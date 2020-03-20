VIX Recedes into the Weekend After Record-Setting Spike

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P Tests Support, EUR/USD Sell-Off Slows as USD Tempers Gains
2020-03-20 18:21:00
EUR/USD Breaks Key Level as EU Growth Outlook Darkens
2020-03-20 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil on Pace for Worst Monthly Decline in its History
2020-03-19 18:00:00
Gold Prices Down Despite Forceful Coronavirus Stimulus Surge
2020-03-19 07:21:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Wary of Quadruple Witching Volatility - US Market Open
2020-03-20 13:35:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Coronavirus Panic Selling Erases Trump Rally
2020-03-19 16:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Shows Signs of Life on Coronavirus Panic
2020-03-20 16:30:00
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since May 23 when Gold traded near 1,283.93.
2020-03-20 08:23:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Surging US Dollar Hits a Wall; is a USD Unwind Underway?
2020-03-20 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rebound Looks Fragile After Wild Sell-Off
2020-03-20 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Sinks, USD/JPY Nears 2019 Peak. AUD/USD Gains on More RBA Stimulus
2020-03-20 00:00:00
US Dollar Climbs as EUR/USD Eyes 2017 Low, USD/JPY & USD/MXN Explode
2020-03-19 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Bank of Canada is activating a contingent term repo facility, bi-weekly operations to take place -BBG
  • Crude Oil suffers worst drop in nearly 30 years, down 29.31 percent over last 5 days #OOTT $CL_F
  • New Jersey Governor orders all nonessential businesses to close - BBG
  • We are in the final hour of liquidity of the trading week in New York and more states are announcing lockdowns. Taste for holding risk over the weekend is probably going to be very low
  • Mexico Central Bank cuts rates to 6.5%
  • Looks the Dec 2015 to Mar 8 trend in #gold is over. Constructive price action to the downside. EW Theory is pointing towards more losses that may initially work towards $1300...rallies likely shallow and holding below $1600 https://t.co/fKDPXQiKMB https://t.co/pVKhny3lzi
  • RT @BIS_org: The relationship between the dollar and real activity has changed since the financial crisis: a stronger dollar is associated…
  • $SPX tests 2350 for the second time today https://t.co/TlqfBWwkJs
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.10% Oil - US Crude: 1.89% Gold: 0.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/gXx50iHznQ
  • Italy was already fragile, and Spain similarly so even before the virus slowdown. https://t.co/qfIqJkpqyJ
VIX Recedes into the Weekend After Record-Setting Spike

VIX Recedes into the Weekend After Record-Setting Spike

2020-03-20 19:35:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Stock Market Outlook:

  • The VIX spiked to historic levels this week as investors panicked
  • Despite climbing into the close, Friday saw the VIX recede somewhat, an encouraging sign for next week
  • Going forward, a continued pullback in volatility would likely temper the rate of decline

VIX Recedes into the Weekend After Record-Setting Spike

Volatility exploded on Monday despite an emergency rate cut from the Federal Reserve the day prior, signaling investors remained uneasy about the market’s standing. A similar spike in the US Dollar suggested demand for liquidity was high as traders clamored for the relative safety of the greenback.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 suffered drastic declines, triggering circuit breakers and erasing months of hard-fought gains. All in all, market activity in the past two weeks has seen the VIX rewrite the history books, posting five of the index’s ten highest closing levels on record.

VIX Recedes into the Weekend After Record-Setting Spike

Source: Bloomberg

As a result, we can confidently compare the current rout with 2008 which is responsible for the other half of the VIX’s top ten highest daily closes. Now, however, a notable pullback in the VIX index might suggest a degree of normalcy is returning to the market.

VIX Chart: Daily Time Frame (May 2015 – March 2020)

vix daily price chart

Chart created in TradingView. 1-Day rate of change in blue, wick lengths in red and green

To that end, a lower VIX does not rule out further losses, but it may suggest the pace of such losses is slower. Similarly, the short-term bounces the market has been witnessing should also become less drastic. Therefore, if the VIX continues to trend lower next week, it would be an encouraging development for equities moving forward.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 25
( 15:03 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Weekly Stock Market Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

That being said, there is little to suggest the VIX will continue lower over the medium term. In 2008 for instance, the initial volatility explosion in October retreated only for another meteoric rise in November to follow. Regardless, a continued decline in the VIX is a necessity for more normal trading conditions.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rebound Looks Fragile After Wild Sell-Off
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rebound Looks Fragile After Wild Sell-Off
2020-03-20 09:00:00
Norwegian Krone Plunges vs US Dollar, Euro on Covid-19 Outbreak
Norwegian Krone Plunges vs US Dollar, Euro on Covid-19 Outbreak
2020-03-20 03:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Stalls Near 2016 High, Will it Reverse?
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Stalls Near 2016 High, Will it Reverse?
2020-03-19 22:30:00
Crude Oil on Pace for Worst Monthly Decline in its History
Crude Oil on Pace for Worst Monthly Decline in its History
2020-03-19 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.