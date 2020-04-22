We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURGBP Price Outlook - Short-Term Trading Range Forming
2020-04-22 12:30:00
EUR/USD – Coiling Up on Major Long-term Support, Big Move May Come Soon
2020-04-22 11:46:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slammed Again on Supply Glut, Coronavirus Worries
2020-04-22 06:00:00
S&P 500 Slump Follows Oil's Slide, but Netflix and US Stimulus May Change Equation
2020-04-22 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500 Bears Re-Emerge: Is Another Major Sell-Off On the Way?
2020-04-21 19:34:00
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-20 22:10:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slammed Again on Supply Glut, Coronavirus Worries
2020-04-22 06:00:00
Gold Price Levels to Watch amid Correction from 2020 High
2020-04-22 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Improves For GBP/USD Despite Oil Crash
2020-04-22 08:00:00
British Pound Pressured as Coronavirus Stokes Brexit Fears - Levels for GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, & EUR/GBP
2020-04-21 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise With Yen, Wall Street Follows Crude Oil Drop
2020-04-21 23:00:00
EUR/USD, USD/JPY & More: Chart Set-ups, Technical Outlook
2020-04-21 11:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Pfizer and BioNTech awarded by Germany to conduct first human clinical trials for a potential #coronavirus vaccine
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD House Price Index (MoM) (FEB) due at 13:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-22
  • 🇨🇦 CAD Consumer Price Index n.s.a. (MoM) (MAR), Actual: -0.6% Expected: N/A Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-22
  • 🇨🇦 CAD Consumer Price Index (YoY) (MAR), Actual: 0.9% Expected: 1.1% Previous: 2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-22
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.33%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.94%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/wLiWYHJqfc
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.60% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.52% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.42% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Kju5QcWa8S
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 CAD Consumer Price Index (YoY) (MAR) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.1% Previous: 2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-22
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 CAD Consumer Price Index n.s.a. (MoM) (MAR) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-22
  • US President Trump has instructed US Navy to shoot down all Iranian gunboats if they harass US ships at sea
  • #OOTT https://t.co/g5VffNX56C
EUR/USD – Coiling Up on Major Long-term Support, Big Move May Come Soon

EUR/USD – Coiling Up on Major Long-term Support, Big Move May Come Soon

2020-04-22 11:46:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD Highlights:

  • EUR/USD price action tightening up
  • Major long-term trend-line as support

EUR/USD price action tightening up around major support

The price action since last month has been tightening up in the Euro, making for a situation that could soon turn explosive as low volatility turns to high volatility. What is particularly interesting about this situation is that it is also occurring at a trend-line dating back to 1985 when you construct EUR/USD prior to the existence of the Euro from its constituents. Given the magnitude of the trend-line a major make or break situation is upon us.

With price acting rather soft around the line with multiple and increasingly smaller bounces taking shape, probability is rising quickly that we see a breakdown. The first line of support to watch is 10768, followed by the important March low at 10635.

A break of the latter line could quickly give EUR/USD separation from the trend-line towards the January 2017 low at 10340 and parity. Given the significance of the trend-line a break well beyond parity is certainly possible.

If, however, support continues to hold it is possible a base is being built and EUR/USD is preparing to trade higher in a meaningful way. It is looking like the lesser likely scenario at this juncture, but one we can’t rule out. Support is support until it’s not.

The first level of resistance to break to get things going is 10990, then the falling 200-day at 11046. Beyond there if momentum can pick up then we may see much higher levels come. But don’t be surprised if momentum starts to develop only to fail once again. The long-side has been tough since 2018, and until the Euro can prove itself this may be the case for some time to come.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Long-term Chart (1985-present trend-line)

EUR/USD long-term chart

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

EUR/USD Daily Chart (coiling around long-term trend-line)

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

***Updates will be provided on the above thoughts and others in the trading/technical outlook webinars held at 930 GMT on Tuesday and Friday. If you are looking for ideas and feedback on how to improve your overall approach to trading, join me on Thursday each week for the Becoming a Better Trader webinar series.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

CAD/JPY – Bearish Set-up for Canadian Dollar vs Japanese Yen
CAD/JPY – Bearish Set-up for Canadian Dollar vs Japanese Yen
2020-03-17 10:28:00
NZD/JPY – Lower Prices Likely Ahead for Kiwi Against the Japanese Yen
NZD/JPY – Lower Prices Likely Ahead for Kiwi Against the Japanese Yen
2020-02-25 10:26:00
GBP/JPY – British Pound Set Up to Move Soon vs Japanese Yen
GBP/JPY – British Pound Set Up to Move Soon vs Japanese Yen
2020-02-11 12:05:00
USD/ZAR – US Dollar Set Up to Decline vs South African Rand
USD/ZAR – US Dollar Set Up to Decline vs South African Rand
2020-01-22 12:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.