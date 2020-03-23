Dow Jones Rises, USD Drops as Fed Announce Unlimited QE

The $SPX is putting pressure on the midpoint of the range between the post-2011 slump through to the record high, falling around 2,232. The 50% retracement of the 2008-2020 range is another ~200 points lower around 2032 https://t.co/I8uZbzMfGr

🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Confidence (MAR A), Actual: -11.6 Expected: -14.2 Previous: -6.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-23

Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 1.11% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.66% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.49% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.84% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/oPzjOAKcuo

Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.66% Germany 30: -1.07% Wall Street: -1.31% France 40: -1.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/hdedG0ttEK

Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Confidence (MAR A) due at 15:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -13 Previous: -6.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-23

US Treasury Yields Update: 2-Year: 0.274% 3-Year: 0.302% 5-Year: 0.372% 7-Year: 0.617% 10-Year: 0.715% 30-Year: 1.374%

In case you missed it, St Louis Fed President Bullard set the high bar for extreme forecasts between a possible 30% unemployment rate and -50% GDP correction. It's important to offer up realistic projections so you can have proportional response; but at that scale, adds to panic

Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.07% Gold: 1.85% Oil - US Crude: 1.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/bFs4hvxVJx

Germany to increase bond selling