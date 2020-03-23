We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Will Euro Fall Further vs US Dollar?
2020-03-23 11:15:00
EUR/USD Shorts Unwind, Wrong Time to be Bearish on US Dollar - COT Report
2020-03-23 10:46:00
Oil Price Technical Forecast: RSI on Cusp of Flashing Buy Signal
2020-03-22 05:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Is USD/CAD Still Bullish as Breakout Stalls?
2020-03-22 02:34:00
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-23 13:30:00
Dow Jones Rises, USD Drops as Fed Announce Unlimited QE
2020-03-23 12:58:00
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-23 13:30:00
Gold Price Consolidates as RSI Fails to Push Into Oversold Territory
2020-03-23 06:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Prices and Oulook - UK Webinar
2020-03-23 13:36:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD, FTSE Struggle on Coronavirus Headline Fears
2020-03-23 09:00:00
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-23 13:30:00
Japanese Yen Still Losing Cornavirus Haven Battle to US Dollar
2020-03-23 03:16:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Prices and Oulook - UK Webinar

2020-03-23 13:36:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Sterling (GBP) and FTSE 100 News, Prices and Analysis:

British Pound (GBP) – Weak Against the USD, Battles the Euro

The British Pound continues to trade in the doldrums and will need fresh stimulus to try and regain a semblance of strength against the US dollar. Against the Euro, Sterling is faring slightly better, while against other currencies, notably the New Zealand dollar, the pound is making marginal gains. Just after we finished the webinar, the Fed announced unlimited QE, weakening the US dollar slightly, but the greenback will retain its status as the number one safe-haven asset of choice.

Dow Jones Rises, USD Drops as Fed Announce Unlimited QE

The DailyFX Online Trading Universityalso has 1000s of updated articles covering all aspects of trading.

Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q1 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (January 2017 – March 23, 2020)

FTSE 100 Gains Remain Limited as Coronavirus Fear Spread

The FTSE 100 trades near its multi-year low but, post-webinar, has popped back above the 5,000 level after the Fed announcement. Further gains will be limited unless the UK follows government guidelines, or a total lock down will be imposed in London.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart (September 2019 – March 23, 2020)

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) and the FTSE – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

