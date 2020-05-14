USD/ZAR – US Dollar Continues Building Powerful Pattern vs SA Rand

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Shows No Life at Key Level, Major Leg Down Looks Next
2020-05-14 11:40:00
Euro Latest - EURUSD Continues to Press Down on Support
2020-05-14 09:36:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook - CFTC Advises Vigilance Over Possible Negative Pricing
2020-05-14 08:28:00
Gold Prices Slip Back After Early Gains On Hopes For US Stimulus
2020-05-14 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P Continue Pullback - Are Bears Brewing for Another Push?
2020-05-13 18:47:00
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-13 17:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Slip Back After Early Gains On Hopes For US Stimulus
2020-05-14 06:00:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-13 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Drop to April Low?
2020-05-14 08:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on Jobless Data as Fed Warns of Long-Term Impact
2020-05-14 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-13 15:00:00
USD/JPY: US Dollar to Yen Mired by Fed Chair Powell Rate Outlook
2020-05-12 22:40:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims Actual: 2,981K Expected: 2500K Previous: 3169K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-14
  • 🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-Week Average Actual: 3,616.50K Previous: 4173.5K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-14
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.39%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.26%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/o9lNPYCYID
  • Gold prices are in consolidation just below key resistance – from a trading standpoint, the risk remains for a deeper setback in prices while below the 1726. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/mtZCNQwdpK https://t.co/svdKPxMVSS
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.18% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.33% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.38% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/p4JS257X9s
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Continuing Jobless Claims due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 25100K Previous: 22647K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-14
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 2500K Previous: 3169K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-14
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-Week Average due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 4173.5K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-14
  • LIVE NOW! Senior Strategist @CVecchioFX will talk about the most relevant information at the moment from the major central banks in the world here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/888096923?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Pronóstico #DAX30: el riesgo a la baja por debajo de los 10.400 puntos #dax #eur #trading https://t.co/uuSdbzrRfc
USD/ZAR – US Dollar Continues Building Powerful Pattern vs SA Rand

USD/ZAR – US Dollar Continues Building Powerful Pattern vs SA Rand

2020-05-14 11:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

USD/ZAR Highlights:

  • USD/ZAR wedge continues to develop
  • Breakout in-line with other $/EM pairs looks probable

USD/ZAR wedge continues to develop

USD/ZAR price action remains ho-hum in the near-term as volatility declines during the process of building a high-level wedge. What is meant by ‘high-level’ is that the retracement from the Q1 run has been quite shallow, a bullish development indeed.

It could take some more time for the pattern to fully develop, as has been said a few times recently, but worth mentioning again as the time it takes to get from the beginning stage of a pattern to the actual trigger signal can seem like a long time. The bottom line is patience may be needed (maybe not).

A trigger will come on a break of the top-side trend-line (around 19 at this time), with a crossing of 19.34 as a full-on breakout. In the event of a breakout a move to above 20 or higher could be in the works quickly. There has been a lot of USD pressure on EMs since the coronavirus started, and another round could be in the works against not only ZAR, but BRL, RUB, MXN, TRY, and others.

This makes watching those other currencies important as well, as they could give indications as to whether we see USD/ZAR thrust powerfully higher, or if possibly some relief may be on the way for ZAR and the EM space.

For now, just looking at the situation with the Rand, keep close tabs on how the development of the wedge plays out. A hard drop through 18.02 and then 17.76 would be a blow to the bullish thesis and could see a sizable chunk of the Q1 up-move reversed. Otherwise, things will continue to look neutral to bullish.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Mid-Q1 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/ZAR Daily Chart (wedge continues to build)

USD/ZAR daily chart, wedge continues to build

USD/ZAR Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP: US Dollar Technical Outlook
USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP: US Dollar Technical Outlook
2020-05-14 03:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Outlook Bearish vs USD, CAD & CHF
New Zealand Dollar Outlook Bearish vs USD, CAD & CHF
2020-05-14 01:00:00
USD/MXN Price Forecast: A Breakout or More Consolidation?
USD/MXN Price Forecast: A Breakout or More Consolidation?
2020-05-13 09:30:00
Bitcoin Price Outlook Bullish as Dark Clouds Loom Over LTC/USD
Bitcoin Price Outlook Bullish as Dark Clouds Loom Over LTC/USD
2020-05-13 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.