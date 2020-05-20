Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Approaching Inflection Point as Optimism Reigns

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook Bearish Ahead of FOMC Minutes, Eurozone Data
2020-05-20 07:00:00
S&P 500 Suffers Another False Breakout Reversal, EURUSD Reinforces Range
2020-05-20 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Gain Further On Signs of US Demand Recovery
2020-05-20 06:32:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Will USD/CAD Crash Through Support?
2020-05-19 22:25:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Gold & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-05-20 12:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Earnings May Weigh on Recovery Rally
2020-05-19 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Gold & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-05-20 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Gain Further On Signs of US Demand Recovery
2020-05-20 06:32:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rally Running Out of Steam
2020-05-20 08:00:00
Currency Correlation with Stock Market Rises Sharply - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-05-19 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Yen May Rebound as Powell and Mnuchin Testify
2020-05-19 07:00:00
Yen Sinks, Dow Jones Rips on Moderna Virus Drug Trial. USD/JPY May Rise
2020-05-18 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed's Kaplan: - Need to reopen with appropriate testing and tracking in place - Sees unemployment peak at around 20%, more stimulus needed
  • 🇨🇦 Core Inflation Rate YoY Actual: 1.2% Previous: 1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-20
  • 🇨🇦 Inflation Rate MoM Actual: -0.7% Expected: -0.6% Previous: -0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-20
  • 🇨🇦 Inflation Rate YoY Actual: -0.2% Expected: -0.1% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-20
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.13%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.65%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uTk9dsONGc
  • Natural gas prices have traded higher with other growth-correlated assets since early April, despite the clear threat of a deep global recession. Get your natural gas market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/iJ8i5SDvxu https://t.co/KLDBMCdGMK
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.97% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.66% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.59% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.32% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Fwg47f0OQR
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Inflation Rate MoM due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.6% Previous: -0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-20
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Core Inflation Rate YoY due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-20
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Inflation Rate YoY due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.1% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-20
Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Approaching Inflection Point as Optimism Reigns

Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Approaching Inflection Point as Optimism Reigns

2020-05-20 12:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

Euro Stoxx 50 Price Analysis & News

  • Euro Stoxx 50 Approaching Inflection Point
  • Market Optimism Reigns Supreme
  • Unity Over EU Recovery Fund Needed to Extend Gains

Euro Stoxx 50 Approaching Inflection Point

Market optimism remains rife as vaccine hopes and the Franco-German recovery fund proposal continues to support equity markets. In turn, the Euro Stoxx 50 has managed to largely hold onto its recent gains above 2900. However, as risk sentiment remains relatively robust the index is approaching an inflection point.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Unity Over EU Recovery Fund Needed to Extend Gains

Previously the Euro Stoxx failed to consolidate above 3000, having rejected the 50% fib at 3053, and thus the index maintained its range. While the weak macro backdrop is here to stay, market optimism reigns supreme for now. That said, for a firm break above 3000 we suspect greater cohesion over the EU recovery fund proposal would be needed. However, with the likes of Austria somewhat skeptical of this proposal, unity may be somewhat hard to come by, which in turn may see the Euro Stoxx 50 capped at key resistance yet again.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

Euro Stoxx 50 Price Chart: 1-Hour Time Frame

Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Approaching Inflection Point as Optimism Reigns

Source: IG

Euro Stoxx 50 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Approaching Inflection Point as Optimism Reigns

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, Gold & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
Dow Jones, Gold & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-05-20 12:00:00
US Dollar vs Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Pressing Against Multi-Week Lows
US Dollar vs Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Pressing Against Multi-Week Lows
2020-05-20 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rally Running Out of Steam
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rally Running Out of Steam
2020-05-20 08:00:00
CAD Outlook vs British Pound and New Zealand Dollar
CAD Outlook vs British Pound and New Zealand Dollar
2020-05-20 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EU Stocks 50
News & Analysis at your fingertips.