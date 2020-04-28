AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Gold Charts & More to Watch

Foreign exchange – or “forex” – markets often pay close attention to politics and central bank policy. We offer a model for traders to gauge their impact on exchange rates. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX and @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/FbXc1Awu6a https://t.co/vUOLwPU0Fo

NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 21, 2020 02:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.60. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to NZD/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LGqpKK68Bk

🇲🇽 Balance of Trade, Actual: $3.392B Expected: $2.4B Previous: $2.911B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-28

$GBPUSD: atrapado entre las esperanzas y el miedo, resistencia clave en 1.25 #gbp #usd #trading https://t.co/NGLdQiiwFu

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.68%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.00%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/r6F9RQNY1t

Heads Up:🇲🇽 Balance of Trade due at 11:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: $2.4B Previous: $2.911B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-28

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Downtrend in Jeopardy - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/nzd-usd/2020/04/28/NZDUSD-Technical-Analysis-NZ-Dollar-Downtrend-in-Jeopardy.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #NZDUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/HsxPvfjufa

LIVE NOW! Analyst @MartinSEssex will discuss the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr

#Gold prices well-supported as keeping interest rates ultra-low in response to the 2008 global financial crisis proves problematic for fighting the next one, the #coronavirus outbreak. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/zNpjufGv2b https://t.co/sjZTyNR7jX