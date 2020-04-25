We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: EU's Barnier Signals Disappointment - US Market Open
2020-04-24 13:45:00
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USDJPY & More: USD Charts for Next Week
2020-04-24 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
VIX Crumbles as Crude Oil Volatility Ebbs, Complacency Builds
2020-04-25 00:38:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie on Offense as Oil Stabilizes
2020-04-24 15:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-04-24 20:00:00
Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-24 17:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-04-24 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Drawn Like a Moth to a Flame
2020-04-24 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: EU's Barnier Signals Disappointment - US Market Open
2020-04-24 13:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slides Against a Powerful US Dollar
2020-04-24 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USDJPY & More: USD Charts for Next Week
2020-04-24 12:30:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Keep Pressure on Key USD/JPY Support
2020-04-23 02:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The #Euro may have restarted the downtrend against the US Dollar after breaking the lower bound of an upswing from late-March lows. Get your $EURUSD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/DkY6og1cyr https://t.co/NxSitqAHN4
  • Indian Rupee gains on the RBI’s operation twist may be short lived if the haven-linked US Dollar rises as the virus lockdown persists. The Nifty 50 trades within a bearish formation. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/4kpfpTwFWb https://t.co/cEd0Jf0pZb
  • The S&P 500 may be preparing to resume the downtrend launched in late February after breaking the bounds of the corrective upswing from March lows. Get your S&P500 market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/UXKino84zI https://t.co/iD2IwkwyOH
  • A close below the low end of the zone could send the price towards $1.655. Get your #naturalgas technical analysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/Mz2ypLcjWg https://t.co/WDSfz2SgaT
  • $USDMXN continues to impressively hold onto its massive gains in Q1, only giving back a portion of those and for only a brief amount of time. Get your USD/MXN from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/r0NubrHIj3 https://t.co/UPA1DW7c0O
  • Trump says FDA has approved at home coronavirus test kit -BBG
  • S&P keeps UK rating at "AA", outlook stable $GBPUSD
  • The last time the UK was rated it was AA- with a negative outlook https://t.co/G4DeLG5Yfi
  • As #gold volatility churns higher, gold prices remain well-supported as heightened uncertainty in financial markets tends to benefit the safe haven precious metal. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/Hui3SyoAzw https://t.co/0QyqkKBhzB
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.44% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.38% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.31% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Tg2kawjoyC
VIX Crumbles as Crude Oil Volatility Ebbs, Complacency Builds

VIX Crumbles as Crude Oil Volatility Ebbs, Complacency Builds

2020-04-25 00:38:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

VIX INDEX SPIRALS LOWER AS CRUDE OIL PRICE RECOVERS; VOLATILITY STILL ELEVATED DESPITE UNDERAPPRECIATED CORONAVIRUS RECESSION RISK

  • VIX Index is set to notch its lowest close in over a month amid a broad pullback in cross-asset volatility benchmarks
  • Risk appetite improves as crude oil price action recovers after the May 2020 crude oil futures contract imploded into negative territory
  • The 30% spike in the S&P 500 since its March 23 swing low has suppressed market volatility but also fueled investor complacency

The VIX Index, a popular gauge of expected market volatility, has taken a nosedive since its March 18 peak. Declining VIX Index price action seems to follow a shared retracement lower in cross-asset volatility benchmarks, such as currency volatility or crude oil volatility, after recently exploding to their strongest readings on record.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

VIX INDEX, CROSS-ASSET VOLATILITY BENCHMARKS SINKAS CENTRAL BANK LIQUIDITY & GOVERNMENT STIMULUS WOO COMPLACENT INVESTORS

VIX Index Price Chart Cross-Asset Volatility

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Amid the influx of coronavirus optimism, largely in response to unprecedented amounts of stimulus from governments and liquidity from central banks, declines in the VIX Index over the last several trading sessions also appears accompanied by a recovery in risk appetite. This is indicated by the S&P 500 Index surging 30% since its March 23 low, and the VIX Index, which reflects S&P 500 volatility expected over the next 30-days, falling by more than 45-points over the same time.

US 500 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% 2% 4%
Weekly -16% 10% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

VIX INDEX PRICE CHART: MONTHLY TIME FRAME (APRIL 1990 TO APRIL 2020)

VIX Index Price Historical Chart Volatility Technical Analysis

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Yet, the VIX Index and other cross-asset volatility benchmarks still hang around extreme levels typically observed in the midst of major financial crises. As such, the VIX Index could build a base of technical support around the 35.00 price – an area of confluence highlighted by the mid-point of the historical range recorded by the ‘fear-gauge.’

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Also, considering recession risk is likely unavoidable, there is a notable possibility that complacent investors may soon wake up to a harsh economic reality underpinned by double-digit unemployment. If materialized, this might spark a resurgence of risk aversion that, in turn, sends the VIX Index ripping back higher.

VIX, S&P 500 INDEX UNFAZED BY CRUDE OIL PRICE VOLATILITY SHOCKWAVE – FOR NOW

VIX Index Price Chart Crude Oil S&P 500 Coronavirus Recession

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Similarly, crude oil price volatility (OVX) already seems to have recommenced its ascent. The OVX Index exploded higher last week after the price of crude oil inked a historic plunge to negative -$37 per barrel. Considering cross-asset volatility benchmarks tend to move in tandem with one another, particularly when driven by a destabilizing systemic shockwave, the VIX Index might gravitate back higher with crude oil volatility still trading around alarmingly elevated levels.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Crude oil price action turning negative, primarily due to crippling demand woes, speaks to the unprecedented collapse in business activity just experienced by the global economy. It also sends an ominous message ahead of high-impact event risk and data releases scheduled on the economic calendar next week. That said, an abrupt return of market volatility, perhaps led by the latest jump in the OVX Index, remains a major threat to risk assets and complacent investors.

Keep Reading – US Dollar & VIX Supported; Stock Market Rally at Wits End?

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-24 17:00:00
USD/BRL Volatility Surges on Moro Resignation
USD/BRL Volatility Surges on Moro Resignation
2020-04-24 15:54:00
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USDJPY & More: USD Charts for Next Week
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USDJPY & More: USD Charts for Next Week
2020-04-24 12:30:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch For the Week Ahead
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch For the Week Ahead
2020-04-24 09:44:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude
US 500
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.