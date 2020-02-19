We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro vs USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes New Lows – Will the Selloff End?
2020-02-19 10:31:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From 3-Year Low
2020-02-19 06:00:00
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Latest: Optimism Returns to London Stocks
2020-02-19 09:00:00
GBP/USD Outlook Gloomy Ahead of FOMC Minutes, UK CPI Data
2020-02-19 08:00:00
Manic Macro: USD/JPY Breaks Out, Gold Toes the Line, Oil Bulls Return
2020-02-19 13:33:00
Dow and Apple Bow to Coronavirus While Dollar Drives Different EURUSD,USDJPY Paths
2020-02-19 04:00:00
Manic Macro: USD/JPY Breaks Out, Gold Toes the Line, Oil Bulls Return
2020-02-19 13:33:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Silver Price Outlook & More
2020-02-19 13:00:00
Manic Macro: USD/JPY Breaks Out, Gold Toes the Line, Oil Bulls Return
2020-02-19 13:33:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Silver Price Outlook & More
2020-02-19 13:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Silver Price Outlook & More

2020-02-19 13:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
The US stock market remains well-bid, with nothing seemingly able to derail it. The Dow is strong while the Nasdaq quite strong. The market is heading higher at the moment and until we see any real selling come, it’s hard to hold anything but a bullish bias until further notice. Perhaps the Dow will see 30k soon. One big psychological level to keep an eye on with the Nasdaq, is 10k, and not just because it’s “10,000” but also because it aligns with a major long-term bullish parallel. For more on this, you can check out last week’s Nasdaq technical outlook.

Dow Jones Daily Chart (pointed higher)

Dow Jones daily chart

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

Crude Oil is working on a recovery bounce at the moment from just near the 2016 trend-line. It’s hard to say if it is only a correction or a real-deal rally. For those looking to establish bullish bets, it might be a choppy ride higher, so taking cracks at longs on short-term weakness looks like the most prudent way to play.

Crude Oil Daily Chart (recovering for now)

Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

Silver is doing its best to trade higher, and with gold very near a breakout above 1611 we might see it try and on through its own January 8 high at 18.85. It’s been lagging behind gold, but keep an eye on it for potential to play catch-up at some point. Even if it doesn’t the broad base built over the last few months should help see silver higher in the intermediate-term, and eventually above the 2019 high at 19.64. It will take a firm break below 17.38 and the trend-line from May to threaten a generally constructive outlook.

Silver Daily Chart (breaking out of bullish sequence)

Silver daily chart

Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

To see all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

