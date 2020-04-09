EUR/GBP Price Nears Short-Term Support, Fractious Eurozone Negotiations Continue
- Eurozone ministers still at loggerheads over crucial rescue package.
- EUR/GBP eyeing support as liquidity thins ahead of Easter break.
Tetchy Eurozone Rescue Talks Ongoing
Divisions within the Eurozone continue to thwart a critical coronavirus rescue plan putting the existence of the European Union at risk, according to some member states. The Spanish agriculture minister, Luis Planas, warned ‘ this is a crucial issue on which the European Union’s future is at stake’, while Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a BBC interview that the risks to the European Union ‘are real’. Italy are one of a group of member states, including France and Spain, seeking the issuance of coronavirus bonds to combat the virus, while Germany and the Netherlands are vetoing any kind of joint-issuance of bonds that leave them on the hook for other member states debt. Talks continue and the outcome will have a notable impact on the Euro.
EUR/GBP recently bounced off a support zone between 0.8740 and 0.8747, made up of a double monthly low on April 2/3 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the February 18-March 19 twelve point rally. The pair are also sitting on the 50-day moving average, an indicator that held firm when tested yesterday. Thin liquidity conditions are likely to keep the pair in check but a break lower cannot be discounted, especially if the EU leaders are unable to find a compromise or if any decision announced is seen as a short-term fudge. Volatility levels, using ATR, remain high.
EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart (October 2019 - April 9, 2020)
