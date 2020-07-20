0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro in Limbo on EU Summit. GBP & USD Brace for Brexit & US Fiscal Debate
2020-07-20 04:00:00
USD May Fall Despite Rising Covid-19 Cases, Euro Holding Breath on EU Summit
2020-07-19 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices at Risk as Q2 Earnings Season Gathers Steam
2020-07-20 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-19 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Holds Near 2020 High Despite Net Long US Dollar Exposure
2020-07-20 05:00:00
Hang Seng Index Finds Support at 25,000 as China A-Shares Rebound
2020-07-20 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling on Hold Ahead of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Report
2020-07-20 08:19:00
EUR/GBP May Rise on EU Summit, Escalating UK-China Tensions
2020-07-20 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Risk into Resistance
2020-07-14 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/IxxjcFz0xi
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.85%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 72.24%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/C81RYKqgQB
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Guindos Speech due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-20
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.02% Gold: -0.02% Oil - US Crude: -0.98% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/99Ja193dKW
  • China's Foreign Ministry urges the UK to avoid making further steps down the wrong path amid reports that the UK is set to suspend Hong Kong extradition treaty
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.16% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/VOr0Cd4tik
  • RT @DanielGMoss: ⬇️🇪🇺⬇️ European Session Briefing ⬇️🇪🇺⬇️ $EURGBP poised to rise on European Union recovery fund progress. $GBPUSD anchor…
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.05% FTSE 100: -0.08% Germany 30: -0.11% US 500: -0.58% Wall Street: -0.61% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/6bNzdrfxmv
  • EU "frugal four" ready to accept EUR390bn in grants as part of the regional #covid19 rescue package (via BBG). Initial proposal was EUR500bn in grants, EUR250bn in loans. #Euro cautiously higher vs major counterparts. Official announcement still pending
  • The bullish engulfing candle is one of the forex market's most clear-cut price action signals for reversals and continuation. Learn more about this price action trading signal here:https://t.co/oiqExViqWI https://t.co/xD0lGx1eyU
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling on Hold Ahead of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Report

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling on Hold Ahead of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Report

2020-07-20 08:19:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

GBP/USD – Prices, Charts and Analysis:

  • AstraZeneca shares hit a record high ahead of vaccine report.
  • EU/UK trade talks continue with little convergence seen so far.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Brand New Q3 Sterling Guides
Get My Guide

Sterling will likely be driven in the short-term by the release of a report in the Lancet medical journal today on the effectiveness of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine developed in partnership with Oxford University. The vaccine, AZD1222, is said to produce both the production of antibodies and T-cells and results so far have been described as positive. AstraZeneca’s (AZN) share price continues to push higher and earlier today made another record high ahead of the report. A positive report today would give UK assets a much needed boost as the country continues to battle the economic slump caused by the virus.

AstraZeneca Daily Price Chart (August 2019 – July20, 2020)

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling on Hold Ahead of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Report

Chart via IG

EU/UK trade talks resume today in London against a fairly negative backdrop. Neither side has made any concessions in an attempt to break the current deadlock and last week the European Commission began work on a ‘needs assessment’ in the case of no-deal by the end of the year. European Council Charles Michel recently announced a EUR5 billion Brexit fund to help support industries affected by Brexit.

Later today, BoE members Andy Haldane and Silvana Tenreyro will appear before the Treasury Select Committee.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

GBP/USD is little changed in early trade although US dollar weakness is giving the pair a small bid. The pair are currently supported by both the 20- and 50-day moving averages while the longer-dated 200-dma is capping any further upside. GBP/USD needs to break above 1.2686 to regain positive momentum and re-test the June 10 multi-month high at 1.2815.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (February – July 20, 2020)

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling on Hold Ahead of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Report
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Hang Seng Index Finds Support at 25,000 as China A-Shares Rebound
Hang Seng Index Finds Support at 25,000 as China A-Shares Rebound
2020-07-20 01:00:00
NZD/USD, NZD/JPY May Wilt as Covid-19 Concerns Halt Trans-Tasman Bubble
NZD/USD, NZD/JPY May Wilt as Covid-19 Concerns Halt Trans-Tasman Bubble
2020-07-20 00:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USDCAD Range Continues Post-BoC
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USDCAD Range Continues Post-BoC
2020-07-17 16:30:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Will Abysmal Netflix Earnings Dent Sentiment?
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Will Abysmal Netflix Earnings Dent Sentiment?
2020-07-17 14:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.