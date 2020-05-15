We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
USD/MXN – Dollar vs Peso Price Action, the Good and the Bad

USD/MXN – Dollar vs Peso Price Action, the Good and the Bad

2020-05-15 09:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

USD/MXN Highlights:

  • USD/MXN highlights good and bad properties right now
  • Pattern continues to build while range narrows

USD/MXN, the good and the bad...

USD/MXN remains caught in a choppy range, which generally has traders looking for a directional move frustrated. This could continue. That is the bad news. The good news is that these prolonged periods of price action that are sideways to narrowing typically lead to strong tradeable moves once price breaks free.

This has remained the bias in recent weeks and will continue to be the case as long as price holds up, but USD/MXN after the Q1 surge, like other $/EM pairs, remains positioned for higher prices. The relatively shallow depth of the retracement in late March met by a persistent bid suggests eventually the top-side will give-way to buying pressure.

But this could take some time, which means traders will need to be patient. Looking at the developing wedge formation it might take out into June before we see a breakout. However, we need to be prepared for it to happen at any time.

To push the bullish bias into aggressive mode we need to see a strong push over 25, ultimately breaking above the high at 25.77. In the event this happens then a sizable rally towards the 28-30-area could be in the works. On the flip-side, if we see 23.27 and 22.83 break, then we need to consider a bearish alternative.

For now, range traders may look to fade – but should be careful if momentum comes in and levels start breaking. USD/MXN is known for its sudden and powerful price moves.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Build confidence during these volatile times.
Get My Guide

USD/MXN Daily Chart (narrowing range continues…)

USD/MXN daily chart

USD/MXN Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Euro Latest: German GDP in Crash Mode, EUR/USD Eyes Crucial Trendline
Euro Latest: German GDP in Crash Mode, EUR/USD Eyes Crucial Trendline
2020-05-15 08:34:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Test Limits, Brexit and COVID-19 Updates
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Test Limits, Brexit and COVID-19 Updates
2020-05-15 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Steady As China Industrial Production Registers Big Beat
Australian Dollar Steady As China Industrial Production Registers Big Beat
2020-05-15 02:00:00
Silver and Gold Prices May be at Risk of a Short-Term Pullback
Silver and Gold Prices May be at Risk of a Short-Term Pullback
2020-05-15 01:00:00
