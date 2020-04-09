EUR/GBP Price Nears Short-Term Support, Fractious Eurozone Negotiations Continue

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Crude Oil May Rise on OPEC Meeting, Sentiment Data
2020-04-09 07:00:00
EUR/USD Susceptible to Range Bound Conditions Through Easter Holiday
2020-04-09 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Up As Fateful Weekly US Jobless Claims Figure Looms
2020-04-09 06:00:00
S&P 500 Extends Bullish Gaps, Oil Awaits OPEC, A Wave of Data Before Holiday
2020-04-09 02:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: An Earnings Season Like None Other
2020-04-08 22:00:00
3 Things to Know When Trading Earnings Announcements
2020-04-08 17:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Eyes a Test of Monthly Resistance -XAU/USD Forecast
2020-04-09 09:39:00
Gold Prices Up As Fateful Weekly US Jobless Claims Figure Looms
2020-04-09 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Edges Back to 1.24, EUR/GBP Stable
2020-04-09 08:00:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-08 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Falls as Wall Street and Crude Oil Prices Gain, AUD/USD May Rise
2020-04-08 23:00:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-08 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.41%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.90%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/M0bvoODsGk
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX #podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/PhLu4BAKMk
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 4.47% Silver: 1.46% Gold: 1.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/UpXhOQYXz5
  • Austrian finmin: We cannot accept a mutualisation of debt in Europe...should spice up the talks further....#eu #debt @DailyFX
  • NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Upswing Eyes Resistance Below 0.61 - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/nzd-usd/2020/04/09/NZDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Upswing-Eyes-Resistance-Below-0.61.htmlhttps://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/nzd-usd/2020/04/09/NZDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Upswing-Eyes-Resistance-Below-0.61.html #NZDUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/4oMztFWW7d
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.38% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.23% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/g701vbctVn
  • Gold Price Outlook: Eyes a Test of Monthly Resistance -XAU/USD Forecast More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/xau-usd/2020/04/09/Gold-Price-Outlook-Eyes-a-Test-of-Monthly-Resistance-XAUUSD-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/Pd01eOFOQf
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.45% France 40: -0.19% Wall Street: -0.33% US 500: -0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/MY4XUNByMn
  • LIVE NOW! Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • How can you trade #forex after a major release? Find out: https://t.co/sdxcXb8q60 #tradingstyle https://t.co/vQOwxzjhzi
EUR/GBP Price Nears Short-Term Support, Fractious Eurozone Negotiations Continue

EUR/GBP Price Nears Short-Term Support, Fractious Eurozone Negotiations Continue

2020-04-09 09:30:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

EUR/GBP News, Price and Analysis:

  • Eurozone ministers still at loggerheads over crucial rescue package.
  • EUR/GBP eyeing support as liquidity thins ahead of Easter break.
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Planning is Key When Trading
Get My Guide

Tetchy Eurozone Rescue Talks Ongoing

Divisions within the Eurozone continue to thwart a critical coronavirus rescue plan putting the existence of the European Union at risk, according to some member states. The Spanish agriculture minister, Luis Planas, warned ‘ this is a crucial issue on which the European Union’s future is at stake’, while Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a BBC interview that the risks to the European Union ‘are real’. Italy are one of a group of member states, including France and Spain, seeking the issuance of coronavirus bonds to combat the virus, while Germany and the Netherlands are vetoing any kind of joint-issuance of bonds that leave them on the hook for other member states debt. Talks continue and the outcome will have a notable impact on the Euro.

EUR/GBP recently bounced off a support zone between 0.8740 and 0.8747, made up of a double monthly low on April 2/3 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the February 18-March 19 twelve point rally. The pair are also sitting on the 50-day moving average, an indicator that held firm when tested yesterday. Thin liquidity conditions are likely to keep the pair in check but a break lower cannot be discounted, especially if the EU leaders are unable to find a compromise or if any decision announced is seen as a short-term fudge. Volatility levels, using ATR, remain high.

The DailyFX Online Trading Universityhas 1000s of updated articles covering all aspects of trading.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart (October 2019 - April 9, 2020)

euro against the british pound price chart
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How are Retail Traders Positioned in These Volatile Markets?
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on EUR/GBP – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Edges Back to 1.24, EUR/GBP Stable
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Edges Back to 1.24, EUR/GBP Stable
2020-04-09 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Slides as RBA Financial Review Flags Increased Risks
Australian Dollar Slides as RBA Financial Review Flags Increased Risks
2020-04-09 01:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: An Earnings Season Like None Other
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: An Earnings Season Like None Other
2020-04-08 22:00:00
Dow Jones, Oil, Gold Technical Outlook & More
Dow Jones, Oil, Gold Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-08 11:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.