US Dollar Up As EU Ministers Fail to Agree Corvid-19 Response
2020-04-08 06:50:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Struggles to Extend Rebound
2020-04-08 05:00:00
Dow Jones, Oil, Gold Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-08 11:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise As Markets Hope For OPEC, Russia Cuts
2020-04-08 06:27:00
Dow Jones, Oil, Gold Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-08 11:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook – Recovery Continues; Gap-fills, Patterns to Watch
2020-04-07 12:30:00
Dow Jones, Oil, Gold Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-08 11:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Is Gold Setting Up For The Next Leg Higher?
2020-04-08 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Volatility Tumbles as GBP/USD Stabilizes
2020-04-08 08:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC Minutes, Coronavirus Risks
2020-04-08 07:00:00
Nikkei 225 & USD/JPY Price Outlook: Gains Contingent on Risk Appetite
2020-04-07 21:30:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Sink as Dow Jones Soars on Virus Easing Bets
2020-04-06 23:00:00
Real Time News
  • $USDJPY tests 109.10 as US stock futures rise ahead of market open https://t.co/7h6yrpXbmc
  • Glapinski: - The risk of deflation remains
  • The WTO sees global merchandise trade for 2020 falling anywhere between 13% and 32%
  • Glapinski: - A real game changer is state-guaranteed bond buying - Polish CB also weighing other options
  • National Bank of Poland's Glapinski: - Will do whatever it takes for growth to return
  • Poland raises stimulus package size to a near $80 B
  • 🇨🇦 CAD Building Permits (MoM) (FEB), Actual: -7.3% Expected: -4.0% Previous: 3.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-08
  • 🇨🇦 CAD Building Permits (MoM) (FEB), Actual: -7.3% Expected: -4.0% Previous: 4.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-08
  • 🇨🇦 CAD Building Permits (MoM) (FEB), Actual: -7.3% Expected: -3.5% Previous: 4.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-08
  • While Sino-US trade jitters are temporarily abating, China-Swedish trade tensions are rising as a part of a political contagion of growing economic hostilities between nations across the world. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/F1fVoyzoz5 https://t.co/7gZLrCl3CR
Dow Jones, Oil, Gold Technical Outlook & More

2020-04-08 11:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

The Dow Jones opened yesterday right at the gap-fill we have been discussing as an initial target off the lows. It is inside a channel at the moment, and for now will use that as a guide. The market is heading higher as long as the underside trend-line is maintained, but if it breaks we may see another swoon back towards the low that developed around the 2015 peak, or worse. If the channel stays intact then the underside of the 2016 trend-line will be the next spot to look for the market to potentially weaken from.

Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Daily Chart (gap-filled, channel forming)

Dow Jones daily chart

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

Oil tried to get up off the lows, with the help of some headlines recently, but it is fading back lower again. It is in a tough spot at the moment, with the spike off the lows having been half-way retraced. Will a higher low develop or are we about to see a new leg lower? Ideally, if we are to see more weakness then a consolidation phase develops first, then a breakdown. If oil is to bottom a higher low soon is needed before trying to breakout above 28.93.

Crude Oil Daily Chart (higher low or congestion pattern)

WTI crude oil daily chart

Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

To see all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

