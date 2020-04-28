We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-27 15:00:00
2020-04-27 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-27 12:30:00
2020-04-27 12:30:00
Gold Prices Retreat As Hopes For Virus-Lockdown Rollbacks Endure
2020-04-28 06:00:00
2020-04-28 06:00:00
Copper Prices Could Offer Best Coronavirus-Recovery Steer
2020-04-28 04:00:00
2020-04-28 04:00:00
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-25 08:00:00
2020-04-25 08:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-04-24 20:00:00
2020-04-24 20:00:00
Gold Price Slides on Renewed Risk Appetite, Unable to Break Trend Resistance
2020-04-28 08:30:00
2020-04-28 08:30:00
Gold Prices Retreat As Hopes For Virus-Lockdown Rollbacks Endure
2020-04-28 06:00:00
2020-04-28 06:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Caught Between Oil Woes and Lockdown Hopes
2020-04-28 08:00:00
2020-04-28 08:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-27 12:30:00
2020-04-27 12:30:00
Japanese Yen Up, Nikkei 225 Down After BOJ Expands Policy Support
2020-04-27 04:00:00
2020-04-27 04:00:00
Will Japanese Yen End Deadlock Against USD as Month-End Looms?
2020-04-27 01:27:00
2020-04-27 01:27:00
Gold Price Slides on Renewed Risk Appetite, Unable to Break Trend Resistance

2020-04-28 08:30:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price (XAUUSD) Analysis, Price and Chart

  • Gold unable to test multi-year highs.
  • 20-day moving average is being probed.
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Find Out The #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

Gold Sentiment Dampened by Revitalized Risk Appetite

The price of gold is trading either side of $1,700/oz. as risk markets continue to turn higher. The gradual unwinding of coronavirus lockdown measures announced in Europe has cheered equity markets, while the US money printing machine may soon go into overdrive, if commentary by the Speaker of the House is acted on. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said yesterday that it may be time to consider a guaranteed minimum income during the coronavirus outbreak, getting money to where it is needed the most.

The economic calendar is full to the brim with potential market moving data for the rest of the week, starting with US consumer confidence later today with the market expecting a sharp downturn to 88 from last month’s reading of 120. On Wednesday, a combination of US Q1 Q/Q GDP, expected at -4.0% and the latest FOMC meeting will have the ability to move the US dollar and gold.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

The daily chart shows gold unable to break back above the late-March trendline despite repeated attempts last week. This week’s Gold Technical Forecastnoted the magnetic effect of the uptrend but warned that further refusals at this trendline may suggest buyer exhaustion. A series of lower highs over the past four days points to a weakening market with a break above $1,728/oz. needed to negate this. Gold has respected support off the 20-day moving average this month and today’s test continued this trend. A break and close below here may suggest further downside.

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

Gold Daily Price Chart (November 2019 – April 28, 2020)

chart showing the price of gold falling
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

