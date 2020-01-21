We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Virus Fears Knock Risk Sentiment | Webinar
2020-01-21 13:00:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold Technical Outlook & More
2020-01-21 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pulls Back from Resistance Test: AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-01-21 13:30:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold Technical Outlook & More
2020-01-21 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Fall vs NOK, SEK on Davos Forum, Growth Outlook
2020-01-21 05:00:00
Yen Up As WHO to Meet on Coronavirus, BOJ Leaves Policy Alone
2020-01-21 02:37:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Churning Through a Near-term Top - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-01-21 15:20:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold Technical Outlook & More
2020-01-21 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI & Brent Crude Oil Contracts Pressuring Support Levels
2020-01-21 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip. Coronavirus Fears, HK Rating Cut Sap Risk Appetite
2020-01-21 07:16:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-21 18:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally Cracks, Hit by Weekend 'Flash Crash'
2020-01-20 10:30:00
Real Time News
  • On the long side of the US Dollar, $AUDUSD remains with an interesting backdrop. The pair burst-above the key psychological level of .7000 ahead of last year’s close. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/i8vCvpTrgt https://t.co/VN7WLFBzCa
  • The S&P 500 falls after first US case of Wuhan virus expected to be reported by the CDC $SPX $VIX https://t.co/ZpAICMqQTF
  • LIVE NOW: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=1338844901231735299&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • The wobble in risk trends makes $USDJPY look more interesting. This is the 4-hour picture, but the weekly shows the weight around the 110.00/25 area as the top of a massive triangle https://t.co/EHaUpUuTbv
  • starting right now https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299?webinar=1338844901231735299&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/Hh88yMTXmq
  • LIVE IN 5 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=1338844901231735299&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.56%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 78.92%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/M0A5gGjUYv
  • LIVE IN 15 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=1338844901231735299&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Already the highest weighted member on the $SPX and NDX, $AAPL is about to claim the #1 spot on the $DJI amid Boeing's ongoing struggles. This lends even more strength to tech and the FAAMG group https://t.co/GBngBaCSAk
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.20% Oil - US Crude: -0.58% Silver: -1.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xLEoVHbrd0
2020-01-21 18:30:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook:

  • Bitcoin is up more than 20% in 2020 thus far, a testament to the asset’s volatility
  • After slumping in the second half of 2019, Bitcoin pressured technical support at $7,000
  • In the midst of a rebound, BTC/USD will have to surmount the 200-day simple moving average before it can continue higher

Bitcoin (BTC) Forecast

Bitcoin is 20% higher in the month of January as it looks to recreate the stellar performance it enjoyed in 2019. That being said, Bitcoin’s return in the second half of last year was less encouraging and it left the cryptocurrency grasping for support. Now, BTC/USD has rebounded to probe the 200-day simple moving average around $9,000. Will BTC continue higher or will the technical barrier mark the end of the rally?

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (April 2019 – January 2020) (Chart 1)

bitcoin (BTC) price chart

Bitcoin suffered a brief flash crash over the weekend, highlighting the uncertainty and volatility that can accompany bitcoin trading. Nevertheless, price remains within reach of the 200-day moving average around the $9,000 mark and bulls will look to press higher still. The technical level will offer robust resistance – as it has in the past – but a break above could open the door for further gains.

Should the level fail, secondary resistance will materialize around the $9,500 area where a Fibonacci level resides and at the psychologically significant $10,000 level. Together, the levels will look to keep BTC/USD contained. While bulls have undoubtedly shown interest, IG Client Sentiment reveals most retail traders are net-long which we typically view as a contrarian indicator.

Bitcoin MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% -4% -1%
Weekly 4% 8% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
To that end, should bears look to resume the downtrend that began in June, BTC will look to employ support at the $7,350 to $7,000 level before secondary support can provide buoyancy around $6,500. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis as bulls look to drive higher.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more:How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

