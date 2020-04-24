We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: EU's Barnier Signals Disappointment - US Market Open
2020-04-24 13:45:00
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USDJPY & More: USD Charts for Next Week
2020-04-24 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie on Offense as Oil Stabilizes
2020-04-24 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite Covid-19 Demand Hit. Production Cuts Eyed
2020-04-24 06:21:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-23 21:15:00
Dow, S&P 500 Bears Re-Emerge: Is Another Major Sell-Off On the Way?
2020-04-21 19:34:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Drawn Like a Moth to a Flame
2020-04-24 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Getting Ready for New Highs - What's Next for XAU/USD?
2020-04-24 12:20:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: EU's Barnier Signals Disappointment - US Market Open
2020-04-24 13:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slides Against a Powerful US Dollar
2020-04-24 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USDJPY & More: USD Charts for Next Week
2020-04-24 12:30:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Keep Pressure on Key USD/JPY Support
2020-04-23 02:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • New York represents about 7-8% of US GDP https://t.co/wZMpH725gZ
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.14% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.08% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/nyQs5kdpBC
  • Cuomo says that New York is not one of the 16 states that has a plan to reopen
  • House Speaker Pelosi says will be ready soon with next COVID-19 stimulus bill - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.22% Germany 30: 0.18% FTSE 100: 0.13% US 500: 0.12% Wall Street: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/1s5UDAB8xQ
  • New York Governor Cuomo says deaths are still heartbreaking but on the way down
  • Canadian #Dollar Price Outlook: #Loonie on Offense as #Oil Stabilizes - $USDCAD Levels- https://t.co/5YYWvQMttH https://t.co/tQ1xBqNzit
  • After two consecutive weekly gains, this week has seen a slight change in fortune for the Australian Dollar with the currency easing marginally by 0.2%.Get your $AUDUSD market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/uIhBIL359J https://t.co/TQbDjHunjB
  • ECB will accept 'some' junk bonds as collateral for its loans
  • BOC buys C$800 M in bonds in secondary market facility
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Drawn Like a Moth to a Flame

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Drawn Like a Moth to a Flame

2020-04-24 16:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price (XAUUSD) Analysis, Price and Chart

  • Gold has rallied 19% since March despite two corrective sell-offs.
  • A further break higher may be being set-up.
Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Find Out The #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

Gold Eyes $1,747/oz. as Bullish Momentum Continues

The strong upward trend shown on the daily chart is seemingly intact and offers hope for a new seven-and-a-half high if confirmed. A short-term pattern of higher lows in the last four days and the seemingly magnetic pull from the trendline off the March 19 low confirms that buyers remain firmly in control of the market for now. Friday’s price action is muted compared to the previous four days with the spot price attempting to break back above trend for the first time in over a week.

If this break higher happens, gold will be touching the April 14 recent high. A break and close above $1,747.7/ox. would suggest that the October 2012 high at $1,796/oz. is the next technical level of resistance. All three moving averages are supportive and while gold may be entering oversold territory, using CCI, it is still significantly lower than the recent peak made on April 14.

A word of caution needs to be introduced despite the positive sentiment in the market. The spot price while drawn to trend has been unable to break and close higher this week. Further refusals at this trendline may suggest buyer exhaustion after the recent sharp rally and a retrace back to the $1,703/oz. to $1,707/oz. zone may be seen. Traders should continue to monitor the US dollar and overall market risk sentiment as additional signals to gold’s short-term future.

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

Gold Daily Price Chart (October 2019 – April 24, 2020)

Gold Daily Price Chart
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

What is Gold? Understanding Gold as a Trading Commodity

What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar (USD) Outlook Remains Positive But Resistance Lies Ahead
US Dollar (USD) Outlook Remains Positive But Resistance Lies Ahead
2020-04-19 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink Despite OPEC+ Cuts, 1998-Low Nearing Next?
Crude Oil Prices Sink Despite OPEC+ Cuts, 1998-Low Nearing Next?
2020-04-19 05:00:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Uptrend Move At a Crossroads- British Pound Price Outlook
GBP/USD Forecast: Uptrend Move At a Crossroads- British Pound Price Outlook
2020-04-18 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY in Search of Next Big Move
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY in Search of Next Big Move
2020-04-18 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.