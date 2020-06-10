US Dollar vs Mexican Peso: USD/MXN Gears Up for Next Move as FOMC Meeting Looms

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Meeting in Focus: Risks of EUR/USD Breakout With King Dollar Dethroned?
2020-06-10 11:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook: March High on Radar as RSI Sits in Overbought Zone
2020-06-10 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold on Measured Fed Stance
2020-06-10 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Hits Resistance as OPEC+ Cuts Hang in Limbo
2020-06-09 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, Dow and Gold: Markets Trading Into the FOMC
2020-06-10 04:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Forecast: Signals in Trader Positioning
2020-06-10 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold on Measured Fed Stance
2020-06-10 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Won't Relent, Flag Persists - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-06-09 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Continues to Test Upside pre-FOMC
2020-06-10 08:00:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Crudo #WTI: ¿ha sido demasiado precipitada la recuperación en el precio del #petróleo? #oil #trading https://t.co/C8Swdj9eKV
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications Actual: 9.3% Previous: -3.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
  • Germany is reportedly looking at a bigger than expected budget with additional new debt of up to EUR 50bln in order to finance stimulus package, according to sources
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.10%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.90%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/WgfudQNRZN
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -3.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.78% Gold: 0.23% Oil - US Crude: -2.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/iP0fyyamgl
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.41% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.40% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.39% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ZT0jF5wLbV
  • Crude #oil price action clashes with technical resistance following the latest OPEC+ call. Get your crude oil market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/khSXJ62aZY https://t.co/0BvoG61dEC
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.07% Wall Street: -0.21% France 40: -0.37% FTSE 100: -0.42% Germany 30: -0.73% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/P7pO6NFYGM
  • Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold on Measured Fed Stance - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/06/10/Crude-Oil-Prices-May-Fall-with-Stocks-Gold-on-Measured-Fed-Stance.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #CrudeOil #OOTT #FederalReserve #FOMC
US Dollar vs Mexican Peso: USD/MXN Gears Up for Next Move as FOMC Meeting Looms

US Dollar vs Mexican Peso: USD/MXN Gears Up for Next Move as FOMC Meeting Looms

2020-06-10 09:30:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

US Dollar vs. Mexican Peso (USD/MXN) Price, Analysis and Chart:

  • USD/MXN will be steered by the latest FOMC update.
  • Short-term support may come under pressure again.
Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

USD/MXN Remains Supported For Now

The multi-week USD/MXN sell-off has stalled in the last few days with a series of lower lows and lower highs under pressure. The sell-off has been predicated by US dollar weakness and slight return to favor of EM currencies as an asset class, while the Mexican Peso continues to benefit from a positive interest rate differential against the US dollar. Today’s FOMC meeting and chair Jerome Powell’s post-release commentary are expected to be the driver of the next move in USD/MXN, especially if Powell arrests the greenback’s decline. At the April meeting Powell’s tone was gloomy, noting that the US economy was in a very bad place and that the Fed remained ready to do whatever was needed. Today’s meeting may see a slightly less pessimistic outlook, especially after last Friday’s NFP report.

The daily chart shows that USD/MXN has produced a short-term bottom just below 21.50 and this support needs to be watched closely. If the USD sell-off continues, the next level of technical support comes off the 61.8% Fib retracement at 21.296 before the 200-dma comes into play at 20.84. A stronger USD would see a group of recent highs between 21.94 and 22.00 come under pressure before resistance off the 50% Fib at 22.153. The pair have just moved out of oversold territory and the ATR shows declining volatility after the mid-March to mid-April peak.

If you are interested in technical analysis, see our updated Education Centre for a comprehensive range of indicators and analytical articles.

USD/MXN Daily Price Chart (December 2019 – June 10, 2020)

US Dollar vs Mexican Peso: USD/MXN Gears Up for Next Move as FOMC Meeting Looms
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How are Retail Traders Positioned at the Moment?
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on USD/MXN – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FOMC Meeting in Focus: Risks of EUR/USD Breakout With King Dollar Dethroned?
FOMC Meeting in Focus: Risks of EUR/USD Breakout With King Dollar Dethroned?
2020-06-10 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Continues to Test Upside pre-FOMC
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Continues to Test Upside pre-FOMC
2020-06-10 08:00:00
NZD/USD, NZD/JPY Rally At Risk Despite Easing Restrictions
NZD/USD, NZD/JPY Rally At Risk Despite Easing Restrictions
2020-06-10 02:00:00
Bitcoin Price Chart: Will BTC/USD Fall With S&P 500 Index?
Bitcoin Price Chart: Will BTC/USD Fall With S&P 500 Index?
2020-06-10 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN
News & Analysis at your fingertips.