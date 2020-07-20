British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling on Hold Ahead of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Report

Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/IxxjcFz0xi

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.85%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 72.24%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/C81RYKqgQB

Heads Up:💶 ECB Guindos Speech due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-20

Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.02% Gold: -0.02% Oil - US Crude: -0.98% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/99Ja193dKW

China's Foreign Ministry urges the UK to avoid making further steps down the wrong path amid reports that the UK is set to suspend Hong Kong extradition treaty

Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.16% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/VOr0Cd4tik

Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.05% FTSE 100: -0.08% Germany 30: -0.11% US 500: -0.58% Wall Street: -0.61% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/6bNzdrfxmv

EU "frugal four" ready to accept EUR390bn in grants as part of the regional #covid19 rescue package (via BBG). Initial proposal was EUR500bn in grants, EUR250bn in loans. #Euro cautiously higher vs major counterparts. Official announcement still pending