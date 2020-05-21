IBEX 35 Price Sluggish, Spain Stock Index Lags Euro Area Peers

#Brexit remains as a driver but the notable item from this week was talk of potentially negative interest rates in the UK. How is this impacting $GBPUSD? Get your technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/H3LoCZicuB https://t.co/IXxmrwvXhq

Most 'risk' sensitive assets were reflecting risk aversion this past session, but many of the most liquid emerging market FX pairs managed to gain traction against the haven Dollar. $USDBRL for example may have broken 2020's trend of acceleration https://t.co/y6js9U7mC8

$EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.0849 S2: 1.0911 S1: 1.0946 R1: 1.1008 R2: 1.1034 R3: 1.1096 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.12% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.27% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.39% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.47% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/6qyQEpm7MA

Federal Reserve balance sheet total assets at $7.04 trillion as of May 20 #DXY $SPX

Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.26% Gold: -1.30% Silver: -2.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/cPwAkerhjz

The USD/CAD correction is approaching the April range lows with confluence support just lower. Get your $USDCAD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/fIeMbw5Cf6 https://t.co/JjiZuDcqSK

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.79%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.17%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Ks93beiHdS

Trump says there could be one more chance at another stimulus bill $DXY $SPX