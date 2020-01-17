We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2020-01-17 03:00:00
FX Price Action: Wait for the Major Breaks or Look Between the Swings
2020-01-16 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2020-01-17 03:00:00
FX Price Action: Wait for the Major Breaks or Look Between the Swings
2020-01-16 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2020-01-17 03:00:00
Dollar, Yen Crosses and Global Indices Test Resistance as Dow Extends Rally
2020-01-17 01:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-01-16 19:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD at Risk for Further Losses- GLD Levels
2020-01-16 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Edge Down as US-China Trade Deal Boosts Risk Appetite
2020-01-16 07:49:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Catches Trendline Support - WTI Levels
2020-01-15 13:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
2020-01-14 15:15:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

China Q4 GDP YoY: 6.0% in line with estimates

Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Tertiary Industry Index (MoM) (NOV) due at 04:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.0% Previous: -4.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-17
  • Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso: Economic impact of China-US trade deal is hard to gauge -BBG
  • Cash rate futures are pricing in about a 54.5% chance of a 25-bp #RBA rate cut at its February monetary policy announcement -BBG $AUDUSD #AUD
  • RT @next_china: At least 119 billionaires are expected to be in Davos, Switzerland next week https://t.co/dgz8mNqfDE
  • The $NZD is inching toward support guiding gains in the fourth quarter of 2019. A break may set the stage for long-term bearish trend resumption. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/vdbTqkSiDR https://t.co/znX8s2CPVW
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.37% Gold: 0.08% Oil - US Crude: 0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/k8vLpwwZm3
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.06% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/pPPv87OQlN
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.00%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.71%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/9EggdnpR77
  • RT @leadlagreport: Global debt stood at a staggering $253 trillion at the end of Q3 2019. Estimates by the Institute of International Finan…
  • My video didn't process correctly, so here is my article for today: ' Dollar, Yen Crosses and Global Indices Test Resistance as Dow Extends Rally' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/01/17/Dollar-Yen-Crosses-and-Global-Indices-Test-Resistance-as-Dow-Extends-Rally.html?ref-author=Kicklighter?CHID=9&QPID=917719 https://t.co/Uu3qCqAAU6
Dollar, Yen Crosses and Global Indices Test Resistance as Dow Extends Rally

Dollar, Yen Crosses and Global Indices Test Resistance as Dow Extends Rally

2020-01-17 01:45:00
John Kicklighter, Chief Currency Strategist
Share:

Dollar, USDJPY and IndicesTalking Points:

  • The Phase One trade deal was used as justification for extending the Dow and S&P 500 rally
  • Growth is a top theme to end the week with Chinese 4Q GDP on tap
  • Deciding your view on range, breakout or trend conditions is important with key tech level in view
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

The Phase One Trade Deal Offers Disproportionate Enthusiasm

There is still an afterglow from the United State and China’s official signing of the Phase One trade deal – never mind the very open skepticism around what the agreement actually offers in tangible growth. As a recap, China signaled it would increase purchases of US goods (US sources say $200 billion worth) and monitor intellectual property rights while the US removed its currency manipulator status against its counterpart and rides off its avoiding tariff escalation in October and December. This doesn’t address matters such as Huawei and policing technology transfers, but the biggest red flag against growth is the maintenance of the $360 billion in goods being taxed at the two countries’ borders. There is much that can be questioned in this development, but the market behind the US indices have not been in a questioning mood. The Dow and S&P 500 gapped higher on Thursday’s open and continued readily to fresh record highs through the end of the session.

Chart of DIA with 20-Day Moving Average and Gaps (Daily)

Dollar, Yen Crosses and Global Indices Test Resistance as Dow Extends Rally

Chart Created with TradingView Platform

I remain dubious of the general sentiment view offered up by the US stock market itself. There remains a large deviation in performance between he like of the Dow and many other assets with a risk designation. Perhaps one of the most appropriate comparisons for contrast is the performance of global indices. I like to reference the VEU ‘rest of world’ ETF, but there is a notable posturing below resistance for the German DAX, UK FTSE100 and Japanese Nikkei 225. Further afield, emerging markets, carry trade and commodities are similarly showing a lack of outright speculative appetite as well as confidence that the global economy has changed its course for the better. Other highlights for global trade include the USMCA vote in the Senate which didn’t seem to budget the Canadian Dollar or Mexican peso significantly. In contrast, concern that the US will turn its gaze onto Europe after months of threats seems to be gaining serious traction. Perhaps that is further tempering the Euro and European indices.

Chart of DAX Index with 100-Day Moving Average (Daily)

Dollar, Yen Crosses and Global Indices Test Resistance as Dow Extends Rally

Chart Created with IG Trading Platform

Growth and Monetary Policy Struggle to Trigger Breakouts or Reversals

Looking ahead to the final 24 hours of this trading week, there are a few more fundamental sparks to mind; but the burden to override complacency remains particularly high. At the top of the market Richter Scale is the Chinese 4Q GDP release. The health of the second largest economy in the world and the target of the onerous trade war is naturally a top priority for those monitoring the vitals of the global economy and financial markets. That said, this series has a notorious history of surprisingly small moves and even smaller ‘surprises’ (relative to forecast) from quarter to quarter. Nevertheless, with the economy running at its slowest pace in decades, even measured moves can draw serious concern. Other growth measures like European construction, UK retail sales and US consumer confidence (UofM) will register, but the impact will be shaped by the twilight of liquidity. It isn’t impossible to move markets, but the surprise may need to be bigger to register.

Chart of USDCNH and 20-Day Moving Average (Daily)

Dollar, Yen Crosses and Global Indices Test Resistance as Dow Extends Rally

Chart Created with IG Trading Platform

Another theme of merit this past session - and more heavily into the next trading week - is monetary policy. This past session, the European Central Bank (ECB) released the minutes of their previous meeting. Among the various highlights was the repeated concern among a few members that the group more closely track the detrimental side effects of extreme accommodation. This is a serious concern among traders that are mindful of the confidence built on this decade of external support and the concept seems to be slowly seeping into the minds of the people directing the aid. There is considerable weight afforded to accommodative monetary policy and is ability to buoy risk trends. If this conviction falters or the naturally receding tide in the markets overwhelms their capabilities, the effect can be severe. Looking further ahead to next week, the ECB and BOJ – two of the most dovish major central banks – will inform the strategy at the lower bound.

Dollar, Yen Crosses and Global Indices Test Resistance as Dow Extends Rally

The Dollar and Yen Crosses Weigh Their Own Ranges

As discussed yesterday, it is important to determine where you stand on the status of the broader financial markets – whether it is fundamentally range, breakout or trend oriented. That is not to say there aren’t outliers or areas more prone to a different type relative to the majority; but the idea is to find the most ubiquitous conditions to favor probabilities. In my poll, conducted in Twitter, the majority (40%) thought that we were currently supporting trends. Those voting for range and breakout were evenly split (30%). I fall in the category supporting ranges. The favorite exception to this is also the leading example for risk trends: US indices. While the S&P 500 has advanced these past three months, the pace has been particularly restrained. In fact, conditions are so restrained that it has been 67 consecutive trading sessions since the benchmark has experienced a 1 percent movement either higher or lower. There are only four other instances of quiet to that magnitude in roughly the past four decades. That doesn’t feel like a trend backdrop.

Dollar, Yen Crosses and Global Indices Test Resistance as Dow Extends Rally

If I’m looking for range scenarios, there are explicit risk assets that can qualify. However, my interests lean more towards the Dollar and Yen crosses. For the DXY Index, we have seen a descending channel resistance rejection this past session that transfers directly over from the likes of EURUSD and GBPUSD. In contrast, the Yen crosses fall within that grey area where some would say they are on the cusp of a breakout and others are expecting the technical ceiling to hold and send the markets back along the path of least resistance. EURJPY, GBPJPY and CADJPY may seem like short-term breakout candidates, but the big picture holds their conformity to bounds that are years in the making. Combining the Dollar and Yen and we have a pair on the cusp. USDJPY is testing 110 which is the upper bound of a symmetrical triangle that is over six years in the making. Where do you stand on it?

USD/JPY BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% -7% -1%
Weekly 13% 12% 12%
Are FX traders ready for a USDJPY break or turn?
Get My Guide
Dollar, Yen Crosses and Global Indices Test Resistance as Dow Extends Rally

Chart Created with IG Trading Platform

If you want to download my Manic-Crisis calendar, you can find the updated file here.

.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Firm As China GDP Matches 27-Year Low
Australian Dollar Firm As China GDP Matches 27-Year Low
2020-01-17 01:49:00
Australian Dollar (AUD) Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD
Australian Dollar (AUD) Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD
2020-01-16 22:30:00
Dow Jones Hits Record High as CSX Lowers Outlook
Dow Jones Hits Record High as CSX Lowers Outlook
2020-01-16 22:21:00
FX Price Action: Wait for the Major Breaks or Look Between the Swings
FX Price Action: Wait for the Major Breaks or Look Between the Swings
2020-01-16 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
USD/JPY
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.