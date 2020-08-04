0

  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Markit Manufacturing PMI (JUL) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 47.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-04
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.42%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.52%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/xl1NbN0kNt
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.34% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.12% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/JWi77bLiuE
  • 🇧🇷 Industrial Production MoM (JUN) Actual: 8.9% Expected: 7.7% Previous: 8.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-04
  • I'm afraid not https://t.co/yZvnjknn03
  • RT @MalmgrenStrate1: Our Founder, Dr. Harald Malmgren - @Halsrethink - speaks with @MartinSEssex on matters pertaining to the global econom…
  • 🇧🇷 Industrial Production MoM (JUN) Actual: 8.9% Expected: 7.7% Previous: 7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-04
  • The London trading session accounts for around 35% of total average forex turnover*, the largest amount relative to its peers. The London forex session overlaps with the New York session. Learn about trading the London forex session here: https://t.co/UTWxbnNz7M https://t.co/FwCNbvFqCC
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Industrial Production MoM (JUN) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 7.7% Previous: 7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-04
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/jb1lbzJLqY
US Dollar (DXY) Struggles to Push Higher After Multi-Month Sell-Off Sets the Tone

US Dollar (DXY) Struggles to Push Higher After Multi-Month Sell-Off Sets the Tone

2020-08-04 11:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

US Dollar Price, News and Analysis:

  • The US dollar and a dead cat bounce.
  • US Labor Report, released on Friday, is now key
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Brand New Q3 US Dollar Guides
Get My Guide

The US dollar bounce off last Friday's low has seemingly come to an end with the DXY back in negative territory for the session. While the recent series of lower highs and lower lows is broken, any move higher looks likely to be short-lived. On Friday, the latest US Jobs Report will be released and while another surprise cannot be ruled out, the ongoing spread of COVID-19 in the US will surely start to weigh again on employment prospects. Last month the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said that nonfarm payroll employment rose by 4.8 million in June, beating market expectations by a wide margin, while the unemployment rate fell to 11.1%. This Friday's report (12:30 GMT) is expected to show another 1.6 million jobs added with the unemployment rate falling to 10.5%.

Forex Fundamental Analysis – News that Matters

In the US, negotiations continue in Congress over the second COVID-19 stimulus package with the summer recess set to start on August 7. While it is likely a compromise will be found and the package passed this week, if Congress doesn’t pass the stimulus package, members will be likely called back during the one-month recess to continue negotiations.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

US Treasury yields continue to hoover around multi-year and record all-time lows as the dollar printing press shows no sign of slowing down. These ultra-low yields are now attracting borrowers with Alphabet (Google) selling a multi-tranche USD10 billion package of debt yesterday. The sale was said to be three times oversubscribed with Alphabet borrowing money at record low yields.

US Dollar (DXY) Struggles to Push Higher After Multi-Month Sell-Off Sets the Tone

The latest CoT report – week ending Wednesday July 29 - showed speculators continuing to short the US dollar with their bearish exposure now close to extreme levels last seen in 2011. Friday’s dead cat bounce may have been caused by traders trimming some of this exposure ahead of the weekend.

US Dollar Shorts Becoming Extreme, EUR/USD at Risk of Reversal

The daily US dollar chart suggests that any uptick will run into short-term resistance from 94.00 to the 20-dma around 94.66, while last Friday’s low at 92.51 remains initial support. The DXY has moved out of oversold territory for the first time in a month, while volatility (CCI) remains fairly consistent.

US Dollar (DXY) Daily Price Chart (January – August 4, 2020)

US Dollar (DXY) Struggles to Push Higher After Multi-Month Sell-Off Sets the Tone
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How are Retail Traders Currently Positioned?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Market Sentiment: USD, Stocks, Gold Price Wait for US Aid Deal | Webinar
Market Sentiment: USD, Stocks, Gold Price Wait for US Aid Deal | Webinar
2020-08-04 12:00:00
New Zealand Dollar at Risk, GBP/USD Weakness - FX Seasonality for Month Ahead
New Zealand Dollar at Risk, GBP/USD Weakness - FX Seasonality for Month Ahead
2020-08-04 09:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE Shrugs Off BP Results, GBP/USD Stable
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE Shrugs Off BP Results, GBP/USD Stable
2020-08-04 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Spikes Higher as RBA Keeps Monetary Policy Settings Steady
Australian Dollar Spikes Higher as RBA Keeps Monetary Policy Settings Steady
2020-08-04 05:00:00
