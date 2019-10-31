Australian Dollar Capped As China Manufacturing PMI Misses Forecasts

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Post-Fed USD Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-30 19:30:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meeting
2019-10-30 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Post-Fed USD Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-30 19:30:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meeting
2019-10-30 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Post-Fed USD Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-30 19:30:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meeting
2019-10-30 17:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag False Breakout Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-30 16:00:00
Technical Outlook for Dow Jones, S&P 500, Oil, Gold & More
2019-10-30 13:41:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Outlook for Dow Jones, S&P 500, Oil, Gold & More
2019-10-30 13:41:00
Gold Prices Up Despite Fed Rate Cut Forecasts as Trade Hopes Take Hit
2019-10-30 05:57:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.73%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 89.17%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Gkrppv5nKa
  • Growth linked currencies have gained as investors hope for progress on the trade front as well as stimulus from the Fed. The global economy however remains depressed and seems likely to remain so. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/jt1HH9AHLM https://t.co/lSGNqALUZm
  • #ZAR, #BRL and the #COP are expected to be the most active Emerging Markets currencies vs #USD with 1-week implied volatilities at 16.00, 13.05 and 10.42 respectively
  • (CORR) China's CNY Non-manufacturing PMI (OCT), Actual: 52.8 Expected: 53.6 Previous: 53.7 #CNY
  • 🇨🇳 CNY Non-manufacturing PMI (OCT), Actual: 52.8 Expected: 53.7 Previous: 53.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-31
  • 🇨🇳 CNY Composite PMI (OCT), Actual: 52.0 Expected: N/A Previous: 53.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-31
  • China manufacturing PMI Actual: 49.3 Est: 49.8 Prior: 49.8 https://t.co/lY8sbvFCls
  • 🇨🇳 CNY Manufacturing PMI (OCT), Actual: 49.3 Expected: 49.8 Previous: 49.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-31
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Non-manufacturing PMI (OCT) due at 01:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 53.7 Previous: 53.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-31
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Manufacturing PMI (OCT) due at 01:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 49.8 Previous: 49.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-31
Australian Dollar Capped As China Manufacturing PMI Misses Forecasts

Australian Dollar Capped As China Manufacturing PMI Misses Forecasts

2019-10-31 01:33:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, China Manufacturing PMI Talking Points:

  • Chinese manufacturing remains stuck in contraction as it has for most of this year
  • The official Purchasing Managers Index came in at 49.3, below the crucial 50 mark
  • The Australian Dollar’s Fed-related boost came to a halt after the data

Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

Australian Dollar gains were halted Thursday following news that China’s manufacturing sector remains in the doldrums.

The official October Purchasing Managing Index for the sector came in at 49.3, below market expectations of 49.8 which was also September’s figure.

That was below the key 50 mark which separates expansion from contraction as it has been for much of this year. Fallout from the protracted trade dispute with the United States has hit export growth quite hard and caused economic growth overall to decelerate markedly. The official non-manufacturing PMI was 52.8, below the 53.6 forecast for a composite read of 52.0.

AUD/USD had found significant support earlier in the Asian session from the reduction in US borrowing costs made by the US Federal Reserve. However, the Aussie has been a major currency-market beneficiary of recently improved sentiment around trade-accord prospects between Washington and Beijing, The latest PMI figures simply underline the urgency with which such a settlement is needed.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, 5-Minute Chart

On its daily chart, however, AUD/USD has now passed its previous significant high and the market will now focus on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s monetary policy decision. That’s coming up on Tuesday of next week. Futures market pricing suggests next to no chance that the record, 0.75% Official Cash Rate will be changing, and the prospect of any reduction has been priced as less likely in recent weeks.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, Daily Chart

The extent to which any RBA commentary reinforces this view will be crucial. The central bank has recently wondered how much lower rates would really help an economy which has already had a very long period of historically low borrowing costs. However, the RBA won’t necessarily want to lose the Australian Dollar’s interest rate disadvantage against the greenback, fearful that a stronger Dollar would only depress inflation further.

Australian Dollar Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/KRW Looks to Samsung Earnings, PCE Data After FOMC Decision
USD/KRW Looks to Samsung Earnings, PCE Data After FOMC Decision
2019-10-31 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts Following the Fed's Rate Cut
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts Following the Fed's Rate Cut
2019-10-30 21:00:00
US Dollar Whipsaws on Powell Presser, FOMC Firms Language
US Dollar Whipsaws on Powell Presser, FOMC Firms Language
2019-10-30 18:00:00
US Dollar Rises Ahead of Fed, South African Rand Crashes, CAD Eyes BoC - US Market Open
US Dollar Rises Ahead of Fed, South African Rand Crashes, CAD Eyes BoC - US Market Open
2019-10-30 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.