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Price Daily Chart – Near-Term Pullback in the Offing

From a technical perspective, resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci extension (2,077.88) may continue to cap upside potential as RSI divergence suggests a near-term pullback is on the cards.

Moreover, the development of the MACD indicator hints at underlying exhaustion and could encourage sellers should it cross back below its ‘slower’ signal line counterpart, after pushing to its most extreme daily readings since August 2011.

With that in mind, prices may slide back to psychological support at the $2,000/oz mark before gearing up to test the yearly high (2075.15).

A daily close above the 61.8% Fibonacci is needed to validate bullish potential and open a path to test the $2,100/oz mark.

Conversely, a break below the August 5 low (2009.69) and the Schiff Pitchfork median line could lead to a more sustained pullback in the price of bullion. Key regions of support falling at the July high (1984.22) and August low (1960.60).

Gold Price Outlook: Pullback On The Cards Amid Escalating US-China Tensions

Gold daily chart created using TradingView

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

