S&P 500 Jumps, VIX Sinks Amid Volatility Squeeze; Will it Last?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-05-05 18:45:00
EUR/USD, USD/CAD Charts & Technical Outlook and More
2020-05-05 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-05 02:07:00
USD/CAD Stalls as Crude Oil Prices Soar, AUD Faces RBA Next
2020-05-04 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Gap and Reversal Weighs Growth and Buffett News, US-China On Horizon
2020-05-05 03:30:00
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-04 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Flag Takes Shape as Gold Volatility Drops - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-05-05 14:30:00
Gold Price Struggles as Risk Assets Begin to Shine, Trading Range Tightens
2020-05-05 08:09:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Boosted by Lockdown Hopes
2020-05-05 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-04 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $USDTRY tagged a fresh record high intraday this past session. More risk aversion pressure recently than Real, Rand and Peso https://t.co/CDB2hhJkzN
  • $EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.0832 S2: 1.0906 S1: 1.0944 R1: 1.1018 R2: 1.1056 R3: 1.113 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Looks like $USDJPY is working its way into a break-of-necessity situation between a persistent 5-week trendline resistance and midpoint of the March surge. Overlay is JYVIX. Question is whether enough pressure for follow through https://t.co/4UtV59SVAp
  • S&P 500 price outlook has improved while cross-asset volatility benchmarks normalize from financial crisis highs. Get your S&P500 market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/aEGLPUOHYk https://t.co/dlvNljwEdD
  • $USDJPY Daily Pivot Points: S3: 105.77 S2: 106.33 S1: 106.62 R1: 107.18 R2: 107.45 R3: 108.01 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Brazil outlook revised to negative by Fitch, 'BB-' IDR affirmed - BBG
  • Trump: - Wants schools to open on schedule - Will have something similar to current virus task force
  • RT @USTradeRep: The U.S. & the UK are the first & fifth largest economies in the world, respectively. A US-UK FTA is a priority for both c…
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.30% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.18% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.11% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.63% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.77% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/9EZXtt5TMR
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.09% Silver: 1.14% Gold: 0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/4t9iFuRgNZ
S&P 500 Jumps, VIX Sinks Amid Volatility Squeeze; Will it Last?

S&P 500 Jumps, VIX Sinks Amid Volatility Squeeze; Will it Last?

2020-05-05 20:20:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500 PRICE OUTLOOK: STOCK MARKET BOLSTERED BY VOLATILITY COMPRESSION, BUT VIX INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL FEAR STILL LINGERS

  • S&P 500 price outlook has improved while cross-asset volatility benchmarks normalize from financial crisis highs
  • VIX Index remains pressured as market complacency builds on the back of FOMC liquidity and fiscal stimulus measures
  • VIX term structure suggests extreme fear still lingers and that the stock market recovery remains in jeopardy

The S&P 500 has rebounded more than 30% since the popular stock market index bottomed on March 23. Stocks recovered sharply following a series of unparalleled efforts from global governments and central banks – like unlimited QE from the Fed and $2.3 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill from US Congress. A retracement lower in measures of volatility, such as the S&P 500 VIX Index, likely encouraged the improvement in trader sentiment as well.

US 500 BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -8% 4% 1%
Weekly 1% 9% 7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 PRICE OUTLOOK BRIGHTENED AS VIX INDEX, CROSS-ASSET VOLATILITY RECEDED

S&P 500 Index Price Chart Stock Market Outlook Volatility

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Generally speaking, there is a strong inverse relationship observed among the direction of risk assets, like stocks, and level of market volatility. This is indicated by the negative correlation typically held between S&P 500 price action and the VIX Index.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

An influx of coronavirus optimism since mid-March, though supportive of the S&P 500, has largely kept the VIX Index and several cross-asset volatility benchmarks under pressure. The retracement lower in market volatility over recent weeks might seem encouraging on the surface, but VIX Index term structure indicates that investor uncertainty remains extremely high, and leaves the stock market rally in jeopardy, even as spot VIX falls.

VIX INDEX TERM STRUCTURE SHOWS EXTREME UNCERTAINTY STILL LINGERS AMID CORONAVIRUS RECESSION RISK, REINTRODUCED US-CHINA TRADE WAR UNCERTAINTY

VIX Index Price Chart Volatility Futures Term Structure Stock Market Outlook

Just like the normalization of past volatility cycles, the VIX Index has gravitated back lower toward its historical mean after exploding higher earlier this year. While the VIX Index may have pulled back from its strongest level since the global financial crisis, the popular fear-gauge suggests extreme fear and uncertainty still lurk on the horizon.

VIX term structure illustrates how stock market volatility expected later on in the year continues to hang around alarming levels. Also, VIX Index futures settling this August, September, October and November trade higher today relative to their March 23 close when the stock market bottomed. Moreover, the VIX looks roughly anchored to 30% across the curve. This is notably above the long-term average of about 19%.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

S&P 500 price outlook nevertheless appears at risk of souring abruptly again in light of ‘sticky’ volatility readings, as well as in consideration of the likely unavoidable coronavirus recession. Stocks also face fresh headwinds from reintroduced US-China trade war uncertainty while Trump talks tariffs. That said, keeping close tabs on VIX term structure, in addition to cross-asset volatility benchmarks, like crude oil volatility, could provide investors with valuable insight as to where the broader stock market might head next.

Keep Reading – Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead, Unemployment to Soar?
Nasdaq 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead, Unemployment to Soar?
2020-05-05 21:30:00
FTSE 100 Forecast Ahead of the Bank of England Rate Decision
FTSE 100 Forecast Ahead of the Bank of England Rate Decision
2020-05-05 17:05:00
US Dollar Rises as ISM NMI Drops to 2009 Low
US Dollar Rises as ISM NMI Drops to 2009 Low
2020-05-05 14:30:00
EUR/GBP Slides Through Initial Support as Euro Worries Mount
EUR/GBP Slides Through Initial Support as Euro Worries Mount
2020-05-05 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.